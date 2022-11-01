ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

North Korea warns of ‘powerful’ response to joint US, South Korea drills

By Brad Dress
 5 days ago

North Korea on Tuesday warned the United States of a “powerful” response should joint military exercises with South Korea continue.

North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statemen t that the U.S. was the “chief culprit in destroying peace and security” and that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was ready to take “all necessary measures” to defend itself.

“If the U.S. continuously persists in the grave military provocations, the DPRK will take into account more powerful follow-up measures,” the statement reads.

The U.S. and South Korea are in the midst of air force drills dubbed “Vigilant Storm,” which involve more than 200 warplanes, including advanced F-35 fighter jets. The drills will continue through Friday.

After a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. and South Korea have resumed the military drills as negotiations with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un have fallen off.

The DPRK has test-fired more than 23 ballistic missile tests in the region this year, including two short-range missiles launched last week as South Korea wrapped up other military drills.

One ballistic missile last month flew over Japan, prompting the country to issue warnings and evacuations.

South Korean officials have also warned the DPRK may conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 as it seeks to develop a capable nuclear arsenal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 31

Spike Stamm
5d ago

Well North Korea you started it if you can't take the heat, back off and keep your big mouth shut. (your like a little mouse that roared)

Reply
12
Sharon Bradbury
5d ago

The Little Rocket Man is rattling his cage again! No care for his people (who does that sound like?) just his power & his rockets! Maybe if he fed & educated his population his country would go somewhere but instead he relies on crimes like drug manufacturing & money laundering for countries like Russia! When the ruler of your country is the head of a criminal enterprise the people are the ones that suffer! (again, does that sound familiar?) Is this what we want for the United States of America people? Fight for Democracy NOT a party!

Reply(4)
5
Cora Ida Dora
5d ago

Any of you tough people taunting N Korea ever read about little Japan in the early 1940s ?You might wanta get your heads outa you know where.

Reply(2)
2
The Hill

The Hill

