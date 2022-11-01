Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Related
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Putnam County, NY
Putnam County may be small, but its natural beauty and rich history have proven its potential for adventure through the years. The county is filled with exciting sites and activities while being just an hour away from the bustling streets of Manhattan. The county, with an estimated 97,936 population as...
5 Hudson Valley Towns That Used to be Called Something Else
Did your ancestors help play a role in naming a Hudson Valley town?. Some of us who were born in the Hudson Valley may have had ancestors who helped settle the towns that we reside in now. Some towns date back to the early 1600's. Your ancestors could have played a role in how the Hudson Valley was shaped.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
theexaminernews.com
Hopp Ground Garden Benefactors Tour Mt. Kisco Community Garden
The Hopp Ground Garden Club of Bedford was invited to tour the Mount Kisco Community Garden last week. The co-coordinator of the garden, Jennifer Wege, affectionately known as “Mrs. Garden Teacher” by the students, invited the club to tour the garden and to talk about why it’s an important resource for not only teaching the children about why gardening is so important but also teaching them how to plant, grow and care for edible fruits and vegetables, that will serve to feed families in Mt. Kisco and the surrounding communities.
rcbizjournal.com
Village of Haverstraw Lays Out Planning Vision That Includes Chair Factory Site, Downtown Revival, Climate Change
Village Awarded 2022 Heissenbuttel Award for Planning Excellence from the New York Planning Federation. The Village of Haverstraw is marching ahead with goals it laid out in its recently updated Comprehensive Plan, a roadmap for the municipality’s future in terms of zoning, planning, economic development, climate change, and more.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
Photos: New York Driver Smashes Into Hudson Valley Store, 2 Hurt
A truck somehow ended up driving into a popular store in the Hudson Valley while people were inside. Two people were hurt, but not severely. We have some incredible photos from the scene. On Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, around 12:30 p.m., the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department and EMS along...
Commercial Observer
Webster Bank Lends $50M on Hudson Valley Multifamily Build
Farrell Communities has secured $50 million in construction financing for its planned new multifamily development in New York’s Hudson Valley, Commercial Observer can first report. Webster Bank supplied the nonrecourse loan for Farrell to build its Hudson Place at Overlook Farms project in Newburgh, N.Y., on a 32-acre site...
Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay
This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire damages arboretum education center
CAMPBELL HALL – Fire believed to have been caused by an electrical issue damaged the Ruth and Jim Ottaway Education Center at the Orange County Arboretum on Monday. The fire broke out around 9:09 a.m. and brought out a number of area fire departments to assist the Campbell Hall department extinguish the fire in the attic and ceiling and spread into the walls.
The 8 Best Bagel Shops in Westchester County
What is living in New York and not knowing where to get the best bagels, it is every New Yorker’s right to know where to get a delicious New York standard bagel. No need to worry, we got you covered on where to go for the best, the doughiest and even some different types of bagels that you’ll be craving for a couple of baker's dozen.
therealdeal.com
Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale
The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
Spooky Bear Sightings Near Hudson Valley Home, New York Park
On Halloween, Hudson Valley residents were spooked by potentially "aggressive" bear sightings near homes and parks. On Monday, officials from two Hudson Valley hometowns warned residents about bear sightings. Black Bear Spotted Near Westchester County, New York Home. On Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the Yonkers Police Department received reports of...
Alarming Rabid Skunk Warning Issued in One Hudson Valley Town
Be extra careful and take precautions if you're in the area. It seems like the Hudson Valley has become a traveling zoo with all the recent animal sightings we've had. If you're out walking your dog, going for a run or just enjoying some time outside you have to be cautious of the wildlife around you. This is crazy, one Hudson Valley town has been forced to issue a rabid skunk warning and they are alerting residents of a major problem that's going on.
Is This Crystal The “Oldest Piece Of Rhinebeck History?”
More than ever, the idea of healing crystals is being understood by many. While some may consider this to be a trend, it is also a lifestyle for many. Holistic health and alternative medicine is ever increasing with their popularity. New Age practices and beliefs have also become popular. How...
cnyhomepage.com
This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree comes from upstate New York
NEW YORK (PIX11) — This year’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be coming from upstate New York, a spokesperson said on Tuesday. A Norway Spruce from Queensbury, a town located more than 200 miles north of Manhattan, will be cut on Nov. 10. The tree is set to arrive at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 12.
Unsolved Orange County Murder Case Looking for New Clues
Cold cases in the United States have gripped our attention for decades, and unfortunately, the Hudson Valley isn't immune to these unsolved crimes. Recently, renewed interest has been shown in one of the most tragic cases in Orange County, NY history. The Case of Dawn Marino in Orange County, NY.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
Popular Hudson Valley Apartment Complex Sells for $31 Million
On Thursday real estate representatives announced the sale of a popular 156-unit community in the Hudson Valley. The commercial real estate group, CBRE, says that Avanath Capital Management has sold Grand Pointe Park in Poughkeepsie for $31 million. The residential community was built in 1997 and sits just off Salt Point Turnpike near St. Peter's Cemetery. The complex includes a fitness studio, playground, dog park, outdoor pool, coffee bar and clubhouse.
theexaminernews.com
Lifting Up Westchester Announces Sixth Annual Student Essay Contest
Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their sixth annual high school student essay contest. Open to all students attending school in Westchester in the 7th to 12th grades, this year students are invited to think about the connections between, and misperceptions about, mental health and homelessness and how we might end the stigmas attached to both.
Comments / 0