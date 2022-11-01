ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1

Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
FREMONT, CA
Business Insider

Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over

Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PYMNTS

New Car Prices Downshift After Summer Record

Car buyers could begin to feel less pain when paying for a new vehicle following a years-long spike in the price of new automobiles. That’s according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted that the average price of a new vehicle has begun to dip after reaching a record of $46,173 in July.
CBS Sacramento

Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts

Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
CNN

Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation

New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
The Independent

Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs

All summer long, Aleen Hudson kept looking for a new minivan or SUV for her growing passenger shuttle service. She had a good credit rating and enough cash for a down payment. Yet dealerships in the Detroit area didn't have any suitable vehicles. Or they'd demand she pay $3,000 to $6,000 above the sticker price. Months of frustration left her despondent.
DETROIT, MI
WMTW

Rossen Reports: This is when new car prices will drop

Need a new car? Well, now is not the right time to buy. Auto dealers are starting to have a major surge of new cars on their lots for a couple of reasons; demand was low during the pandemic and the chip shortage is starting to ease up now. But that doesn’t mean they’re dropping prices.
NBC Connecticut

Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China

The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
US News and World Report

Chesapeake Points to Rising Costs in Fastest-Growing U.S. Gas Field

(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy on Wednesday said inflation in the fastest growing U.S. shale gas region could surpass 15% next year, a sign that soaring costs for energy producers are far from abating. The Oklahoma City-based company topped Wall Street third-quarter profit estimates this week, bolstered by higher natural gas...
BBC

Cost of a cup of tea rising as food prices jump

The cost of making a cup of tea went up significantly as food prices continued to rise at record rates in October, a retail trade body has said. Costs for tea bags, milk and sugar all rose as food price inflation jumped from 10.6% last month to 11.6%, according to the British Retail Consortium.
msn.com

Jeep-maker Stellantis expects raw material inflation to ease next year

Automaker Stellantis expects inflation costs on raw materials to subside next year following significant increases during the coronavirus pandemic. But CFO Richard Palmer said any gains of lower raw material costs could be offset by higher inflation on other elements. The spiking costs of raw materials have been largely offset...
CBS News

U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again

In an effort to bring down the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in years, regulators are prepared to hike interest rates by another three quarters of a percentage point Wednesday. Megan Greene, senior fellow at Brown University and global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the fallout and what it means for home buyers and sellers.

