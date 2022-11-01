Firearm, Hunting From A Tree Stand Tips Provided By Game And Parks Commission

LINCOLN – Officials with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development will be hosting Economic Recovery Town Halls across Nebraska this week. According to a release from DED, the purpose is to discuss LB1024 (also known as the Economic Recovery Act), its programs, and the needs of the State’s 11 Qualified Census Tracts (QCTs), as determined by Title 26 of the United States Code.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO