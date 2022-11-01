Read full article on original website
Richardson ISD Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship with MinorLarry LeaseTexarkana, TX
Texas Abandoned Hotel: The McCartney HotelNick Summers - ExplorerTexarkana, TX
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
ktoy1047.com
Chris Jones makes campaign stop in Texarkana
Jones has run on a platform of getting every community in Arkansas access to preschools, broadband, and jobs. Jones is running against Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. Election day is Tuesday, November 8.
ktoy1047.com
Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics and Engineering Elementary holds ribbon-cutting for interactive playground
The ribbon cutting took place during the Volunteers in Public Schools meeting. The Lü is a projector device that turns any space into an immersive learning environment. A short video showing the Lü in action can be viewed on the TISD Facebook page.
ktoy1047.com
Police locate runaway, return home safe
Police reached out to the community on Facebook for help locating the young man. Everett was located at 9:40 a.m. yesterday and returned safe to his family.
KTBS
Runaway Texarkana teen found
TEXARKANA, Texas - The search is on in the Texarkana area for a young man who ran away from home. According to the Texarkana, Texas Facebook page, he is a missing critical runaway from Bowie County who was seen in Texarkana about 1:25 Thursday morning. Authorities say Everett Walker, 16,...
ktoy1047.com
Tigers named District champs, will face Terrell in first playoff matchup
Their first playoff game will be against Terrell at 7:30 pm. on November 11 at Tiger Stadium.
easttexasradio.com
Three Confirmed Tornadoes, So Far
Athens – The Athens Steel Building Corporation on Loop 7, and Animal Rescue Shelter damaged. Animals reported safe. A lot of damage in the northwest part of McCurtain County with multiple homes damaged in east Idabel. New Boston – Businesses and homes damaged, with a gravel company leveled. Paris...
ktoy1047.com
Identity of man struck by tractor-trailer released by police
25-year-old Craig Collier was hit by a tractor-trailer around 10:30 p.m. on Monday as he tried to cross the interstate on foot. Collier was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured in the accident.
ktalnews.com
Former jailer claims Taylor Parker victim of ‘vendetta’
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Testimony wrapped up early Wednesday in the penalty phase of Taylor Parker’s capital murder trial in Bowie County after jurors heard from a former corrections officer who befriended the convicted killer and claims she has been mistreated at the jail. Prosecutors are seeking...
ktoy1047.com
Group of travelers stranded at Greyhound station facing uncertain night, inclement weather
A group of travelers have been left stranded at the Greyhound station on South Lake Drive. The group, now numbering about 15 people, was much larger when their bus dropped them off at 8:30 a.m. this morning. Group spokesman Luther Thomas said that Greyhound has given the group no clear...
ktoy1047.com
Early morning truck rollover brings traffic to stop on St. Michael Drive
All lanes were blocked by the wreck and traffic was diverted to I-30 West through Texarkana. The accident happened around 2 a.m. and cleanup was still going on as of 4 a.m. this morning. The area is best avoided if possible.
ktoy1047.com
Major accident stops interstate traffic last night at State Line Avenue
According to a 911 caller, a person was hit on the interstate. Texarkana police had to shut down lanes of the interstate at State Line Avenue while they worked the wreck.
Man accused of breaking into East Texas gaming machine, stealing money
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement said they are trying to identify a man that is accused of breaking into a gaming machine and stealing all of the money inside. The incident happened at a convenience store on Oct. 28 in Texarkana, and officials have video of the man, who was wearing a […]
texarkanafyi.com
Original ‘Pines Country Club Band’ to Perform at Whiskey River Country November 11 & 12
The weekend of November 11 & 12 at Whiskey River Country Club in Texarkana it’s a reunion of the original Pines Country Club house band. Danny Maxey, Willie Glover, Joe Dale Cleghorn, Perry Steitler, Rob Barnwell, and Jack Patillo will perform together again. Event Page:. Way back in the...
52 Total Arrested Last Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were down once again in Bowie County for the fourth week of October 2022, let's hope it's a trend. There were 15 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 37 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
ktoy1047.com
Police respond to call from haunted house on West 7th Street
According to an early report, a man pulled a gun on employees at the venue. On-site security was able to detain the man until police arrived.
ktalnews.com
Shooting suspect, girlfriend facing drug charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The suspect in a Texarkana shooting and his girlfriend are now facing drug charges after officials say they found narcotics in the couple’s home. Jason Niederstadt was arrested in Stephens County, Texas, last week in connection with a shooting the week before on the...
ktoy1047.com
Shooting prompts police response on Pearl Street
A 911 call from a woman claimed that her son had been shot with neighbors reporting hearing six or seven shots around 11:50 a.m. Shortly thereafter, a man with a gun was stopped by the viaduct. At 12:10 p.m., another gunshot was reportedly heard in the neighborhood. More on this story as it develops.
ktalnews.com
Thousands of dollars of drugs seized by CPSO
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in jail after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies found drugs and guns in his home Tuesday. According to CPSO, narcotics agents searched a home located at 1706 Peach Street in Shreveport and arrested 35-year-old Mack Marshall. The search turned up...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Titus County arrested 49-year-old Larry Murl Smith of Scroggins on a Franklin County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance and a Kaufman County warrant for Bond Forfeiture on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was $150,000 on the drug charge and $25,000 on the assault charge.
ktoy1047.com
Jury hears from Taylor Parker's mother as prosecution rests
The jury heard from Parker's mother as defense began making their case. Shona Prior spoke about her daughter's childhood and medical issues. Prior is expected to continue her testimony today.
