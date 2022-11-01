Read full article on original website
Related
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Sweet Nana’s Bakery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Lipstick on Clothes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of getting lipstick out of clothes. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Clarksburg Veterans Parade
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Richard Iaquinta with the Clarksburg Veterans Parade joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about...
WDTV
James Stanley Pinn
James Stanley Pinn passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 peacefully in his home on Watson Hill in Fairmont, West Virginia less than a quarter mile from where he was born on July, 4th 1938 to the parents of James and Marie Pinn. James’ grandparents were Italian immigrants, who navigated through Ellis Island to Fairmont. James spent his life making every moment count, being a friend to all, and always working on a new recipe to share with his family and friends. James was well known throughout his community as an avid supporter of the Saint Anthony’s Parish, a business man who started the Biselli Pasta Company, and through the Knights of Columbus where he enjoyed playing in Boccee tournaments.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Pam Gobeli
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pam Gobeli, a massage therapist at the YMCA of north-central West Virginia, joined First at 4. She talked about shoulder and hip problems people have this time of year, how to deal with aches and pains, and how to book an appointment for a massage. You...
WDTV
Gore Luxe redeveloping downtown Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An exciting day in downtown Clarksburg as two new businesses officially open their doors. It’s part of a larger revitalization effort. The former Gore Hotel on the corner of West Pike and 2nd Street is looking better than ever -- giving the gateway of downtown Clarksburg a new look.
WDTV
WVU holds ‘Celebration of Dance’ performance
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University of Theatre and Dance is holding its Celebration of Dance performance from Nov. 3rd through Nov. 5th. This performance will feature original work by student choreographers in the dance program. It will feature various styles of dance and address different social and cultural...
WDTV
Charles Everett Devericks
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Charles Everett Devericks, Sr., 79, of Salem, WV, passed away in the United Hospital Center on Friday, November 4, 2022, with family by his side.Mr. Devericks was born on March 9, 1943, in West Milford, WV, a son of the late Albert Worthy Devericks and Elizabeth Pearl Crouser Devericks.He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Lynn Devericks, who passed on October 1, 2011.Charles is survived by his children, John Devericks and wife Melissa of Salem, Charles “Chuck” Devericks Jr. of Clarksburg, Tim Deaton and wife Laney of VA, Russell Devericks of Hepzibah, and Cheryl Milton of Reynoldsville; six grandchildren, Emma, Chase, Josh, Shawna, Anita and Kayla; and three siblings, his baby brother, Blaine Devericks and wife Martha of Doddridge County, Sheila Swiger of Reynoldsville, and Florence Johnson of MD; as well as his companion, Rebecca Deaton of Wilsonburg.In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Tina Compton; grandson, John Compton Jr., sister, Norma Favre and brother, Vernon Devericks.Charles was a graduate of Victory High School. He retired as a truck driver with many years of service, from Shaffer Trucking. He enjoyed dancing. He also was a hunter and fisherman. He loved having his family around him and will be remembered for his “happy-go-lucky” spirit. He will be sadly missed.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday, November 7, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. Devericks will be cremated following the service.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
WDTV
Scattered showers end the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front approaching from the west will keep shower chances alive tonight through the entirety of tomorrow. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WDTV
United Way holds 5th annual ‘Warm Coats, Warm Hearts’ drive
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - This will be United Way’s 5th year doing the “Warm Coats, Warm Hearts” drive, and it has only grown since the start. They have already received 300 items so far and are expecting more throughout the coming months. Last year, they received 2,600...
WDTV
Beverly J. Owens
Beverly J. Owens, 57, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 9, 1965, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Lawrence E. Riggs and Elizabeth A. Riggs. Beverly graduate from Fairmont State College. She was an occupation worker for the...
WDTV
Mt. Zion to open ‘Center of Hope’ outreach
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Fairmont will be opening a new outreach center in the next year. Saturday, members of the Fairmont community helped remodel the soon-to-be Mt. Zion Community Outreach Center in Fairmont. The building was gifted back to Mt. Zion and was the original...
WDTV
Glenn Leroy Casto
Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto. Glenn is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Loretta J....
WDTV
Love Your School WV holds information session about Hope Scholarship in Anmoore
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - In October, the West Virginia Supreme Court deemed the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional and reversed a previous Kanawha County Circuit Court ruling. The scholarship was created for students in grades K-12 to assist with any tuition, fees or other school costs that may occur throughout the...
WDTV
5th Quarter: Week 11 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s the final week of regular season high school football! Let’s take a look at highlights from this week’s contests:
WDTV
Charles Manley Hall
Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on November 3, 2022 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Charles was born in Santa Barbara, CA on August 29, 1949, the son of the late Charles L. Hall and Trannice McClain Hall. He is survived by his wife,...
WDTV
Linda Ruth Shuman
Linda Ruth Shuman, 74, of McCurdysville, passed away November 2, 2022 at Marion Unity Apartments. She was born March 8, 1948, the daughter of the late Robert and Rosa Shuman. Linda was Methodist by faith and was a member of the McCurdysville United Methodist Church. She is survived by four...
WDTV
‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that. ‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations. The group held a suicide...
WDTV
VA medical center holds last meeting of the year for veterans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held its final town meeting for the year today. Veterans gathered in Clarksburg for the meeting. The goal is to help veterans by giving them information and help they need. A main talking point was the pact act, which...
WDTV
House Call: Mazor X™ Pt. 1
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Here to talk about Mazor X™ is Bill Underwood, M.D., a neurosurgeon at UHC Neurosurgery, Spine, and Pain Center. 1). What is the Mazor X™ system?. The Mazor X™ is a guidance system developed by...
Comments / 0