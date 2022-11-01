ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandt, NY

theexaminernews.com

Mt. Kisco Solar Farm, Cell Tower Gets Positive Declaration

A positive declaration was issued for a proposed Mt. Kisco solar farm due to the potential for significant environmental impacts in tandem with a possible cell tower at a 25-acre site in the village. The Planning Board unanimously voted in favor last Tuesday evening of having applicant SCS Sarles St.,...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mt. Pleasant Poised to Approve First Comp Plan Update in 50 Years

The Mt. Pleasant Town Board is expected to approve its first updated Comprehensive Plan in more than a half-century next week and introduce the new Hamlet Zoning Code to help reinvigorate its commercial centers. Officials decided to hold off on a vote last Tuesday on the Comprehensive Plan, titled Envision...
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Will Spectrum get competition in the Town of Ulster?

Town of Ulster-based Archtop Fiber is presenting themselves not only as the future of broadband for local customers, but also as a good place to work. Shawn Beqaj, chief development officer of the Town of Ulster-based company, made a presentation before the Ulster Town Board on Thursday, October 20, describing a digital communications system that could compete with local provider Spectrum.
ULSTER, NY
theexaminernews.com

Becker Continues Cortlandt Tradition of Minimal Tax Hike

Following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Cortlandt Supervisor Dr. Richard Becker delivered a proposed 2023 budget Oct. 28 that calls for a minimal 1% tax increase for three-quarter of town residents. “I am very proud of our proposed budget that continues to take into consideration how important a low...
CORTLANDT, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hildenbrand is the Right Choice for New Castle Town Board

I am a 34-year resident of New Castle and an empty-nester who has enjoyed living in Chappaqua. Over these many years, I’ve witnessed many changes and proposals for our town but was never more disappointed than by the attempts of the previous Town Board to transform downtown Chappaqua into something it was never meant to be and certainly not built to handle.
NEW CASTLE, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Vacant Orangetown Conference Center to Be Acquired Through Eminent Domain

Orangetown has been waiting two years for the Chinese company, HNA Group, to sign an agreement with a developer after years of vacancy. The 106-acre Palisades hotel and conference center on Route 9W was purchased for $60 million in 2016 by HNA Training Center NY LLC. In 2018, HNA put the property on the market. In 2019, Brooklyn-based Vasco Ventures was going to purchase the property for $40 million, but the deal fell through, with Vasco Ventures leaving an $8 million down payment. In 2021, HNA Group announced bankruptcy.
ORANGETOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hildenbrand in New Castle, Smith in Cortlandt in Special Elections

Over the past month, since the controversy about the resignation of now-former councilwoman Tara Kassal, there has been plenty of political sniping in New Castle. Councilman Christian Hildenbrand, who was appointed in January following another board vacancy by the Unite New Castle ticket, is facing last year’s unsuccessful Democratic supervisor Holly McCall. The winner will serve the final three years of the unexpired term.
NEW CASTLE, NY
theexaminernews.com

Mount Kisco Celebrates New Sports Courts and Two Cultures

Last Saturday was a beautiful day to be outside, and community members in Mount Kisco had extra reason to celebrate. The village unveiled its latest recreation enhancements, opening a new bocce court and volleyball court at Leonard Park that represented more than new surfaces for residents to play on. It...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
Daily Voice

New Lane Closure To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway In Mount Vernon, Pelham Manor

An upcoming lane closure will soon be in place on a busy road in Westchester County. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, and Thursday, Nov. 3, one lane will close along the Hutchinson River Parkway northbound and southbound between Exit 4 (U.S. Route 1) in Pelham Manor, and Exit 8 (Cross County Parkway) in Mount Vernon, New York Department of Transportation officials announced.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
theexaminernews.com

Hopp Ground Garden Benefactors Tour Mt. Kisco Community Garden

The Hopp Ground Garden Club of Bedford was invited to tour the Mount Kisco Community Garden last week. The co-coordinator of the garden, Jennifer Wege, affectionately known as “Mrs. Garden Teacher” by the students, invited the club to tour the garden and to talk about why it’s an important resource for not only teaching the children about why gardening is so important but also teaching them how to plant, grow and care for edible fruits and vegetables, that will serve to feed families in Mt. Kisco and the surrounding communities.
BEDFORD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The End Of Diesel Fuel In New York State?

Had enough of the high prices yet? It seems that everything these days has hit record prices and there doesn't seem to be an end in sight. But for some, the rise in prices has affected their career and the wake they make a living. New York State seems to...
theexaminernews.com

Environmental Bond Act is Crucial for Residents’ Health, Storm Resiliency

Election Day is fast approaching, and this year, for the first time in over 25 years, New Yorkers have an Environmental Bond Act on the ballot to consider. After voting for candidates, I urge readers to turn their ballots over and vote Yes on Proposition 1: The Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022.
Gotham Gazette

Updated New York Voter Enrollment Numbers Show Playing Field for 2022 Election

New York State added over 400,000 voters to the rolls since the last gubernatorial election in 2018, a 3% increase in total enrollment, according to the latest data released by the State Board of Elections on Tuesday. The 424,000 net additional voters since 2018 bring the total to 13.1 million...
rocklanddaily.com

New Square Endorses Hochul and Maloney

The Village of New Square has decided to endorse Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressman Patrick Maloney in the upcoming elections. The endorsement was publicized this morning. Yesterday, leading rabbanim in Boro Park came out with their unequivocal support of Lee Zeldin. The kehillos include Boro Park’s largest communities, Belz, Bobov, Satmar (Williamsburg), and Bobov-45.
NEW SQUARE, NY

