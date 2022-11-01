Today the ownership of the Sunset Plaza in Norfolk announced, in conjunction with the City of Norfolk, new store additions coming to the mall facility. “Norfolk’s growth and vibrancy motivated us to invest in the community and help deliver new offerings to its strong retail market,” said Andres Sevilla, founder and CEO of North King’s Highway LLC, which acquired the Sunset Plaza last December. “For months, we’ve undertaken facility renovations to prepare for new tenants. Today, we are excited to announce that Planet Fitness is a signed new tenant. In addition, retail stores Kohl’s and T.J. Maxx are in final stages of negotiations as new tenants. Other additions are forthcoming, and those will be announced as soon as it is appropriate. We would also like to note with appreciation and admiration the recent significant investments that existing tenants have made to grow and expand their businesses. All in all, a bright future exists for a new and improved Sunset Plaza.”

NORFOLK, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO