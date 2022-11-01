ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilauea, HI

KITV.com

DHHL Cesspool Survey on Kauai begins in November

KAPAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Department of Hawaiian Homelands will be conducting field surveys of active and inactive cesspools throughout homestead communities. The surveys begin Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will run through January 2023.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI

