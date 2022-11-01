ATLANTA — Welcome to another weekend in Atlanta; we hope you got enough candy to last the rest of the year last weekend. This weekend, Nov. 4 - 6, share in several cultural events like the Day of the Dead Festival, Latin Restaurant Week and a Native American Festival. Along with those events are others to bring in the fall season, like the Chomp & Stomp in Cabbage town and the arts festival at Chastain Park.

