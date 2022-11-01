Read full article on original website
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
Incident in downtown Breckenridge leads to brief lockdown at high school, junior high
An incident in Breckenridge this morning, Tuesday, Nov. 1, resulted in Breckenridge High School and Junior High School going into lockdown for a few minutes. However, Breckenridge Police Chief Bacel Cantrell said there was no actual threat to the schools, students or staff. According to Cantrell, the BPD’s dispatch received...
Jack Russell Terriers Headed to Civic Center
Once again the SWJRTN (Southwest Jack Russell Terrier Network) Club is glad to be back at the Hopkins County Civic Centre for the annual trial, November 12th & 13th. The trial is primarily for Jack Russell’s but other terriers and other breeds of dogs are welcomed and encouraged to come out and compete. In the morning there is straight track racing, both flats and hurdles. It’s a fast and exciting time for the dogs and the people watching. While Conformation is going on inside the arena there’s a number of other events the dogs can enter. Lure Course is a running event where a dog, running alone, chases a lure on a big, circular track. Trailing & Locating and Brush Hunt are two events where the dogs have to use their noses to find where the quarry is hidden. Go-To-Ground and Super Earth are events that simulate hunting. The dog goes into tunnels that have turns and obstacles in them to find a quarry that is at the finish line. We have a great set of tunnels that have a plexiglass front so people can see the dog running through it. It’s wildly popular with spectators. These events are all timed and it’s amazing how fast the dogs can get through to the end.
Carthage ISD approves $9 million baseball/softball field construction project
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – The Carthage ISD board of trustees voted to approve a $9 million construction of new baseball and softball fields on the Carthage High School campus during a special meeting on Nov. 1. The project, awarded to Hellas Construction, Inc., is scheduled to begin next week and has a projected completion date […]
Texas Country Reporter Festival award winners
McGuire's Way Bar-B-Q celebrates their award for best meat dish at the festival. McGuire's Bar-B-Q was all smiles after getting their award. Creniques Eats and Treats poses with their award for best fried food. Shrimp Doc took home the award for best seafood. Waffly Delicious had the vote for best sweets!
