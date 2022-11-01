Read full article on original website
CBS News
Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions
- A Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions. Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the big prize from the July 26 drawing. His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number. . He bought the ticket at Stirling Petroleum, Inc...
CBS News
Miami-Dade police officer shot in head during domestic incident
Teri Hornstein reports he was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was then rushed into surgery.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas
POWDERLY, Texas — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county's...
CBS News
2 Colorado men charged for fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million each in COVID relief funds
Federal prosecutors in Denver have accused a 59-year-old Idaho Springs man and a 58-year-old Littleton man of fraudulently filing for and receiving federal funds meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic. According to court documents, Edward Baker Harrington of Idaho Springs filed several applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans which...
"This is a deeply emotional issue:" Florida Gov. DeSantis' handling of COVID-19 helped shape his reelection campaign
COVID-19 still looms large in Florida's gubernatorial race and helped shape Gov. Ron DeSantis' image on the national political stage. Political analysts say DeSantis' handling of the pandemic may have benefitted him in his reelection campaign. In March of 2020, as the pandemic was unfolding, DeSantis joined governors across the...
Colorado man accused of tampering with ballot-marking machine
The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man accused of tampering with a ballot marking machine during Colorado's June 28 primary. Richard Patton, a 31-year-old from Pueblo, has been charged with tampering with a voting machine — a class 5 felony under state law — and cybercrime, which is a misdemeanor.
CBS News
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania...
Eyes on Georgia's gubernatorial race five days before election
CBS News Congressional correspondent Nikole Killion joins the show to discuss her recent interviews with Georgia gubernatorial candidates Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams. The political rivals weigh in on both the issues of abortion and defunding the police.
CBS News
Several mountain roads closed during winter storm in Colorado
Several roads and highways were closed Thursday into Friday during the winter storm that moved into Colorado. I-70 westbound lanes reopen from Exit 251 to US 40, El Rancho to Exit 248, Beaver Brook. The road was closed earlier Thursday due to heavy snow. I-70 westbound closed at Beaver Brook.
