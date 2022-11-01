ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NE

Commissioners Receive Information On Certification Of Distress Warrants Issued, Emergency Management Updates

By Aaron Scheffler
waynedailynews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton

STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
COLUMBUS, NE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City driver arrested for marijuana

SUTHERLAND—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Justin Patrick Guy stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Ford Focus clocked...
SIOUX CITY, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Madison Co. Republicans endorse 3 candidate for NPS school board

The midterm election is less than a week away and candidate hopefuls for the Norfolk School Board have the support from a major group. The Madison County Republican Party announced that they have endorsed three candidates: Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon, for the Norfolk School Board in the upcoming election.
NORFOLK, NE
Sioux City Journal

Laurel homicide suspect has bond revoked

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A judge has revoked bond for a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel residents and setting fire to their homes this summer. Upon a state request, County Judge Douglas Luebe on Wednesday ordered Jason Jones held without bond while awaiting trial. Luebe had previously set bond at $5 million.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk City Council announces Benjamin Avenue Project update

NORFOLK, Neb. -- The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update Wednesday, November 9 at the Norfolk City Council Chambers (309 North 5th Street) from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the City will be on hand to share current progress and answer...
NORFOLK, NE
kwit.org

NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More

Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
NORFOLK, NE
KLEM

News for Tuesday, November 1

The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
LE MARS, IA
kwit.org

NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More

Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
SIOUX CITY, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Disturbance call leads to arrest of Norfolk man

Norfolk police arrested a man early Tuesday morning on abuse charges. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Impala Drive after the 911 call center received several from the address, but could not get a response. The dispatcher did, however, hear a male shouting in the background, along with a woman’s voice and a baby crying.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Laurel quadruple homicide suspect makes first court appearance Wednesday

LAUREL, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska quadruple homicide suspect will make is first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. 42-year-old Jason Jones, of Laurel, is accused of shooting four victims before setting their homes on fire in the early morning hours of Aug. 4. All of the deaths took place on Elm Street in Laurel.
LAUREL, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy