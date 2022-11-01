ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 4 - 6

ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend. This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.
Frontier brings more nonstop international flights to world's busiest airport

ATLANTA — Frontier is bringing more nonstop flights to new summer travel destinations from the world's busiest airport. The airline is starting nonstop service this weekend from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to three international destinations. Travelers can now book one flight to Nassau, Bahamas and San Salvador, El Salvador. Starting Monday, the airline will also launch a nonstop service to Kingston, Jamaica and later in the month travelers can book nonstop flights to San Jose, Costa Rica.
Remembering TakeOff: Atlanta icon, creative genius

ATLANTA — Atlanta artist Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known to the world as Migos member TakeOff, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. As the investigation continues in Texas, fans worldwide remember his contribution to the music industry. In Atlanta, a mural was painted along the popular Beltline. The painting...
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need

ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help. Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
Juvenile shot by northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a juvenile was shot near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police. Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Magnolia Way NW by Vine City, not far from a Walmart Supercenter and Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy. Police...
How this Georgia doctor is helping IBD patients outside the office

ATLANTA — One Georgia doctor is making it easier for patients to answer those burning health questions. On Saturday, Nov. 5, certified Gastroenterologist with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, Dr. Aja McCutchen will be honored at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s 32nd Annual Torch Gala as the Premier Adult Healthcare Professional of the Year for her work in bringing awareness and free health support to underrepresented and underserved communities who are living with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).
Bakery to invest $85M in Georgia expansion, hiring 160

OAKWOOD, Ga. — King's Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
Local nonprofit helping food insecure people during Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit is asking for donations for several Thanksgiving food drives during the month of November. Hosea Helps is a local not-for-profit organization that helps those struggling financially. All year long, the nonprofit puts food on the table for families in need, and this holiday season, they need the public's help.
Gwinnett Sheriff to launch holiday task force after rise in crime

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it will launch a task force for the holiday season after a recent rise in crime. Gwinnett County Sheriff KeyboTaylor said "proactive measures" will be implemented to keep the community safe. The holiday task force will officially launch the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Carter Center to monitor midterms in Georgia's Fulton County

ATLANTA — Trainers laid out the do’s and don’ts of being an election monitor on Saturday at the Carter Center in Atlanta: Do watch carefully and note things that are unusual and how poll workers handle them. Don't try to instruct or correct poll workers or otherwise intervene in how elections are run.
Police search for Houston murder suspect in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Houston Police are searching for a murder suspect they believe could be in Atlanta, the department said. Atlanta Police Department leaders are now asking for the public's assistance in finding Steven Lamar Jones. Authorities said Jones is at the center of a deadly stabbing that happened on...
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young on death of rapper TakeOff

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawk's star Trae Young is speaking out on the death of beloved Atlanta rapper TakeOff days after the Migos member's death in Houston. The point guard touched on how the tragedy has effected him on and off the court in the past week. "For me, all...
