Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo Center for the Arts to celebrate Dia de los Muertos
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Day of the Dead festivities are going strong, especially in the heat of downtown Laredo. On Friday, the Laredo Center for the Arts is hosting an event on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be dance performances, art workshops, poetry readings, exhibits...
kgns.tv
Heritage Foundation to hold grand opening of Republic of Rio Grande Exhibit
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Heritage Foundation is inviting the community to the grand opening of a historical exhibit. The area around Laredo was once an independent nation known as the Republic of the Rio Grande and Laredo was proclaimed its capital. This Saturday, on the anniversary of...
kgns.tv
TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Whether you are a student, instructor or a visitor on your way to the TAMIU campus, university officials have issued an advisory pertaining to the wildlife in the area. Texas A&M International University is home to thousands of dustdevils but also wildlife such as feral hogs,...
kgns.tv
H-E-B announces return of Feast of Sharing event
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An annual feast that fills thousands of empty stomachs in Laredo is returning to the Sames Auto Arena!. On Friday morning, H-E-B announced the details for its 34th annual Feast of Sharing celebration. For the past couple of years H-E-B has had to altar its feast...
Who is the most famous person in Laredo?
He may be a singer, a movie star, or a entrepreneur? Tell us his or her story.
kgns.tv
Plant-based market on Sunday, local community gives back
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Bloomberg.com, the plant-based market is booming especially financially. In Laredo, the demand for plant-based options continues to grow. On Facebook, a group of Laredo’s created the group “Laredo Vegans.”. With over 1,000 members, many shared their thoughts and recommendations on plant-based foods...
kgns.tv
Laredo officials say migrant woman was mauled to death by dog
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is releasing more details regarding the death of a migrant woman who was found dead in south Laredo. Residents who live near the 300 block of River Front are shaken up after learning about a woman who was found dead with bite marks on Tuesday morning.
kgns.tv
Border Patrol and DPS bust two stash houses
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Border Patrol, together with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shut down two stash houses on Tuesday, November 1. The first was at a house located at Balcones Drive and the other at Creosote Loop. In total, 34 individuals were taken in. After...
kgns.tv
Two Laredo businesses to be honored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One organization is highlighting individuals and businesses that provide a space for economic growth in Laredo. The Laredo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is set to honor two people and two businesses during the 2022 Business Empowerment Awards. They will recognize Javier Montemayor who serves as a...
kgns.tv
Laredoans invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - An annual walk to end a serious disease is taking place this Saturday. KGNS News and Telemundo Laredo are part of the effort to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The walk to end Alzheimer’s is held in more than 500...
kgns.tv
TxDOT holds ribbon cutting ceremony for I-69 widening project
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After two years, a project that will help alleviate traffic in the Mines Road area is complete. The road project added one lane to each side of the I-69 interstate overpass at Mines Road. I-69 West now has six lanes, three going in each direction from...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police put the razors away for men’s health
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - You may soon see more bearded men around town and no it is not Santa Claus. No Shave November is officially underway, and the Laredo Police Department is putting their razors away for two good causes. Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said the officers...
kgns.tv
Laredoans line up for holiday cups
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The holiday craze is upon us as a coffee giant released its holiday cups!. Nearly 100 people lined up for a holiday tradition outside the Laredo Target located on Del Mar Thursday morning. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups, introduced in 1997.
kgns.tv
Man accused of stealing vehicle from fire station arrested
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is caught stealing a vehicle from a fire station. Alexander Cisneros, 22 was arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle and credit card abuse. The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 2 when Laredo Police responded to the fire station located at 1919 Houston Street.
kgns.tv
Women plead guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two women pleaded guilty to smuggling balls of heroin in potato chip bags. In September 2022, both women were traveling from Monterrey, Tamaulipas to Laredo, Texas. At the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge (Bridge 2), the bags were found by the agents during a secondary inspection. Both women admitted to getting paid $300 dollars to cross them.
kgns.tv
Slight Shower Chance Friday Evening, Sunshine Weekend
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Tropical air from the gulf is bringing warm moist air into our area. The layer of humid air is thin, and any low cloud that forms early in the morning will mix away, leading to plenty of sunshine with near 90F warmth in the afternoon. A cold front from the Rockies will arrive around 9 or 10 pm Friday evening with a slight chance of a brief shower followed by much drier air. Bright sunshine will occur this weekend, humidity will be quite low on Saturday with highs around 80.
kgns.tv
Career Day at Centeno Elementary
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Kids want to be a lot of things when they grow up, but local, state, and federal organizations are helping them decide. On Thursday, November 3, students from Centeno Elementary School celebrated their annual Career Day where several organizations like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol, and even some of our friendly staff at KGNS were there to show their everyday activities.
kgns.tv
Early voting ends tonight!
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The clock is ticking for the early voting window which ends on Friday night. After Friday you will need to wait until Election Day to cast your ballot which takes place on November 8. Despite a couple of minor hiccups, the Webb County Elections Office...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police: Man wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is on the lookout for a man, 20-year-old Raul Botello, Jr., who is accused of aggravated robbery with a firearm. On Thursday, September 22, Laredo Police officers got to the 800 block of North Seymour Avenue for a call of a robbery. When officers got there, they spoke to a male victim. The victim knows Botello and said that Botello had gone by his residence and threatened him and his wife by saying he was going to shoot the residence if she did not sign a title to their vehicles. According to the victims, Botello showed the handle of a gun he was concealing. The victims mentioned they both feared for their life.
kgns.tv
Body of a woman found in south Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in south Laredo. According to KGNS sources, the call was made shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning about a lifeless body that was found near River Front and Llano Street. The body was taken to the...
Comments / 0