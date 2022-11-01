ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharrell Williams Teases BTS Collaboration on Upcoming Album: ’It’s Amazing’

By Starr Bowenbank
 2 days ago

Get ready, ARMY: More BTS music is coming! Pharrell Williams and RM sat down and interviewed each other for Rolling Stone ‘s Musicians on Musicians issue in a snippet published on Tuesday (Nov. 1), which resulted in several teasers about both artist’s upcoming music endeavors.

During the pair’s conversation, RM asked Pharrell what’s up next for for his music, to which the 49-year-old shared exclusive information regarding his forthcoming album and a collaboration with BTS.

“Well, my project, it’s called … it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends ,” the songwriter-producer told the BTS member. “It’s the volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful.”

While the pair made sure to keep details under wraps, RM said, “I just love this song.”

Pharrell noted that “Everyone that hears it is like, ‘Whoa.'”

Happy with their collaborative effort, Pharrell wanted RM to know he’s more than willing to share his talents on RM’s solo work. “You said you’re 90 percent done with your solo album,” he revealed. “But if within that last 10 percent, if you need — you don’t need me, but I mean …”

“I always needed you, for 15 years,” RM replied, adding that he feels “honored and grateful.”

Concluding their conversation, Pharrell gave RM some parting advice for his career. “I would just say continue to move forward. Continue to be curious. And don’t put any kind of pressure on what it is that you do by saying … No absolutes, like, ‘Oh, I will never do music again,’ or ‘I will never …’ I wouldn’t do any of that,” he told the rapper. “No nevers. Just stay along for the ride. Just keep going.”

Watch Pharrell’s conversation with BTS’ RM below.

