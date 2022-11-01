Gender diversity reforms have helped UK company boards, but they are failing in other countries—new research

Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Australia relies on controversial offsets to meet climate change targets—but offsets are a target at COP27
It's small wonder a major fossil fuel producer like Australia has relied so heavily on carbon offsets. Plant new forests—or say you will avoid clearing old ones—and you can keep approving new gas and coal developments. This year, whistleblower Professor Andrew McIntosh claimed up to 80% of these offsets weren't real. They didn't actually offset emissions.
Russian State TV Guest Admits Country 'Underestimated' U.S.
Professor Andrey Sidorov warned that Russia needed to improve its economy quickly to keep up with China and the U.S. in a future arms race.
Phys.org
Antibiotic resistance linked to these household products
The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty of Arts & Science, was able to show that triclosan—a chemical often included in household items like hand soaps, toothpastes, and cleaning products to fight off bacteria—is the predominant antibiotic in Ontario sewage sludge.
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
Phys.org
New species of owl discovered in the rainforests of Africa's Príncipe Island
A new species of owl has just been described from Príncipe Island, part of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe in Central Africa. Scientists were first able to confirm its presence in 2016, although suspicions of its occurrence gained traction back in 1998, and testimonies from local people suggesting its existence could be traced back as far as 1928.
Phys.org
Habitat mapping data can fill gaps in knowledge on biodiversity
Data gathered by habitat mapping programs can make important contributions to biodiversity research. They provide insight into changes of the local flora since the 1980s—a period that is not well covered by other sources of information. A team from the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg and the Hamburg Authorities for the Environment, Climate, Energy and Agriculture has now shown how research can benefit from this historic habitat mapping data using habitat maps of the city and federal state of Hamburg as an example. Their results, which have been published in Ecosphere, also show a clear decline of species-rich habitats due to urbanization over the last decades.
Serena Williams’ investment shows that Nigeria’s technology sector is attractive - but things can be better
Nigeria is the leading African destination for foreign direct investments in technology startup businesses. Between 2015 and 2022, Nigerian technology startups have secured funding totalling just over US$2 billion. This is the highest amount of funding recorded by any country in Africa. The “big-four” countries of Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa...
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
Phys.org
A Stone Age child buried with bird feathers, plant fibers and fur
The exceptional excavation of a Stone Age burial site was carried out in Majoonsuo, situated in the municipality of Outokumpu in Eastern Finland. The excavation produced microscopically small fragments of bird feathers, canine and small mammalian hairs, and plant fibers. The findings gained through soil analysis are unique, as organic...
Phys.org
Researchers' revamped AI tool makes water dramatically safer in refugee camps
Researchers from York University's Dahdaleh Institute for Global Health Research and Lassonde School of Engineering have revamped their Safe Water Optimization Tool (SWOT) with multiple innovations that will help aid workers unlock potentially life-saving information from water-quality data regularly collected in humanitarian settings. Created in partnership with Doctors Without Borders/Médecins...
Phys.org
Catholic Church can reduce carbon emissions by returning to meat-free Fridays, study suggests
In 2011, the Catholic bishops of England and Wales called on congregations to return to foregoing meat on Fridays. Only around a quarter of Catholics changed their dietary habits—yet this has still saved over 55,000 tons of carbon a year, according to a new study led by the University of Cambridge.
Phys.org
Aggressively patriarchal worldview attracted Swedish women to the Islamic State, study finds
Contrary to popular belief, Swedish women who have joined the Islamic State (IS) were not simply passively manipulated by men. A new study from Lund University suggests that it was a strict religious culture, which opposes gender equality, and modern gender roles and norms, that attracted Swedish women to join.
invezz.com
Hong Kong’s crypto plans could be a ‘test center’ opportunity for China, PCG’s Li says
Hong Kong remains a top financial hub for capital, Pacific Century Group’s Richard Li told Bloomberg. Hong Kong ranks 4th among leading global financial centers, behind New York, London and Singapore. Li says Hong Kong's crypto plans has the potential to see it become a ‘test center’ for China’s...
Privacy-Enhancing Technologies Promote Greater EU Inter-Bank Collaboration in Fighting Fraud
Banks are not the police. And yet, for many crimes, financial institutions (FIs) are often on the front lines when it comes to preventing and detecting fraud. Faced with this enormous challenge in the face of skyrocketing fraud risks, one would assume that joining forces with other FIs would be a no-brainer, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: 2022 R&D tax prep, social media for founders, managing remote teams
After he posted a thread on Twitter offering several rationales explaining why some should definitely avoid them, I invited him to adapt it for a TC+ guest post we published yesterday. “Keep in mind that funding will solve your money problems, but it won’t solve everything else,” he writes....
forkast.news
In a Q&A, Singapore lender DBS explains its DeFi experiments, plans
In a Q&A, Han Kwee Juan, group head of strategy and planning at DBS, told Forkast what improvements are needed in automated market making and the benefits of blockchain and smart contracts for a financial infrastructure. The Q&A has been edited for language and brevity. Pradipta Mukherjee: What are DBS’s...
Phys.org
Slimming and greening the Chinese food system
On August 29, 2022, a research team led by Prof. Wang Xiaoxi from the China Academy for Rural Development and School of Public Affairs of Zhejiang University, and Prof. Yuan Changzheng from the School of Public Health of Zhejiang University published a perspective titled "The triple benefits of slimming and greening the Chinese food system" in the journal Nature Food.
Meet the 4 Black Women Awarded Up to $50K by PayPal to Economically Empower Their Communities
Four Black women have achieved high honors as the winners of an award named after the first woman—and Black woman—to own a bank in the U.S., Maggie Lena Walker. The Black American women business owners are blazing their own trails as the winners of the second annual Maggie Lena Walker Award. They each received recognition and a cash award of up to $50,000 from fintech giant PayPal Holdings Inc. The accolade celebrates the achievements of women from underrepresented groups in the U.S. who are economically empowering others in their communities and creating a more inclusive world, per a release.
getnews.info
Financial sector is at greater risk from screen sharing technologies
October 31st, 2022 – New York – The data handled by financial companies is of great interest to the cyber-criminals due to its value. Companies in the financial industry are frequent targets of cyber-crimes like data breaches, frauds, data loss, hacking, malware, other cyber-attacks. Regardless of the size or operations protocol, approx. 91% financial companies feel the risks of cyber-attacks in various forms. In the recent past, end user is becoming a prime vector for data loss.
