DHHL Cesspool Survey on Kauai begins in November
KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Hawaiian Homelands will be conducting field surveys of active and inactive cesspools throughout homestead communities. The surveys begin Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will run through January 2023.
They’re ‘holding space’ at a popular Kauai beach to protest commercialization on the sand
LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Kauai, there are growing concerns that residents are getting pushed out of a popular surfing and beach spot. It’s the beach you see as you fly into the Lihue Airport ― a hub for Kauai’s ocean lovers. “Since I was a little girl...
‘Takes a village to address hunger and homelessness’
Kauai County Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami proclaimed November as Homelessness Awareness Month.
