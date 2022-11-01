ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluffs, WY

High School Football PRO

Cheyenne, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHEYENNE, WY
News Channel Nebraska

Strong winds close roads in Wyoming

SIDNEY - Gusty winds wreaked havoc on travelers Saturday in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 to light and high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to just east of Rawlins, because of extreme risk of blow overs. Interstate 25 was also closed to light and high-profile vehicles from Casper to the Colorado border.
WYOMING STATE
Branding Iron Online

UW Rodeo athlete pursues dream of continuing her family’s legacy

Rodeo athlete, Raegan Delancey, aspires to become the best person she can be so she can follow her dream of passing on her family’s legacy. Delancey is from a ranch in Cheyenne, Wyoming where she grew up riding and raising performance horses with her family. “That’s been a big...
LARAMIE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Strong winds hit Cheyenne, southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Strong winds are battering Cheyenne and the rest of southeast Wyoming this morning, which could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service predicts westward wind gusts of up to 80 mph throughout the morning and early afternoon. At night, the NWS reports, gusts could reach upwards of 45 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Receives 5-7 Inches Of Snow With Fall Storm

Cheyenne officially got about five inches of snow with a storm that hit the area late Thursday afternoon, according to a Cheyenne-based meteorologist Don Day Jr. Day, founder and President of Dayweather Inc., gave Townsquare Media this statement on the storm:. "Officially 5 inches, some areas eastern Cheyenne 6-7”, more...
CHEYENNE, WY
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Passing of Hall of Fame Broadcaster: Jerry Dishong

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Jerry Dishong has served the Scottsbluff-Hay Springs area for 51 years before he retired in 2018. We are sad to announce the passing of Mr. Dishong, he grew up in Gordon, NE and attended Chadron State College and started as a Broadcaster for KDUH in Hay Springs in 1966.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
capcity.news

Multiple wrecks hold up traffic along I-25

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along Interstate 25, causing severe traffic delays. All southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 3 are blocked as first responders tend to the scene. Motorists should be prepared to stop.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

With No Federal Govt. Involvement, Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Be Operational By 2025

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The CK Gold Project west of Cheyenne is unique as far as mining goes in Wyoming. Because it’s all on state and private land – even the 17-mile transmission line won’t cross federal land — U.S. Gold Corp. is expecting to have it up and running within a few years. If it touched federal land, the permitting process would take several more years.
CHEYENNE, WY
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com

Vehicle fire breaks out in Scottsbluff

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A vehicle fire breaks out in the area of 4th avenue and E Overland in Scottsbluff. Mechanical failure caused the fire as the 2001 Ford F-150 is deemed a total loss. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes upon arrival and this happened at...
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
oilcity.news

South Dakota man pleads not guilty to federal fentanyl charges in Wyoming court

CASPER, Wyo. — A South Dakota resident has pleaded not guilty in federal court to possession of fentanyl with intention to distribute in Wyoming. Travis James Stowell was arrested July 28, 2022, after a Wyoming Highway Patrol traffic stop on I-25 in Cheyenne, according to the federal charging document. Stowell was the passenger, and after a K-9 indicated on his side of the vehicle, troopers conducted a search.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
pinedaleroundup.com

Murdock civil suit turns focus on Copelands

SUBLETTE COUNTY – In an investor’s civil lawsuit against Triple Peak Landscaping LLC and Shane and Ramsey Copeland to recover about $140,000 he invested with promises of paybacks, the judge ruled that the business defaulted and owes him the money. William Murdock’s complaint, filed July 21 in 9th...
MARBLETON, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/4/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erik Ginalik, 42 – Domestic...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
