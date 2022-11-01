ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Report finds unequal access in local affordable housing

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Within the city of Boston, competition for affordable housing units is fierce, with long waiting lists for the 20% of units in the city that are designated affordable for people with incomes ranging from $0 to 120% of the federally designated area median income, which is currently $98,150.
The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston

More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?

You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts

"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts

BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...
Record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery claimed

A record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery was claimed recently at lottery headquarters. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed the record $16.35 million jackpot prize that was at stake in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing that took place Saturday, September 10, 2022.
New Massachusetts inspection sticker guidelines go into effect November 1

Changes to the process of renewing a Massachusetts vehicle’s inspection sticker are set to go into effect November 1st. According to the RMV, motor vehicles that pass required inspections will receive a new sticker displaying the month the last sticker expired. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.
What Question 4, the right to a driver’s license regardless of legal status, means for Boston’s undocumented communities

This May, Massachusetts passed the Work and Family Mobility Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. This November, however, that same law which has been supported by Massachusetts democrats like Attorney General Maura Healey and Rep. Ayanna Presley, is threatened by a ballot initiative, Question 4, which aims to repeal it.
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started

Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday

Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
