Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Movie Review: The Woman King
The Woman King is Hollywood’s latest women-fronted release. The story is set in the all-female military unit of the Kingdom of Dahomey in the early 1800s. The focus is on two women, General Nanisca (played by Viola Davis) and her daughter, Nawi (played by Thuso Mbedu). When the kingdom is invaded by a neighboring country, the women must come together and lead the charge against the invaders.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Replicas
There are certain things that scientists shouldn’t do, and most of them know this, but of course, a few of them might decide to forget about the morality of their decisions if there’s a good enough reason to do so. In the case of William Foster, that reason comes when his wife and three children are killed as a result of a car accident, leaving him as the sole survivor.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Final Draft
The fact that Final Draft didn’t get a great score on Rotten Tomatoes isn’t even worth mentioning since, to be fair, taking a look at this movie should be one of the things that many writers and screenwriters feel the need to do simply because, well, stuff like this can happen.
Call Jane review – timely, if occasionally jarring, abortion drama
Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver are charismatic in Phyllis Nagy’s directorial debut, about a group of women in the 60s providing abortions outside the law
TVOvermind
Movie Review: About Time
We all have those moments or occasions in our lives that we wish we could go back to because they were the happiest ones, or we wish we could change our course to avoid them because they were unpleasant. Would we use that power if we had it, is the question? The objective of About Time is to paint a picture of what this kind of situation would look like. Richard Curtis, a prominent producer, and screenwriter is the movie’s director. Despite the fact that it includes some aspects of fantasy, Richard Curtis is well-known for his work in romantic comedies, and About Time is no exception. It follows the tale of Tim Lake, a young man who discovers from his father that men in their lineage have the capacity to travel across time and, as a result, can go back to past events and memories. He uses his newly acquired abilities to pursue his romantic interests after ascertaining the newfound information. He meets a beautiful woman named Mary and tries to make the most of their time together by going over their embarrassing moments repeatedly in the hopes that she will fall in love with him and eventually marry him.
TVOvermind
Who Were the Cast of “Interview with the Vampire” (1994)?
Decades before we had “vegan” vampires like the Cullens in the Twilight movie series, there was Louis de Pointe du Lac. The Interview with the Vampire is one of Hollywood’s epic horror movies that remains a must-watch on any movie list. The film was an adaptation of the 1976 novel, Interview with the Vampire by Anne Rice.
TVOvermind
5 Villains That Might be Interesting for a Fantastic Four Movie
It needs to be stated, again, that the Fantastic Four is a seriously needed movie for the MCU, and as of now, it would appear that things are rolling, but not quite as quickly as fans might like. One thing that’s uncertain this time is who the main villain is going to be since it doesn’t appear that Doctor Doom is the frontrunner for the role, even though he’s been one of the team’s most effective villains for decades.
TVOvermind
Was Netflix’s Keep Breathing a Disservice to Melissa Barrera?
The survival adventure, Keep Breathing, on Netflix brings out mixed reactions. It weaves too many ideas, some breathtakingly polished while others are visibly undeveloped, leaving the viewers split up over its quality. The 6-part limited series features Mellissa Barrera as Liv, ostensibly fleeing from personal issues to Inuvik. While it has its strengths, it draws criticism for casting Barrera in rather basic ways. It’s not the first time Netflix has been on the receiving end for being too simplistic and shallow in some of its production. Barrera has achieved significant milestones in the last decade, rising through reality TV ranks to a Hollywood-level actress. Her many roles in In the Heights, Vida, scream, and Carmen proves she has a thick skin for complex work. The last thing we would want is dulling her already glowing flame, raising the question, is Netflix’s Keep Breathing consistent with her mojo, or does it fail her?
TVOvermind
Are Walkers Really Evolving in the Final Season of the Walking Dead?
So much has happened since the first episode of the Walking Dead aired on 31st October 2010. Few would have thought the show would last as long as it has, over a decade later, and still surprising the viewers with unanticipated events and storylines. Greg Nicotero has shown prowess in crafting zombie series, taking his audiences on a rollercoaster of emotions. While he basks on this glory, he has not failed to pick a few critics on the way, with some claiming that the show has dragged on far too long, raising the question of whether people still care how he wraps it up at the end. Normally, any show worth mentioning must attract both sides, the naysayers and the enthusiasts. Without dwelling on which side of the divide wins the Walking Dead’s strengths debate, are the walkers evolving? Should the viewers brace for an unexpected twist at the end of the finale?
TVOvermind
Here’s Why Fatigue is Necessary in Action Scenes
The evolution of fight and action scenes in movies has been an ongoing process for decades, and to say that things have improved is easy, but to say that it’s a universally accepted change would be highly inaccurate since action scenes, especially choreographed fight scenes, still tend to become ridiculous bouts of endurance now and then, as they end up showing combatants that are not out of breath, are barely showing any sign of being wounded during a fight, and essentially act like nothing is amiss when they take a punch or engage in an extended bout of action that would easily wind a normal human being.
TVOvermind
Imagining a Connection Between Silent Hill and Stranger Things
Comparing several franchises is possible since the similarities that they’ve been seen to share at times are quite amazing, especially when it comes down to the idea that one or more ideas have been inspired by one story or another. Just looking at the Upside Down and Silent Hill, it’s not tough to see how they could easily be connected, especially given that both locations could easily be part of the same nightmarish world that has been created bit by bit, covering one location after another as the mirror image they represent of the real world continues to evolve.
TVOvermind
Added Cast of “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” (2002)
With the global reception and success of the novel’s first volume, The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, fans and viewers alike were anxious about what the movie’s director, Peter Jackson, had planned. Fans and readers of J. R. R. Tolkien knew the story’s direction in the second volume, but screen adaptation can sometimes be a double-edged sword.
TVOvermind
Why Lorelai Gilmore Wasn’t a Model Mother
In the 2000s, when first aired, Lorelai Gilmore was viewed as the “cool and fun mom”. She is easygoing and with a witty and sarcastic personality. Lorelai was understanding towards her daughter Rory and was determined to treat her as an equal. But, in today’s age, fans have taken off some of Lorelai’s shine and labeled her as problematic and most definitely not a model mother.
TVOvermind
Behind the Comedic Panel Game Series Taskmaster
Taskmaster may be a name most familiar to those in tune with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Still, before the character was a possibility as a live-action addition to the most extensive media franchise of all time, outside of being a long-standing comic character, there was a comedic panel game show in the UK by the same name later adapted for an American version. While with any UK-to-American adaptation, or vice versa, there’s always the case of one being more popular or long-standing than the other, such as The Office or Wilfred, but this case was likely at fault to Comedy Central for their hasty cancellations. Below, we’ve detailed the Taskmaster comedic panel game series, the differences between the UK and American versions, and more about the series.
TVOvermind
You Season 4 Fan Theories and More
Are you curious about the show that managed to make our hearts race, and captivate us with its dark and twisted tale for 3 seasons? What kind of thrill will season 4 bring?. In the promo teaser, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) tells us about his new persona, Professor Jonathan Moore. He’s clearly lost touch with the loveable bookstore manager in New York, the shop clerk in LA, and the doting husband in suburbia that lived inside of him.
TVOvermind
Ranking The Top 10 Fire Force Characters
Fire Force characters are some of the most captivating characters in anime. Fire Force (known in Japan as Enen No Shouboutai) is a Japanese shounen manga that is authored by Atsushi Ohkubo, the author of the popular manga Soul Eater. It was adapted into an anime series in July 2019. Its story follows Shinra Kusakabe, a third-generation pyrokinetic fire soldier who joins the Special Fire Force Company 8 with the ambition to investigate a tragic incident in his childhood and also stop the increasing cases of spontaneous human combustion. Fire Force has quickly become one of the most popular anime series due to its compelling storyline, remarkable animation, and explosive sound quality. In this article, we have compiled a detailed list ranking the top 10 Fire Force characters.
TVOvermind
Meet The Real Grumpy Grinch!
Green, grumpy and grinchy; Dr. Seuss’s character Grinch is a sour one, who plans to spoil Christmas for an entire village. Grinch was a misfit because he was different. It made him bitter and he began avoiding people. He started living atop of a cold, dreary mountain with his dog, Max.
TVOvermind
Quentin Tarantino Is Now Bashing the MCU. Of Course He Is
Let’s get one thing straight: people have the right to say what they like and form their own opinions, and Quentin Tarantino has never been shy when it comes to sharing what he thinks about anything or anyone. The only issue to speak of is the fact that he’s been given elite status by being a director that’s managed to snag the attention of millions of people with his movies. Now, calling Tarantino overrated is an argument that I’ll happily get into in another article, but as of now, it’s been noted that Tarantino has given his two cents about the MCU and why he would never want to direct a movie for this genre.
TVOvermind
Is Quentin Tarantino Overrated? Yes, Yes He Is
Labeling people isn’t a great thing to do at any given time or to anyone, but there are moments when people do need to be called out for their various behaviors and the ideas they try to get others to believe in. While movie directors are rather abundant depending on skill levels and how many fans they have, there are those among their ranks that appear to forget, sometimes, what life was like before they hit their big break.
TVOvermind
Lupita Nyong’o Confirmed For The Upcoming A Quiet Place Spinoff Day One
Lupita Nyong’o is currently gearing up for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; however, that doesn’t mean the actress isn’t available for future projects. Variety has confirmed that the Oscar winner is in the final stages of negotiations for the horror feature, A Quiet Place: Day One. This is a spin-off to the successful series that started with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Day One is a prequel to the original films, though the exact plot details of the spin-off remain unknown at the moment. There’s no word on what role Nyong’o could be playing, but given the fact that’s she a notable Oscar winner, then it would be surprising if she wasn’t the lead here.
Comments / 0