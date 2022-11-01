Commissioners Receive Information On Certification Of Distress Warrants Issued, Emergency Management Updates

Read full article on original website
Related
Name left off Dodge County early ballots, corrections sent
A name was left off ballots for about 2,900 absentee voters in Dodge County, but the county clerk sent corrected ballots.
waynedailynews.com
R. Perry And Prairie Park Project Updates Shared, Council Goes Into Executive Session For Two Agenda Items
WAYNE – Along with updates on the R. Perry and Prairie Park Projects, Wayne City Council also went into executive session twice during their Tuesday evening regularly scheduled meeting. From the council chambers inside City Hall, the board first set a mini-retreat for Tuesday, November 29 at 5:30 p.m....
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana
SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
Missing Cedar County man found, authorities say
According to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Rich Pedersen has been found.
norfolkneradio.com
Madison Co. Republicans endorse 3 candidate for NPS school board
The midterm election is less than a week away and candidate hopefuls for the Norfolk School Board have the support from a major group. The Madison County Republican Party announced that they have endorsed three candidates: Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon, for the Norfolk School Board in the upcoming election.
Sioux City Journal
Laurel homicide suspect has bond revoked
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has revoked bond for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel residents and setting fire to their homes this summer. Upon a state request, County Judge Douglas Luebe on Wednesday ordered Jason Jones held without bond while awaiting trial. Luebe had previously set bond at $5 million.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff’s Office participates in second annual Main Street Trunk or Treat
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office participated in the town's second annual trunk or treat event. The Sheriff's Office said they took part in the Trunk or Treat on Stanton's Main Street Sunday afternoon. While they were there they handed out treats and other goodies to almost 400...
Sioux City Police Department confirms missing Siouxland woman found safe
The Sioux City Police Department said that they received word from Brenda Payer's family that she has been located.
Body pulled from Missouri River near Dakota City
A body has been pulled from the Missouri River Tuesday, according to officials.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk City Council announces Benjamin Avenue Project update
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update Wednesday, November 9 at the Norfolk City Council Chambers (309 North 5th Street) from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the City will be on hand to share current progress and answer...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
KLEM
News for Tuesday, November 1
The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
Cedar County man charged with stalking allegedly escapes from custody, led authorities on pursuit
Court documents showed that a Nebraska man that was accused of stalking a family and was charged with escaping from custody has entered a plea of not guilty.
Norfolk Police allege man attempted to assault officers at jail
Officers alleged that while at the Norfolk City Jail he became aggressive and refused to cooperate.
kwit.org
NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More
Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
norfolkneradio.com
Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man
Norfolk police arrested a man early Tuesday morning on abuse charges. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Impala Drive after the 911 call center received several from the address, but could not get a response. The dispatcher did, however, hear a male shouting in the background, along with a woman’s voice and a baby crying.
News Channel Nebraska
Laurel quadruple homicide suspect makes first court appearance Wednesday
LAUREL, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska quadruple homicide suspect will make is first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. 42-year-old Jason Jones, of Laurel, is accused of shooting four victims before setting their homes on fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. All of the deaths took place on Elm Street in Laurel.
Comments / 0