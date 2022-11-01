ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing

A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Jewish Press

Layoffs, Store Closures at Shufersal, Yinot Beitan Supermarket Chains

Israel’s largest supermarket chain, Shufersal, and its pharmacy subsidiary, Be, will undergo a major restructuring, the chain’s board of directors announced Wednesday. The country’s second-largest supermarket chain, Yinot Beitan, has already begun a similar process. Shufersal informed the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that its efficiency plan,...
Cadrene Heslop

Kroger Location Will Never Reopen

Kroger gives notice to customers about another location closure. The company says it will lock down several stores in 2022 and 2023. Previously, the brand closed locations without prior notice. Thus, many shoppers did not expect the change and had to revamp their shopping plans last minute. The company does not want to inconvenience consumers further and has announced a closure ahead of its lockdown day.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
BBC

Warning of fewer rental properties as landlords squeezed

Renters could find it more difficult to find properties in the next year or two as landlords struggle with higher mortgage rates, MPs have heard. Ray Boulger, from mortgage broker John Charcol, said landlords may be more reluctant to hold on to buy-to-let properties which could have a "serious impact" on the availability of homes.
The Guardian

Aldi increases staff pay for third time this year as cost of living soars

Aldi is increasing pay for its workers for the third time in a year with a new minimum rate of £11 an hour, putting it back at the top of the supermarket pay league. The UK’s fourth largest grocer is upping pay by 50p an hour – or almost 5% – for about 26,000 staff from January, announcing the increase just over a month after its last rise, in September, when shop workers’ hourly rate rose 40p to a minimum £10.50 an hour. Workers inside the M25 motorway around London will see their pay rise to at least £12.45 an hour.
BBC

Boston: Thousands of cannabis plants found in disused shop

About 3,000 plants believed to be cannabis have been found in a disused shop in Lincolnshire, police have said. The discovery was made by officers patrolling the Market Place, Boston, on Tuesday. A bed and a living area were also found in the building and the plants were located on...
CBS Chicago

Aldi offering 2019 prices on Thanksgiving goods

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With holidays around the corner, most of us have noticed high prices at the grocery store because of inflation.Well now, to ease the burden, one grocery chain is rolling back the clock to 2019.Aldi will offer Thanksgiving staples at 2019 prices from now through Nov. 29.That includes everything from appetizers to desserts sides and beverages. The 2019 prices mean discounts of up to 30%. Shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving price rewind icon for extra savings.
BBC

Apple store Glasgow workers unionise in UK first

Glasgow Apple store workers have become the first in the UK to secure official union recognition. GMB union organiser John Slaven called it a "compelling new chapter in the trade-union story" being written around the world. Earlier this year, workers in the Maryland branch formed the first Apple retail union...
MARYLAND STATE
worldcoffeeportal.com

Pret Express to reach self-serve locations by the end of 2022

Pret’s entry into the UK’s premium self-serve coffee market was first announced in October 2021 | Photo credit: JDE Professional. Pret A Manger has announced plans to roll-out its Pret Express service to more than 50 locations across the UK by the end of the year. The UK...
Washington Examiner

‘Thanksgiving Price Rewind’: Aldi grocery stores to match 2019 prices

Aldi food markets are looking to give consumers a bit of reprieve by reverting back to their 2019 prices. In response to rising inflation and higher prices being a major concern for shoppers, Aldi announced it will discount Thanksgiving season grocery items up to 30% in order to match pre-inflation price points.
Reuters

Sodexo sees demand for catering and vouchers lifting margins

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Sodexo (EXHO.PA) expects its operating profit margin to rise to over 6% in 2025 as more companies outsource their catering and benefits needs and the French food services group boosts its voucher business to meet more demanding employees' expectations.

