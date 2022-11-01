Read full article on original website
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
theexaminernews.com
Mt. Kisco Solar Farm, Cell Tower Gets Positive Declaration
A positive declaration was issued for a proposed Mt. Kisco solar farm due to the potential for significant environmental impacts in tandem with a possible cell tower at a 25-acre site in the village. The Planning Board unanimously voted in favor last Tuesday evening of having applicant SCS Sarles St.,...
theexaminernews.com
Mt. Pleasant Poised to Approve First Comp Plan Update in 50 Years
The Mt. Pleasant Town Board is expected to approve its first updated Comprehensive Plan in more than a half-century next week and introduce the new Hamlet Zoning Code to help reinvigorate its commercial centers. Officials decided to hold off on a vote last Tuesday on the Comprehensive Plan, titled Envision...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Will Spectrum get competition in the Town of Ulster?
Town of Ulster-based Archtop Fiber is presenting themselves not only as the future of broadband for local customers, but also as a good place to work. Shawn Beqaj, chief development officer of the Town of Ulster-based company, made a presentation before the Ulster Town Board on Thursday, October 20, describing a digital communications system that could compete with local provider Spectrum.
theexaminernews.com
Becker Continues Cortlandt Tradition of Minimal Tax Hike
Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker delivered a proposed 2023 budget Oct. 28 that calls for a minimal 1% tax increase for three-quarter of town residents. “I am very proud of our proposed budget that continues to take into consideration how important a low...
theexaminernews.com
Hildenbrand is the Right Choice for New Castle Town Board
I am a 34-year resident of New Castle and an empty-nester who has enjoyed living in Chappaqua. Over these many years, I’ve witnessed many changes and proposals for our town but was never more disappointed than by the attempts of the previous Town Board to transform downtown Chappaqua into something it was never meant to be and certainly not built to handle.
rocklanddaily.com
Vacant Orangetown Conference Center to Be Acquired Through Eminent Domain
Orangetown has been waiting two years for the Chinese company, HNA Group, to sign an agreement with a developer after years of vacancy. The 106-acre Palisades hotel and conference center on Route 9W was purchased for $60 million in 2016 by HNA Training Center NY LLC. In 2018, HNA put the property on the market. In 2019, Brooklyn-based Vasco Ventures was going to purchase the property for $40 million, but the deal fell through, with Vasco Ventures leaving an $8 million down payment. In 2021, HNA Group announced bankruptcy.
theexaminernews.com
Hildenbrand in New Castle, Smith in Cortlandt in Special Elections
Over the past month, since the controversy about the resignation of now-former councilwoman Tara Kassal, there has been plenty of political sniping in New Castle. Councilman Christian Hildenbrand, who was appointed in January following another board vacancy by the Unite New Castle ticket, is facing last year’s unsuccessful Democratic supervisor Holly McCall. The winner will serve the final three years of the unexpired term.
theexaminernews.com
Mount Kisco Celebrates New Sports Courts and Two Cultures
Last Saturday was a beautiful day to be outside, and community members in Mount Kisco had extra reason to celebrate. The village unveiled its latest recreation enhancements, opening a new bocce court and volleyball court at Leonard Park that represented more than new surfaces for residents to play on. It...
New Lane Closure To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway In Mount Vernon, Pelham Manor
An upcoming lane closure will soon be in place on a busy road in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3, one lane will close along the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound and southbound between Exit 4 (U.S. Route 1) in Pelham Manor, and Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway) in Mount Vernon, New York Department of Transportation officials announced.
theexaminernews.com
Hopp Ground Garden Benefactors Tour Mt. Kisco Community Garden
The Hopp Ground Garden Club of Bedford was invited to tour the Mount Kisco Community Garden last week. The co-coordinator of the garden, Jennifer Wege, affectionately known as “Mrs. Garden Teacher” by the students, invited the club to tour the garden and to talk about why it’s an important resource for not only teaching the children about why gardening is so important but also teaching them how to plant, grow and care for edible fruits and vegetables, that will serve to feed families in Mt. Kisco and the surrounding communities.
Pizzeria On Route 202 In Cortlandt Manor Permanently Closes
A Northern Westchester pizzeria has closed its doors. Grandma's Wood-fired Pizza and Pies in Cortlandt Manor had its last day in business on Monday, Oct. 10, the owners reported. The restaurant was located at 3525 Crompond Road. "We kindly thank you for your loyal patronage over the years," the owners...
The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?
Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
Developer alleges anti-Hasidic bias in suit against Crawford for denial of zoning change
A developer has sued the Crawford Town Board for denying a zoning change he needed to build apartments, claiming the board turned against his project in 2020 after residents raised objections based on anti-Hasidic sentiment. Rockland County developer Moses Schwartz had planned to build 54 apartments and a commercial building...
theexaminernews.com
Environmental Bond Act is Crucial for Residents’ Health, Storm Resiliency
Election Day is fast approaching, and this year, for the first time in over 25 years, New Yorkers have an Environmental Bond Act on the ballot to consider. After voting for candidates, I urge readers to turn their ballots over and vote Yes on Proposition 1: The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.
Traffic: Week Long Lane Closures On I-84 In Hudson Valley, Fines Doubled
Drivers across a few Hudson Valley counties should expect delays all week on Interstate 84. The New York State Department of Transportation is advising Dutchess and Putnam County drivers that one lane of Interstate 84 eastbound and westbound is expected to be closed all week. Expect Traffic On I-84 in...
Gotham Gazette
Updated New York Voter Enrollment Numbers Show Playing Field for 2022 Election
New York State added over 400,000 voters to the rolls since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, a 3% increase in total enrollment, according to the latest data released by the State Board of Elections on Tuesday. The 424,000 net additional voters since 2018 bring the total to 13.1 million...
rocklanddaily.com
New Square Endorses Hochul and Maloney
The Village of New Square has decided to endorse Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Patrick Maloney in the upcoming elections. The endorsement was publicized this morning. Yesterday, leading rabbanim in Boro Park came out with their unequivocal support of Lee Zeldin. The kehillos include Boro Park’s largest communities, Belz, Bobov, Satmar (Williamsburg), and Bobov-45.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
New York proposition 1: What you need to know about environmental measure on back of ballot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Islanders heading to the polling booths to vote will have a say in the state’s ability to borrow millions of dollars to enhance climate change infrastructure, bolster community protections and fund a healthy environment. The $4.2 billion “Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green...
theexaminernews.com
Public Can Be Assured New York State’s Elections Are Secure, Reliable
November 8 is a very important Election Day. As president of the League of Women Voters of Westchester County, I would like to reassure voters that New York State elections are secure and reliable. New York’s election process is administered by a bipartisan team of election workers. Workers representing both...
