The final chapter of Venom is upon us. Admittedly, Venom’s involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home was disappointing, given the fact that he was essentially in the end credits scene. However, given how crowded that feature was, it was probably for the best to keep the anti-hero out of the latest Spider-Man saga. Back in June, it was confirmed by Hardy that the script for the third and final installment of Venom was complete. Thus far, the exact plot of Venom 3 has remained a secret, though that will change once the film gets closer to its release date.

2 DAYS AGO