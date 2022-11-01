ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies in Chatsworth crash

A man was killed Tuesday when his pickup struck a utility pole and split in two in Chatsworth.

The crash was reported just after 2 a.m. and upon their arrival at North Topanga Canyon Boulevard near Lassen Street, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department found the crash scene with the victim inside the truck.

Police believe the driver was driving at a high rate of speed before the crash, according to broadcast reports.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

