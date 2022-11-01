ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Celebs eye Twitter exit after Musk takeover

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P4Ruw_0iuTk3j800
Madeline Monroe/Associated Press-John Raoux/Associated Press-Jeff Chiu

A slew of Hollywood stars are considering pressing Ctrl-Alt-Delete on Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the platform.

The controversial Tesla CEO was named the sole director of Twitter on Monday after completing his $44 billion acquisition of the company last week. Musk has suggested he plans to lift lifelong bans and transform Twitter’s content moderation policies, leading critics to express concerns about the spread of misinformation.

As the outspoken billionaire took the reins of the company, several celebrities said they were fleeing it.

While her account didn’t appear to be deleted, mega-producer Shonda Rhimes tweeted on Saturday that she was saying sayonara to Twitter.

“Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned,” Rhimes wrote.

Toni Braxton described being “shocked and appalled” by “some of the ‘free speech’ I’ve seen on this platform since its acquisition.”

“Hate speech under the veil of ‘free speech’ is unacceptable,” the “Un-Break my Heart” singer told her nearly 2 million followers, saying she would stay off the site because it is “no longer a safe space.”

Sara Bareilles also indicated that she was headed for the digital exit.

“Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out,” the composer of Broadway’s “Waitress” wrote.

“Madam Secretary” star Téa Leoni said Saturday that her reason for joining the star-studded exodus was due to “too much hate, too much in the wrong direction.”

“Frozen’s” Josh Gad, a prolific tweeter, said he was unsure whether he’d remain on the platform, although he was “leaning toward staying.”

“Freedom of speech is great,” he wrote, but, “Hate speech intended to incite harm, (with no consequences) ain’t what I signed up for.”

Former pro wrestler Mick Foley wrote in a Facebook post that he was “taking a break” from Twitter, “since the new ownership — and the misinformation and hate it seems to be encouraging — has my stomach in a knot.”

Comments / 2

Diana Elizabeth Salazar
5d ago

Bye Felicia! Elon Musk will do as he has for his other businesses. Twitter will be profitable and better than ever, without censorship or pushing an agenda.

Reply
2
Related
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Daily Mail

Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'

Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Fox Business

Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company

Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel threatened to quit his show after executives asked him to tamp down Trump jokes

Jimmy Kimmel has revealed that he told ABC that he’d quit his show after they expressed apprehension over him telling jokes about Donald Trump. “There was one time, right around the beginning of this whole Trump thing… maybe not quite [eight years ago],” Kimmel told the hosts of Naked Lunch podcast.“I said listen, I get it, you’re right. I have lost half of my fanbase, maybe more. Ten years ago, among Republicans I was the most popular talk show. At least according to the research they did,” he added. “I get it if [blocking Trump jokes is] what they...
The Independent

Elon Musk says he’s spoken to Kanye West about his antisemitic tweet: ‘He took my concerns to heart’

Elon Musk has revealed he has spoken to Kanye West, who remains embroiled in controversy for posting antisemitic messages.The world’s richest man said in a tweet that he spoke to the rapper to express his concerns about his recent tweet and he believes West took his concerns to heart.West, now called Ye after officially changing his name, was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts after he accused rapper Diddy of being controlled by “Jewish people”, alluding to a long-standing antisemitic trope.“Talked to ye today & expressed my concerns about his recent tweet, which I think he took...
Business Insider

Elon Musk told Mark Ruffalo not everything AOC says is accurate after the actor begged him to get off Twitter following criticism from the lawmaker

Elon Musk and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez feuded this week following his takeover of Twitter. After actor Mark Ruffalo got involved, Musk told him not to believe everything the lawmaker says. Ocasio-Cortez had accused Musk of messing with her account for saying something he didn't like. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk on...
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
The Hill

The Hill

750K+
Followers
87K+
Post
537M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy