Florida State

Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions

- A Hollywood man won a million dollars playing Mega Millions. Shmuel Febles, 56, claimed the big prize from the July 26 drawing. His ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn but did not match the Mega Ball number. . He bought the ticket at Stirling Petroleum, Inc...
DANIA BEACH, FL
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Oklahoma and Texas

POWDERLY, Texas — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county's...
TEXAS STATE
2 Colorado men charged for fraudulently obtaining nearly $1 million each in COVID relief funds

Federal prosecutors in Denver have accused a 59-year-old Idaho Springs man and a 58-year-old Littleton man of fraudulently filing for and receiving federal funds meant for struggling businesses during the pandemic. According to court documents, Edward Baker Harrington of Idaho Springs filed several applications for Paycheck Protection Program loans which...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado man accused of tampering with ballot-marking machine

The Pueblo Police Department arrested a man accused of tampering with a ballot marking machine during Colorado's June 28 primary. Richard Patton, a 31-year-old from Pueblo, has been charged with tampering with a voting machine — a class 5 felony under state law — and cybercrime, which is a misdemeanor.
PUEBLO, CO
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania...
HARRISBURG, PA
Several mountain roads closed during winter storm in Colorado

Several roads and highways were closed Thursday into Friday during the winter storm that moved into Colorado. I-70 westbound lanes reopen from Exit 251 to US 40, El Rancho to Exit 248, Beaver Brook. The road was closed earlier Thursday due to heavy snow. I-70 westbound closed at Beaver Brook.
COLORADO STATE

