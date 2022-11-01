Read full article on original website
Related
Sony announces PSVR 2 price, release date, and 11 new games
What just happened? Sony has announced that the PlayStation VR 2, or PSVR 2, will launch on February 22, 2023, with pre-orders opening on November 15—you can register for an invitation to preorder right now. It also revealed the headset's price, and it's a lot: $549.99, more expensive than the PlayStation 5 console.
Where to buy PS5: Stock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
UPDATE (FRIDAY 4 NOVEMBER 2022): God of War: Ragnarok is very nearly here and as of 5pm GMT, five retailers have listed Ragnarok PS5 bundles online for customers to pre-order. ShopTo currently has the best PS5 deal, offering up the console, game and a free £10 gift card for just £539.85 and PlayStation Direct has dropped a digital edition bundle. The PS5 is also in stock at nine other retailers, we’ve rounded up the best PS5 bundle deals below. It’s official. The PS5 is the fourth fastest selling console of all time...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2022 Now Available
November 2022's new games that have joined PlayStation Plus are now available to download. As we have come to expect, Sony pushes live the new lineup of "free" PS Plus games on the first Tuesday of every month. And as luck would have it, the first Tuesday of November happened to fall on the first day of the month, which means that PS Plus subscribers will have a bit longer than normal to snag the service's free games.
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s 1.08 update is now live, and it’s a hefty 50 GB download on Xbox for some reason
A new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 went live last night, potentially ushering in some big-time changes to the successful FPS from Activision. MW2 is off to a raucous start as the fastest-selling Call of Duty game in history, but it has its fair share of issues. It’s now one week after launch and players are getting frustrated with bugs, issues with progression, crashing problems, and a slow and confusing UI.
AOL Corp
Bentley CEO: ‘Never seen spending patterns’ like this before with luxury consumer
For British luxury automaker Bentley (VOW.DE), 2022 may leave a strong 2021 in the dust. Through the first nine months of 2022, Bentley reported record operating profit of €575 million ($577,129,608), more than double the amount from a year ago. The previous full-year record high for operating profit was €389 million ($383,651,250.00). Revenue through the first nine months came in at €2.490 billion ($2,455,762,500.00), a jump of 28% from a year ago.
The PSVR2 price is crazy, but not insane
We finally have a price and release date for PSVR2 - can you afford it?
boundingintocrypto.com
Best Crypto to Buy on the Dip Today 2 November
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The crypto market largely struggled with the bears in October, declining by 1% with a $1.01 trillion total value locked (TVL). However, bear markets are widely regarded as the best time to purchase promising tokens at a bargain. This article will review the best crypto to buy in the dip today before the bulls return.
Amazon Prime members can now shuffle play entire 100 million song catalog
In a nutshell: Amazon Prime members now have access to the company's full catalog of 100 million songs as a subscription perk at no additional cost. Before rushing off to cancel your existing streaming membership, there is one big catch you'll want to be aware of. The full catalog is...
altcoinbuzz.io
Insane Crypto Coin Ready for BILLIONS of Gamers
Buy the dip. That’s what we say in many of our videos about projects we like. What if you knew when a dip was coming? How would you prepare for it? Would you buy a little or a lot? Or would you try to shorten it first?. Well, one...
Digital Trends
Best Buy has a 70-inch 4K TV for $450 in its (early) Black Friday sale
This year’s Best Buy Black Friday sale has already started, bringing with it bargains like a $200 discount on the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV. You’ll only have to pay $450 for this TV instead of $650, and you won’t have to deal with the online rush on the shopping holiday itself. Those are pretty good reasons for availing yourself of this offer, so you better hurry because there’s no telling when it will end.
Remedy releases investor update on five projects it has in production
Something to look forward to: Remedy CEO Tero Virtala revealed some progress updates last week for several projects the studio has in progress. Currently, five titles are at various stages of development, including Alan Wake 2, Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake, Vanguard, Codename Condor, and Codename Heron. The investor...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX “Off-Noir” Releases On November 3rd In The UK And Europe
After months of teasing, the women’s Air Jordan 5 GORE-TEX brings its rollout overseas on November 3rd. While not the first Air Jordan modified with weather-resistance, the upcoming pair brings industry-leading GORE-TEX to both a women’s-exclusive and overlooked silhouette. Clad in “Off-Noir,” the sneaker features “Fire Red” contrast throughout the upper and sole unit, with the latter boasting the Chicago Bulls-friendly flair at the shark teeth-reminiscent midsole detailing. The tops of tongues maintain their iconic reflective finish, while mesh profile windows and tread underfoot opt for a semi-translucent finish. Lastly, left shoes are branded with large “GORE-TEX” text, denoting the shoes’ waterproofed construction.
TechSpot
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 and Rising Storm 2: Vietnam are now free to download and keep
In brief: Are you looking for an old-but-still-good free game? One that you can try without worrying about wasting money on something you don't like? There's always something available on the PC platform, and right now that includes one of the best team-based multiplayer games from a few years ago: Warhammer: Vermintide 2.
TechRadar
Get a 75-inch Samsung TV for less than $600 with this early Black Friday deal
The holiday season is the best time of year to snag yourself a great bargain on a 4K TV thanks to Black Friday deals and retailers slashing their prices. And if you want to go really cheap, then look no further than this Samsung 4K TV. Right now, you can...
YouTube launches new streaming hub called "Primetime Channels"
Why it matters: YouTube is one of the largest platforms on the internet, with over 2 billion active users per month, and it wants to keep it that way. To maintain its numbers and continue growing, Google partnered with multiple streaming platforms to create a service with YouTube as the hub.
Ikea lawyers ask developer to make changes to furniture store survival game
Bottom line: It doesn't take a rocket surgeon to draw parallels between The Store is Closed and another famous furniture store chain. That store's lawyers also saw some similarities and reached out to the creator with their concerns. It's Halloween and one indie game developer has already received quite a...
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. The fifth-gen Dots sound better, respond faster, and can do more with your smart home than the earlier...
LIVE: Best Black Friday PS5 deals – consoles, games and accessories
T3's deal hunters are unearthing the best PS5 deals available now in the Black Friday sales live
Xiaomi unveils concept phone that supports full-size Leica M lenses
WTF?! While it's long been said that flagship smartphones are making digital cameras obsolete, that statement has never been truer than with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept. The phone has the unique feature of allowing users to attach an interchangeable Leica M lens to the rear of the device. Developed...
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0