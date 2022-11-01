Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
Kroger and Albertsons Store Closures Are Pending
Kroger and Albertsons have plans to sell stores. The brands also want to change the design of hundreds of locations. Critics are against the move. They say the associated expenses will get passed on to customers.
The Jewish Press
Layoffs, Store Closures at Shufersal, Yinot Beitan Supermarket Chains
Israel’s largest supermarket chain, Shufersal, and its pharmacy subsidiary, Be, will undergo a major restructuring, the chain’s board of directors announced Wednesday. The country’s second-largest supermarket chain, Yinot Beitan, has already begun a similar process. Shufersal informed the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that its efficiency plan,...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
Costco CFO Reveals Inevitable Change to the Retailer's Beloved Membership
It could go into effect as early as January 2023.
Kroger Location Will Never Reopen
Kroger gives notice to customers about another location closure. The company says it will lock down several stores in 2022 and 2023. Previously, the brand closed locations without prior notice. Thus, many shoppers did not expect the change and had to revamp their shopping plans last minute. The company does not want to inconvenience consumers further and has announced a closure ahead of its lockdown day.
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket Shelves
Have you ever shopped at fast food chains to get condiments? Are you someone who asks for extra sauces and dips? Did you wonder when you would see fast-food chain dressing flavors in stores?
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
Publix announces major self-checkout update but customers are left divided over the move
PUBLIX has introduced self-checkout to almost half its stores - and it says more are coming. Media relations manager for Publix, Lindsey Willis, confirmed that the grocery store will be adding self-checkouts whenever "there is space." Willis said that more than 600 stores of the Lakeland-based chain already have self-checkouts.
BBC
Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed
Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
Aldi increases staff pay for third time this year as cost of living soars
Aldi is increasing pay for its workers for the third time in a year with a new minimum rate of £11 an hour, putting it back at the top of the supermarket pay league. The UK’s fourth largest grocer is upping pay by 50p an hour – or almost 5% – for about 26,000 staff from January, announcing the increase just over a month after its last rise, in September, when shop workers’ hourly rate rose 40p to a minimum £10.50 an hour. Workers inside the M25 motorway around London will see their pay rise to at least £12.45 an hour.
BBC
Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop
About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
Aldi offering 2019 prices on Thanksgiving goods
CHICAGO (CBS) -- With holidays around the corner, most of us have noticed high prices at the grocery store because of inflation.Well now, to ease the burden, one grocery chain is rolling back the clock to 2019.Aldi will offer Thanksgiving staples at 2019 prices from now through Nov. 29.That includes everything from appetizers to desserts sides and beverages. The 2019 prices mean discounts of up to 30%. Shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving price rewind icon for extra savings.
BBC
Apple store Glasgow workers unionise in UK first
Glasgow Apple store workers have become the first in the UK to secure official union recognition. GMB union organiser John Slaven called it a "compelling new chapter in the trade-union story" being written around the world. Earlier this year, workers in the Maryland branch formed the first Apple retail union...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Pret Express to reach self-serve locations by the end of 2022
Pret’s entry into the UK’s premium self-serve coffee market was first announced in October 2021 | Photo credit: JDE Professional. Pret A Manger has announced plans to roll-out its Pret Express service to more than 50 locations across the UK by the end of the year. The UK...
Washington Examiner
‘Thanksgiving Price Rewind’: Aldi grocery stores to match 2019 prices
Aldi food markets are looking to give consumers a bit of reprieve by reverting back to their 2019 prices. In response to rising inflation and higher prices being a major concern for shoppers, Aldi announced it will discount Thanksgiving season grocery items up to 30% in order to match pre-inflation price points.
Sodexo sees demand for catering and vouchers lifting margins
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sodexo (EXHO.PA) expects its operating profit margin to rise to over 6% in 2025 as more companies outsource their catering and benefits needs and the French food services group boosts its voucher business to meet more demanding employees' expectations.
Airbnb expects holiday-quarter bookings to moderate; shares fall
Nov 1 (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc forecast holiday-quarter revenue that could fall short of market expectations, saying a strong dollar had started to pressure its business and bookings would moderate, sending its shares down 7% after the bell.
Consumers Prefer McDonald's To Walmart and Kroger
Consumers are saying McDonald's is their food place of choice over Walmart and Kroger. The fast food chain got this vote of confidence via people's shopping habits. The company has seen record profits and a market share increase.
Britain to go it alone for now on reining in 'shadow banking'
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain, rattled by the recent near meltdown of some pension funds, is pressing ahead to tighten oversight of the so-called shadow banking sector, taking the lead ahead of possible co-ordinated international action.
Comments / 0