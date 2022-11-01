Read full article on original website
Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 4 - 6
ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend. This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.
Frontier brings more nonstop international flights to world's busiest airport
ATLANTA — Frontier is bringing more nonstop flights to new summer travel destinations from the world's busiest airport. The airline is starting nonstop service this weekend from Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport to three international destinations. Travelers can now book one flight to Nassau, Bahamas and San Salvador, El Salvador. Starting Monday, the airline will also launch a nonstop service to Kingston, Jamaica and later in the month travelers can book nonstop flights to San Jose, Costa Rica.
Buford shoe manufacturer to stop production for Adidas, lays off over 140 employees after Ye controversy
BUFORD, Ga. — After Adidas ended their relationship with the famous rapper formerly known as Kanye West last week over offensive and antisemitic remarks, one Georgia shoe manufacturer is feeling the collateral damage of their breakup. Okabashi Brands Incorporated, a shoe manufacturer who handcrafts their footwear in Buford right...
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Remembering TakeOff: Atlanta icon, creative genius
ATLANTA — Atlanta artist Kirshnik Khari Ball, better known to the world as Migos member TakeOff, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. As the investigation continues in Texas, fans worldwide remember his contribution to the music industry. In Atlanta, a mural was painted along the popular Beltline. The painting...
'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off. Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision,...
Atlanta Air Show is in town | Traffic, ticket information
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — People can look to the skies this weekend for a spectacular show. Atlanta Air Show will be flying high over Peachtree City on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6. People can watch intricate formations from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and catch the Navy Seals Leap Frogs flip in coordination over the Atlanta Regional Airport.
Children's Hospital of Atlanta experiencing overcrowding issues amid flu epidemic
ATLANTA — For weeks, hospitals have been swamped with a number of sick kids causing extremely high wait times and overcrowding. Doctors are blaming the issues on the surge of respiratory virus cases coming into emergency centers. "While we had a lot of COVID that was circulating in early...
Georgia boy brings 'love and protection' to kids in need
ATLANTA — A Georgia boy is looking to help other children in need this holiday season and is asking the public for help. Caden Jackson's foundation, Love and Protection, is collecting hats, scarves, gloves and more for children in the foster care system or kids who don't have permanent housing.
Juvenile shot by northwest Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — Officers are investigating after a juvenile was shot near a northwest Atlanta apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to police. Atlanta Police Department investigators said they were called to Magnolia Way NW by Vine City, not far from a Walmart Supercenter and Michael R. Hollis Innovation Academy. Police...
How this Georgia doctor is helping IBD patients outside the office
ATLANTA — One Georgia doctor is making it easier for patients to answer those burning health questions. On Saturday, Nov. 5, certified Gastroenterologist with Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates, Dr. Aja McCutchen will be honored at the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation’s 32nd Annual Torch Gala as the Premier Adult Healthcare Professional of the Year for her work in bringing awareness and free health support to underrepresented and underserved communities who are living with Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD).
Bakery to invest $85M in Georgia expansion, hiring 160
OAKWOOD, Ga. — King's Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
'I wanted to capture his essence' | Atlanta mural honors Migos rapper TakeOff
ATLANTA — The death of Migos rapper TakeOff has made a particularly heavy impact on the Atlanta community, where the group's inventive musical style inspired a younger generation of the area's hip hop fans and where people took pride in their amazing ascent. One artist took to the BeltLine...
Local nonprofit helping food insecure people during Thanksgiving
ATLANTA — An Atlanta nonprofit is asking for donations for several Thanksgiving food drives during the month of November. Hosea Helps is a local not-for-profit organization that helps those struggling financially. All year long, the nonprofit puts food on the table for families in need, and this holiday season, they need the public's help.
Gwinnett Sheriff to launch holiday task force after rise in crime
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office announced Friday it will launch a task force for the holiday season after a recent rise in crime. Gwinnett County Sheriff KeyboTaylor said "proactive measures" will be implemented to keep the community safe. The holiday task force will officially launch the day before Thanksgiving on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Carter Center to monitor midterms in Georgia's Fulton County
ATLANTA — Trainers laid out the do’s and don’ts of being an election monitor on Saturday at the Carter Center in Atlanta: Do watch carefully and note things that are unusual and how poll workers handle them. Don't try to instruct or correct poll workers or otherwise intervene in how elections are run.
Police search for Houston murder suspect in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Houston Police are searching for a murder suspect they believe could be in Atlanta, the department said. Atlanta Police Department leaders are now asking for the public's assistance in finding Steven Lamar Jones. Authorities said Jones is at the center of a deadly stabbing that happened on...
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young on death of rapper TakeOff
ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawk's star Trae Young is speaking out on the death of beloved Atlanta rapper TakeOff days after the Migos member's death in Houston. The point guard touched on how the tragedy has effected him on and off the court in the past week. "For me, all...
'We can’t let him die in vain' | Atlanta fans remember rapper TakeOff after shooting death
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The shooting death of rapper TakeOff, of the internationally acclaimed family trio Migos, has fans and friends reeling worldwide, and especially in Lawrenceville, their hometown. “Everyone is extremely devastated,” said Lore’l from The Morning Hustle, a nationally-syndicated radio program on Atlanta’s Hot 107.9, in an interview...
Atlanta Police announce new patrol car take-home program, unveil new vehicle design
ATLANTA — The familiar sight of the blue Atlanta Police cars may soon be a thing of the past, as Atlanta Police Department unveiled a brand new design for it's patrol cars Wednesday morning. The new Ford Interceptors are black with six stripes going along the side with red...
