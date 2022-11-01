Read full article on original website
baystatebanner.com
Report finds unequal access in local affordable housing
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Within the city of Boston, competition for affordable housing units is fierce, with long waiting lists for the 20% of units in the city that are designated affordable for people with incomes ranging from $0 to 120% of the federally designated area median income, which is currently $98,150.
Boston Globe
The best places to get Thai food in Greater Boston
More than 250 readers recommended 80 restaurants, including their favorite dishes and preferred spicy Thai food level. The streets of Bangkok have given birth to some of the most delicious and aromatic dishes you’ll ever find, but you don’t need to leave Boston in order to get a taste of authentic Thai food. If you’re a fan of pad Thai, red curries, and mango sticky rice, you can discover classic eateries and restaurants where you can sample cuisine from Southeast Asia. And while you’re handling the heat of a plate of khao gra pow, you can wash it all down with a cold glass of Thai iced tea.
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
Check your tickets! 9 $50K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot continues to climb
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Monday night’s drawing? If so, you could be in luck. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Halloween drawing, but there were nine winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Dunkin’ Is in Serious Trouble in Massachusetts
"America Runs on Dunkin." We've all heard it and that's exactly what we do in here Massachusetts. If you haven't had Dunkin at least once in your lifetime, you're not a true New Englander. Unfortunately, for this Dunkin' franchise owner, he won't be running on Dunkin' anytime soon. Only on fines.
Mass. tax refund formula flawed, checks will be too high, new report claims
With the distribution of nearly $3 billion in tax refunds to Bay Staters now underway, a troubling new analysis into Chapter 62F claims Massachusetts officials are contending with a “mirage of ‘excess’ tax revenue” that triggered the controversial tax cap law to take effect for the first time since the 1980s.
National Grid's higher gas and electric rates now in effect in Massachusetts
BOSTON – Skyrocketing energy costs are now in effect for many people in Massachusetts.National Grid and Eversource moved from summer to winter rates Tuesday as the new month began.As a result, National Grid's monthly electric bills are going up about 60% compared to last winter. Natural gas is going up around 20%."Sixty percent is incredible. My salary is not rising up like that, so it's really unfair for people," one woman told WBZ-TV.According to the company, the increase is a result of global conflict, inflation, and high demand.Eversource also warned its customers to anticipate rate increases this winter. A spokesman...
fallriverreporter.com
Record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery claimed
A record $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot prize from Massachusetts State Lottery was claimed recently at lottery headquarters. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, NorthLand Adventures Nominee Trust of Springfield has claimed the record $16.35 million jackpot prize that was at stake in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks Doubler drawing that took place Saturday, September 10, 2022.
High job vacancy rates spread across Massachusetts hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals are short on workers to the tune of 19,000 full-time positions statewide and the shortage, combined with hospital financial losses, has created "an unprecedented crisis" for providers that affects both access and cost for patients, a new report concluded.
Mass. expands eligibility for tax refund checks, direct deposits
Massachusetts state officials have expanded the eligibility parameters for Chapter 62F tax refunds, with the highly anticipated distribution of checks and direct deposits now underway for taxpayers. The Baker administration previously said Bay Staters who filed their 2021 state tax returns on or before Oct. 17 — and who had...
When is the deadline to have a Real ID license in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts residents must get a Real ID driver’s license from the Registry of Motors Vehicles by May 3, 2023, when standard driver’s licenses will no longer be accepted as valid for flying domestically and entering certain federal buildings. A Real ID driver’s license is a valid form of...
New Massachusetts inspection sticker guidelines go into effect November 1
Changes to the process of renewing a Massachusetts vehicle’s inspection sticker are set to go into effect November 1st. According to the RMV, motor vehicles that pass required inspections will receive a new sticker displaying the month the last sticker expired. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.
Mass. tax refunds start this week, but here’s why yours could take longer
As Massachusetts officials prepare to send nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues back to taxpayers starting this week, the Department of Revenue late Monday afternoon clarified its staggered distribution plan for Bay Staters. Tax refunds, issued as checks in the mail or via direct deposit, will start flowing Tuesday...
thescopeboston.org
What Question 4, the right to a driver’s license regardless of legal status, means for Boston’s undocumented communities
This May, Massachusetts passed the Work and Family Mobility Act, which would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses. This November, however, that same law which has been supported by Massachusetts democrats like Attorney General Maura Healey and Rep. Ayanna Presley, is threatened by a ballot initiative, Question 4, which aims to repeal it.
fallriverreporter.com
Another contractor in Massachusetts charged with taking money for work that was never started
Police in Massachusetts have charged another contractor with accepting money from a client for work that he allegedly did not perform. According to Chief John Dunn, on July 13, a Hull Police officer spoke with a resident who reported that they had contacted 53-year-old Jeno Commesso, who was working for a company called JAC Property Maintenance, to complete work on their house and deck.
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds Gov. Baker's approval rating growing as he nears end of final term
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's approval rating is growing as he enters his final weeks in office and voters prepare to pick his successor, a new poll finds. The UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found Baker's approval rating of 68% is unchanged from two years ago and continues a...
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
Vice President Kamala Harris to campaign in Boston for Democrats Wednesday
Harris will be campaigning on behalf of the Democratic gubernatorial, lieutenant governor, and attorney general candidates. Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Boston Wednesday to show support for Democrats in statewide elections. On Wednesday evening, Harris will attend a campaign rally for gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey, lieutenant governor nominee...
