Read full article on original website
Related
Cheyenne, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Natrona County High School football team will have a game with Cheyenne East High School on November 04, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
News Channel Nebraska
Strong winds close roads in Wyoming
SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
Branding Iron Online
UW Rodeo athlete pursues dream of continuing her family’s legacy
Rodeo athlete, Raegan Delancey, aspires to become the best person she can be so she can follow her dream of passing on her family’s legacy. Delancey is from a ranch in Cheyenne, Wyoming where she grew up riding and raising performance horses with her family. “That’s been a big...
cowboystatedaily.com
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
capcity.news
Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
Cheyenne Receives 5-7 Inches Of Snow With Fall Storm
Cheyenne officially got about five inches of snow with a storm that hit the area late Thursday afternoon, according to a Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., gave Townsquare Media this statement on the storm:. "Officially 5 inches, some areas eastern Cheyenne 6-7”, more...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Passing of Hall of Fame Broadcaster: Jerry Dishong
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Jerry Dishong has served the Scottsbluff-Hay Springs area for 51 years before he retired in 2018. We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong, he grew up in Gordon, NE and attended Chadron State College and started as a Broadcaster for KDUH in Hay Springs in 1966.
mybighornbasin.com
Cody, the Bighorn Basin, and Wyoming Getting The First Taste of Winter This Week
The season’s first significant snowstorm is on its way, so Wyomingites should anticipate snowy skies, a noticeable drop in temperature, and potentially hazardous driving for the rest of the week. After an unseasonably warm October, the first week of November is eager to cool things off. Over the next...
capcity.news
Multiple wrecks hold up traffic along I-25
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along Interstate 25, causing severe traffic delays. All southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 3 are blocked as first responders tend to the scene. Motorists should be prepared to stop.
cowboystatedaily.com
Motorsports Dealer Says He’s Committed To Adult Barbie Jeep Racing In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. To compete in this sport, you’ll need steely nerves, plastic wheels, a steep hillside and a refusal to grow up. “Barbie jeep racing” has gained popularity as a zany offshoot of offroad festivals in several states. A Wyoming powersports dealer...
cowboystatedaily.com
With No Federal Govt. Involvement, Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Be Operational By 2025
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The CK Gold Project west of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it’s all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won’t cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Vehicle fire breaks out in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A vehicle fire breaks out in the area of 4th avenue and E Overland in Scottsbluff. Mechanical failure caused the fire as the 2001 Ford F-150 is deemed a total loss. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes upon arrival and this happened at...
Wyoming deputy shot, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire
A southeastern Wyoming sheriff's deputy was shot and a man was killed during an exchange of gunfire at a residence in East Cheyenne, Wyoming. The post Wyoming deputy shot, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire appeared first on Local News 8.
Cheyenne Police Still Working to Reel In Men Caught ‘Fishing’ at Drop Box
The Cheyenne Police Department continues to ask for the public's help in identifying two men who were caught on camera "fishing" at a payment drop box outside of a local property management group. According to the time stamp on the video, which the department posted on its Facebook page Friday,...
oilcity.news
South Dakota man pleads not guilty to federal fentanyl charges in Wyoming court
CASPER, Wyo. — A South Dakota resident has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession of fentanyl with intention to distribute in Wyoming. Travis James Stowell was arrested July 28, 2022, after a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop on I-25 in Cheyenne, according to the federal charging document. Stowell was the passenger, and after a K-9 indicated on his side of the vehicle, troopers conducted a search.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
pinedaleroundup.com
Murdock civil suit turns focus on Copelands
SUBLETTE COUNTY – In an investor’s civil lawsuit against Triple Peak Landscaping LLC and Shane and Ramsey Copeland to recover about $140,000 he invested with promises of paybacks, the judge ruled that the business defaulted and owes him the money. William Murdock’s complaint, filed July 21 in 9th...
cowboystatedaily.com
With 28,000 Job Openings And 9,000 Job Seekers, Help Wanted All Over Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Tim Giersch with Papa Johns in Cheyenne would hire a mix of 20 full- and part-time people today to work at both of the city’s pizza shop locations if he could. But like many other Wyoming businesses, a lack of...
Police Respond to Incident in Saddle Ridge Neighborhood
On November 2 at approximately 3:30 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers responded to a medical assist at a residence on Gunsmoke Road. Due to the nature of the call, there was a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. Out of an abundance of caution, Saddle Ridge Elementary School was placed...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erik Ginalik, 42 – Domestic...
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
686
Followers
3K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0