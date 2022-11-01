ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ktoy1047.com

Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Texarkana

Jones has run on a platform of getting every community in Arkansas access to preschools, broadband, and jobs. Jones is running against Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Election day is Tuesday, November 8. Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday,...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police locate runaway, return home safe

Police reached out to the community on Facebook for help locating the young man. Everett was located at 9:40 a.m. yesterday and returned safe to his family. Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Runaway Texarkana teen found

TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far

Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
WOOD COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police

25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident. A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Former jailer claims Taylor Parker victim of ‘vendetta’

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony wrapped up early Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County after jurors heard from a former corrections officer who befriended the convicted killer and claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Prosecutors are seeking...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue

According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street

According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as part of his Get Out the...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Shooting suspect, girlfriend facing drug charges

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The suspect in a Texarkana shooting and his girlfriend are now facing drug charges after officials say they found narcotics in the couple’s home. Jason Niederstadt was arrested in Stephens County, Texas, last week in connection with a shooting the week before on the...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

Shooting prompts police response on Pearl Street

A 911 call from a woman claimed that her son had been shot with neighbors reporting hearing six or seven shots around 11:50 a.m. Shortly thereafter, a man with a gun was stopped by the viaduct. At 12:10 p.m., another gunshot was reportedly heard in the neighborhood. More on this story as it develops.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

Thousands of dollars of drugs seized by CPSO

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and guns in his home Tuesday. According to CPSO, narcotics agents searched a home located at 1706 Peach Street in Shreveport and arrested 35-year-old Mack Marshall. The search turned up...
SHREVEPORT, LA
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Jail Bookings

Titus County arrested 49-year-old Larry Murl Smith of Scroggins on a Franklin County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Kaufman County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was $150,000 on the drug charge and $25,000 on the assault charge.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Jury hears from Taylor Parker's mother as prosecution rests

The jury heard from Parker’s mother as defense began making their case. Shona Prior spoke about her daughter’s childhood and medical issues. Prior is expected to continue her testimony today. The Hope Bobcats have posted the schedule for their basketball program. Governor Greg Abbott visited Texarkana today as...
