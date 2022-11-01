ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanking Rankings Entering Week 9

By Barry Werner
 5 days ago

Lions' den remains atop Tanking Rankings

The Detroit Lions flirted with victory. However, the NFC North doormats managed to let Miami rally so it kept its place at the top of the Tanking Rankings. Next up for Dan Campbell's crew is another team with a Tanking Ranking spot — surprisingly, it's Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. (Stats via of Tankathon.com
15. Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1, (strength of schedule: .520)

The Colts found another way to lose, this time late against Washington. Hopefully, a quarterback will be available when they choose in the first round. Sam Ehlinger is serviceable but not a franchise.

14. Detroit Lions via LA Rams (strength of schedule: .492)

The Lions lose and they win because the Rams are faltering. There is zero chance they expected a second TR choice when they made the trade for Jared Goff.

13. Green Bay Packers (3-5, strength of schedule: .578)

Maybe the Packers will find a wide receiver with the TR first-round pick they seem to be heading toward.

12. Chicago Bears (3-5, strength of schedule: .562)

The Bears bounced off their win over the Patriots by getting swamped by the Cowboys. Figure this team will move up -- down? -- in the rankings.

11. Arizona Cardinals (3-5, strength of schedule: .519)

Kliff Kingsbury has to be praying he will be around when this pick happens if the Cardinals continue to play poorly. DeAndre Hopkins can't be a one-man team.

10. Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos (3-5, strength of schedule: .480)

The Seahawks are in first place in the NFC West and they have a Top 10 TR pick as of now. Thanks, Russell Wilson.

9. Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (3-5, strength of schedule: .477)

How's that trade for the scandal-scarred quarterback working for the Browns?

8. Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints (3-5, strength of schedule: .470)

Speaking of gifts, how about being perfect through 8 weeks with a 7-0 record and having a draft pick from a team looking at a Top 10 selection in the 2023 NFL draft?

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5, strength of schedule: .455)

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are struggling. That means the team is on the way to a Top 10 selection. Do not expect this to last for the entire season. Things should get better in  Tampa.

6. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5, strength of schedule: .465)

Things are brutal in Las Vegas and we don't mean the results at the casinos. Whitewashed by the Saints. Josh McDaniels could be one of those guys who are great coordinators.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6, strength of schedule: .535)

The Jaguars have a knack for losing. At one point it seemed as if this was growing pains. Now it seems like Doug Pederson is enduring a lot more suffering.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6, strength of schedule: .515)

This is surprising -- astonishing -- and imagine being in the Steel City. The last time the Steelers were picking this high -- if it lasts -- was 1969 when Terry Bradshaw when No. 1 and 1970 when Mean Joe Greene went to them fourth overall.

3. Carolina Panthers (2-6, strength of schedule: .440)

The Panthers have Eddy Pineiro to thank for keeping them this high as he missed a PAT and FG attempt that could have won the game Sunday.

2. Houston Texans (1-5-1, strength of schedule: .531)

Another week, another loss. Will Lovie Smith get a second year? David Culley didn't.

1. Detroit Lions (1-6, strength of schedule: .576)

The Lions lost ... again.

