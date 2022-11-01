Read full article on original website
Related
Crime Stoppers looking for help in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that happened last month. The shooting happened in the area of 11th Street and South Grand Avenue around 10:20 p.m. on Oct. 23. Officers said the victim was driving southbound on 11th in their car when […]
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during October 23-29, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Ashley Bottoms, 33 of Carlinville, is charged with involuntary manslaughter of a family member and causing death to a child in connection with an October 20 incident.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Hit-and-Run Incident
Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred yesterday afternoon. Police were called to the intersection of South Webster and West College Avenue at approximately 3:30 pm after a caller told dispatchers she was stopped at the intersection and then hit from behind by another vehicle. The complainant told...
wlds.com
Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse
A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September. 26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse. According to criminal information filed...
khqa.com
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
wlds.com
Crime Stoppers Seek Info on Recent ATV Theft
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office in their Investigation of a recent burglary. Sometime between October 12th and 27th, unknown person(s) forced entry into a shed located in the 2100 block of Heitz Road near Literberry. A...
wlds.com
Authorities Investigating Rash of Active Shooter Notes Found in Multiple Central Illinois Schools
Police are investigating a rash of notes threatening of an active shooter that have been found in a number of central Illinois schools since yesterday, and one teenager has been arrested as a result. High Schools in Virden and Taylorville were both put on lockdown this morning, and Pana High...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Three People Arrested Following Investigation/Search Warrant In Kincaid
Three people have been arrested following a series of arrests on Wednesday evening in Kincaid. 41-year-old Floyd Garrison of Raymond and Kincaid, 45-year-old Kassandra Garrison of Raymond and Kincaid, and 36-year-old Johnnie Katcher of Jeiseyville were all arrested following an investigation for illegal narcotics in Jeiseyville. Kincaid Police Chief DJ Mathon contacted States Attorney Wes Poggenpohl for a search warrant following credible intelligence.
Herald & Review
Threats against two Christian Co. schools lead to three arrests
TAYLORVILLE — Charges have been filed against three individuals in connection with separate threats at two Christian County schools, officials said. The Illinois State Police announced the arrest of two juveniles they say are responsible for two separate threats at Pana High School. Taylorville police announced an individual was arrested for a similar threat at Taylorville High School.
wlds.com
Pleasant Plains, Ashland Police Seek Info on Recent Dollar General Theft Incidents
Police in Cass and Western Sangamon County are asking the public for help in locating a pair of individuals wanted for multiple attempts of retail theft. According to a report by Pleasant Plains Police Chief Mike Long, on Sunday at approximately 12:00 noon, a pair of individuals attempted to commit a theft of merchandise at the Dollar General in Pleasant Plains.
1470 WMBD
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
foxillinois.com
Police search for 11th and South Grand shooting suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in a shooting that occurred at 11th and South Grand. We're told the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. on October 23. Officials say the victim was in their vehicle traveling southbound on 11th when...
wlds.com
Safety Upgrades Announced for State Street Rail Crossing
Upgrades are coming to a major railroad crossing in Jacksonville. The Illinois Commerce Commission announced Friday the approval of a Stipulated Agreement for improving public safety at the East State Street highway-rail grade crossing of the BNSF Railway Company track in Jacksonville. The ICC says the Stipulated Agreement requires the...
Taylorville student taken into custody for school threat
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Taylorville Police responded to an active shooter threat on Thursday morning. Taylorville Police received a call at 9:27 a.m. about an active shooter threat at Taylorville High School. Officers arrived at the school two minutes later, with several additional officers arriving soon after. Police began to secure the school immediately while […]
25newsnow.com
Ex-Lewistown firefighter accused of setting a cornfield on fire and trying to start 5 more
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A now-former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is no longer with the department as he’s accused of arson. Deputies say he set a farmer’s cornfield on fire and attempted five more. These all happened in corn fields throughout Lewistown on October 9, 15 and 16.
Missouri mayor may be impeached after police chief’s arrest
A mayor in Louisiana, Missouri faced possible discipline on Wednesday, two weeks after the chief of police was arrested on drug charges.
Protest over police chief arrest taking place in Louisiana, Mo.
Locals in Louisiana, Missouri plan to protest Wednesday, November 2, outside their city hall.
newschannel20.com
Victims in deadly I-55 crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the two people killed in a fiery crash on I-55 on Sunday. The crash happened near exit 82 when a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch. Illinois State Police say it then...
khqa.com
Woman convicted of murdering husband in high-profile case files appeal
COLUMBIA — A woman convicted last year for the 2017 murder of her husband, in a case that garnered national attention, has appealed her conviction, according to court records. Lynlee Renick was convicted in December of second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the killing of Ben Renick, her...
Comments / 3