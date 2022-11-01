Read full article on original website
Related
Diesel Prices Have Increased Most in These 10 States
The average national price of diesel is now $1.675 a gallon higher than a year ago.
Tesla Shifts China Factory Workers To US Plant, Complete European Approval For AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Shot, Tesla Eyes Cybertruck Commercialization Next Year: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 1
Tesla Inc TSLA sent engineers and production staff from its recently upgraded Shanghai factory to its plant in Fremont, California, to boost production at the U.S. facility. The Elon Musk-led carmaker will dispatch staff, particularly automation and control engineers, to assist efforts to increase output in Fremont, where Tesla produces the Model S, X, 3, and Y vehicles.
Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over
Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
New Car Prices Downshift After Summer Record
Car buyers could begin to feel less pain when paying for a new vehicle following a years-long spike in the price of new automobiles. That’s according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted that the average price of a new vehicle has begun to dip after reaching a record of $46,173 in July.
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
Coca-Cola lifts forecasts as demand keeps pace with pricier sodas
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) on Tuesday joined rival PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) in raising annual forecasts as the two top sugary soda makers benefit from multiple price increases that have so far failed to take the fizz out of demand.
Employers kept hiking workers’ wages last quarter, but they did not keep up with inflation
New York CNN Business — Employers continued hiking wages to attract workers and hold on to existing staff during the third quarter. But the raises did not keep up with inflation — and the continued increase is unwelcome news for the Federal Reserve, since higher wages can contribute to overall inflationary pressures, which the central bank is trying to bring down.
President Biden says America isn't experiencing 'record inflation anymore' amid 8.2% spike in prices
President Biden said that America is no longer experiencing "record inflation anymore" during an interview on NewsNation on Thursday night.
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
All summer long, Aleen Hudson kept looking for a new minivan or SUV for her growing passenger shuttle service. She had a good credit rating and enough cash for a down payment. Yet dealerships in the Detroit area didn't have any suitable vehicles. Or they'd demand she pay $3,000 to $6,000 above the sticker price. Months of frustration left her despondent.
Auto Loan Rates Are Rising — but There's Still Some Good News for Car Shoppers
Car buyers will likely have more options this fall, but it could be an extra expensive time to purchase thanks to the highest auto loan rates in years. Experts in the automobile industry say the market is shifting in response to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to combat inflation.
WMTW
Rossen Reports: This is when new car prices will drop
Need a new car? Well, now is not the right time to buy. Auto dealers are starting to have a major surge of new cars on their lots for a couple of reasons; demand was low during the pandemic and the chip shortage is starting to ease up now. But that doesn’t mean they’re dropping prices.
NBC Connecticut
Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China
The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
Jalopnik
Subaru Can't Afford to Build EVs In North America Because McDonald's Pays Too Well
If you’re planning to sell electric vehicles in North America, chances are you’re trying to work out how to build EVs here, too. The Inflation Reduction Act has made it a worthwhile investment for automakers. Not Subaru, though — Subaru remains unconvinced, for the moment. We know...
Jalopnik
Carvana Managed to Lose Half a Billion Dollars in the Third Quarter
Carvana lost over half a billion dollars in the third quarter of 2022 alone, Tesla’s EV market share is starting to fall in California as competitors ramp up, and the future of a Ford Escape plant in Kentucky is up in the air. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, November 4, 2022.
US News and World Report
Chesapeake Points to Rising Costs in Fastest-Growing U.S. Gas Field
(Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy on Wednesday said inflation in the fastest growing U.S. shale gas region could surpass 15% next year, a sign that soaring costs for energy producers are far from abating. The Oklahoma City-based company topped Wall Street third-quarter profit estimates this week, bolstered by higher natural gas...
BBC
Cost of a cup of tea rising as food prices jump
The cost of making a cup of tea went up significantly as food prices continued to rise at record rates in October, a retail trade body has said. Costs for tea bags, milk and sugar all rose as food price inflation jumped from 10.6% last month to 11.6%, according to the British Retail Consortium.
Stocks rally after report shows employers added 261,000 jobs in October
Employers added 261,000 jobs in October while the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, joined CBS News to discuss the labor market in a "resilient" economy.
U.S. labor market unwavering despite stiff interest rates hikes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting the labor market remains strong despite slowing domestic demand amid stiff interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve to tame inflation.
msn.com
Jeep-maker Stellantis expects raw material inflation to ease next year
Automaker Stellantis expects inflation costs on raw materials to subside next year following significant increases during the coronavirus pandemic. But CFO Richard Palmer said any gains of lower raw material costs could be offset by higher inflation on other elements. The spiking costs of raw materials have been largely offset...
U.S. Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates again
In an effort to bring down the worst inflation the U.S. has seen in years, regulators are prepared to hike interest rates by another three quarters of a percentage point Wednesday. Megan Greene, senior fellow at Brown University and global chief economist at the Kroll Institute, joins CBS News to discuss the fallout and what it means for home buyers and sellers.
Comments / 1