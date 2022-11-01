ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patterson, NY

travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Putnam County, NY

Putnam County may be small, but its natural beauty and rich history have proven its potential for adventure through the years. The county is filled with exciting sites and activities while being just an hour away from the bustling streets of Manhattan. The county, with an estimated 97,936 population as...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hopp Ground Garden Benefactors Tour Mt. Kisco Community Garden

The Hopp Ground Garden Club of Bedford was invited to tour the Mount Kisco Community Garden last week. The co-coordinator of the garden, Jennifer Wege, affectionately known as “Mrs. Garden Teacher” by the students, invited the club to tour the garden and to talk about why it’s an important resource for not only teaching the children about why gardening is so important but also teaching them how to plant, grow and care for edible fruits and vegetables, that will serve to feed families in Mt. Kisco and the surrounding communities.
BEDFORD, NY
Commercial Observer

Webster Bank Lends $50M on Hudson Valley Multifamily Build

Farrell Communities has secured $50 million in construction financing for its planned new multifamily development in New York’s Hudson Valley, Commercial Observer can first report. Webster Bank supplied the nonrecourse loan for Farrell to build its Hudson Place at Overlook Farms project in Newburgh, N.Y., on a 32-acre site...
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay

This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fire damages arboretum education center

CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue damaged the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale

The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park

On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town

Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you. This is crazy, one Hudson Valley town has been forced to issue a rabid skunk warning and they are alerting residents of a major problem that's going on.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York

Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
UTICA, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million

On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Lifting Up Westchester Announces Sixth Annual Student Essay Contest

Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their sixth annual high school student essay contest. Open to all students attending school in Westchester in the 7th to 12th grades, this year students are invited to think about the connections between, and misperceptions about, mental health and homelessness and how we might end the stigmas attached to both.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

