BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Traffic was snarled Tuesday morning after a tractor-trailer overturned in Bucks County. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at the intersection of Street Road and Kingston Way in Bensalem.

Police, fire and EMS are at the scene.

There's no word on injuries, or what happened.