Read full article on original website
Related
TVOvermind
Why Lorelai Gilmore Wasn’t a Model Mother
In the 2000s, when first aired, Lorelai Gilmore was viewed as the “cool and fun mom”. She is easygoing and with a witty and sarcastic personality. Lorelai was understanding towards her daughter Rory and was determined to treat her as an equal. But, in today’s age, fans have taken off some of Lorelai’s shine and labeled her as problematic and most definitely not a model mother.
TVOvermind
Lupita Nyong’o Confirmed For The Upcoming A Quiet Place Spinoff Day One
Lupita Nyong’o is currently gearing up for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; however, that doesn’t mean the actress isn’t available for future projects. Variety has confirmed that the Oscar winner is in the final stages of negotiations for the horror feature, A Quiet Place: Day One. This is a spin-off to the successful series that started with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Day One is a prequel to the original films, though the exact plot details of the spin-off remain unknown at the moment. There’s no word on what role Nyong’o could be playing, but given the fact that’s she a notable Oscar winner, then it would be surprising if she wasn’t the lead here.
TVOvermind
Kelly Marcel Is Confirmed As The Director Of Venom 3
The final chapter of Venom is upon us. Admittedly, Venom’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home was disappointing, given the fact that he was essentially in the end credits scene. However, given how crowded that feature was, it was probably for the best to keep the anti-hero out of the latest Spider-Man saga. Back in June, it was confirmed by Hardy that the script for the third and final installment of Venom was complete. Thus far, the exact plot of Venom 3 has remained a secret, though that will change once the film gets closer to its release date.
TVOvermind
Could There Be A Dodgeball Sequel Coming Soon?
In surprising (but so surprising) news, Justin Long revealed the possibility of a Dodgeball sequel. To recall, the beloved 2004 classic comedy centers around Peter La Fleur (Vince Vaughn), the owner of Average Joe’s Gym, which isn’t doing so well financially. Globo-Gym, owned by health nut White Goodman, is adamant about putting the gym out of business unless Peter can raise $50,000 to keep his mortgage. In order to save the gym, Peter and his ragtag group enter a dodgeball contest with a big cash prize. In response, Goodman and his team enter the competition to ensure Peter’s chances of succeeding fail.
Comments / 0