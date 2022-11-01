Read full article on original website
Okolona man involved in tractor wreck dies
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona man is dead after a crash involving a tractor. Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers said 46-year-old Torrance Stewart was driving south on Highway 45-A. A small car crashed into the tractor throwing Stewart off of it. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Troopers...
12 Starkville students, bus driver injured in crash
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A bus driver was airlifted to the hospital, and 12 students were hospitalized after a school bus accident in Starkville. According to WCBI, the accident happened near Highway 25 and Longview Road on Tuesday, November 1. The school bus collided with another vehicle. Authorities said two adults and 12 students were […]
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
wtva.com
Young vandals cause problems in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Investigators in Pontotoc County say it appears a pair of pranksters vandalized a series of mailboxes and even tried to steal a school bus. Early Halloween morning, some residents were awakened by the screeching of tires. They came outside to see tracks on their yard and damage to their mailboxes.
Commercial Dispatch
Teen arrested for fatal weekend shooting
A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a weekend shooting on Northside. Tameron Ward was arrested Wednesday evening for the Sunday shooting death of Sammie Corder, 67, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. Ward is being charged as an adult due to the...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police arrest juvenile for allegedly killing a 67-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday...
Sheriff: Small child in state custody after being found wandering alone on rural Mississippi road
Mississippi agencies are investigating after a small child was found walking alone on a rural Mississippi road. Officials from the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office say a 3- to 4-year-old boy was found walking alone Monday morning on New Light Road near the Links Apartments. Investigators say the child is...
WLBT
16-year-old charged with murder after 67-year-old man shot, killed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) - Columbus police made an arrest and released the name of the suspect involved in a shooting incident over the weekend. The suspect is 16-year-old Tameron Ward from Columbus, who is charged with the death of 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus. The shooting happened around 8 p.m....
Former Leake County deputy sheriff accused of evidence tampering
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Leake County deputy sheriff turned himself in on Monday after being accused of evidence tampering. Breezy News reported Justin Moore was at the center of an evidence tampering investigation which led to dozens of drug cases being dismissed in September 2022. According to Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson, […]
wtva.com
Local Tupelo churches give away 300+ Thanksgiving turkeys
TUPELO, MS (WTVA) -- Local churches in Tupelo came together to spread love and turkey to those in need this holiday season. Hosted by Lawndale Presbyterian Church and partnered with People's Community Baptist Church and Lee Acres Church of Christ, volunteers came together in the rain to help their community.
WTOK-TV
Pickens County one step closer to getting only hospital reopened
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -After being closed for two years, the Pickens County Medical Center could be a step closer to reopening, but not as a traditional hospital. Carrolton Mayor Mickey Walker and a few other community leaders met with state officials including the governor’s deputy chief of staff. Mayor Walker described the meeting as productive and he’s more optimistic than ever the Pickens County Medical Center will reopen.
wcbi.com
Another candidate interviews for Columbus Police Chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another candidate for the Columbus Police Chief position interviews with the city council. Russell Irvin met with officers at City Hall this morning, along with residents. Irvin is an assistant police chief in Chattanooga, Tennessee who has moved his way up the ranks. The Columbus...
Neshoba Democrat
3 arrested in string of ATV thefts
Three men have been arrested in connection with the theft of seven ATVs in Neshoba and adjoining counties, Sheriff Eric Clark said, and they are looking for three more stolen vehicles. The oldest incident was reported in December 2020. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said they know one ATV has...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Disturbing the Peace in Leake and Attala Arrests
JOSEPH A FUQUAY, 47, of Philadelphia, Felony Hold for Other County – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A, N/A. CHIQUITA GRIFFIN, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418. DEONTE JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, DUI – Controlled...
Mississippi fugitive accused of beating man with baseball bat arrested in Las Vegas
A Mississippi man accused of beating another man with a baseball bat last December has been arrested in Las Vegas. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Daniel Calvin, of Columbus, was arrested by Las Vegas Police on Oct. 23 when he got into a fight with his girlfriend. After the arrest,...
Neshoba Democrat
High-speed chase ends with 1 arrest
A Philadelphia man was arrested and charged after leading Union Police and Scott county officials on a high-speed chase last week. Austin Todd Jarriel, 22, of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, reckless driving, improper passing, and possession of a controlled substance. Jarriel was arrested after leading Union...
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
wtva.com
UPDATE: Coroner says man shot dead in SUV in Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — New information is out concerning the Sunday night homicide in Columbus. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant has identified the victim as Sammie Corder, 67, of Columbus. According to Merchant, Corder was sitting in his sport utility vehicle outside his home on 21st Street North when...
wcbi.com
Man missing from Noxubee County last seen in Pinewood Area
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man missing for over a week. Tadrian Shaw was last seen on October 23 around 9 p.m. in the Pinewood Area. He was wearing gray shorts, a gray jacket, white socks, and...
kicks96news.com
An Intoxicated Driver, Harassed by a Drunk Employee, and more in Leake
12:22 p.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Hunter Road regarding a disturbance in progress at a residence there. 1:39 p.m. – Leake Deputies were alerted to a vehicle in the roadway on Hopoca Rd just off Hwy 35. The caller also stated that the driver appeared to be passed out. Deputies arrived on scene to find a possibly intoxicated driver.
