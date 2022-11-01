ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Missouri vs. Kentucky

By Matthew Postins
Mizzou Sports Talk
Mizzou Sports Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zwnW_0iuTizKF00

The Missouri Tigers will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats. Here is how to watch and listen.

The Missouri Tigers, coming off their second straight SEC victory, will host the Kentucky Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 in SEC) upset the then-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks, 17-14, last Saturday. With the win over Vanderbilt the previous week, the Tigers have now built some momentum going into November , where they still need two more wins to reach bowl eligibility and get not only a 13th game but the critical 15 extra practices that go with it.

Kentucky (5-3, 2-3) had its chances to prove this was the year it could topple the order in the SEC East Division. But, instead, the Wildcats lost to Tennessee last week — their third SEC loss — and still has Georgia on the docket. The good news is that the Wildcats need just one win to reach bowl eligibility once again under coach Mark Stoops, and Vanderbilt is still on the schedule.

But the Wildcats are certainly good enough to end any drama about bowl eligibility this weekend and make the Tigers’ path to getting there much harder. The better news for Kentucky is that its 8-4 against Missouri and has won seven of the last eight meetings. But, Missouri is 3-3 against Kentucky in Columbia.

Here is how to watch, listen and stream the Tigers’ matchup against the Wildcats on Saturday:

Game Information : Missouri Tigers vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Date/Time : Saturday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m.

Where : Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, Columbia, Mo.

Betting via SI SportsBook

Spread : Missouri plus-1.5

Over/Under: 42

Moneyline : Missouri +105 (-118); Kentucky -133 (-110)

TV/Streaming : SEC Network (Jay Alter, Dustin Fox, Lauren Sisler), FuboTV ( try it free )

Radio : Tiger Radio Network KTGR 1580 AM/105.1 FM. Sirius/XM 109 or 304

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter !

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Watch Missouri vs. Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Kentucky Wildcats are 6-1 against the Missouri Tigers since September of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. UK and Mizzou will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
COLUMBIA, MO
Wildcats Today

Bold Predictions: Kentucky-Missouri

Kentucky football is on the ropes and desperately needs a win to acquire some momentum for the remainder of the season. The Wildcats will look to capture that victory on the road, taking on the surging Missouri Tigers in Columbia. A win earns Kentucky bowl eligibility for the seventh season in a ...
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball preview: 10 things to know (including a prediction) about the 2022-23 season

It has been a humbling couple of seasons for Kentucky basketball. A 9-16 mark 2 years ago was a bizarre dark specter for the Wildcats program. A season ago, Kentucky was almost its normal self. There were 26 wins. An 18-point victory at Kansas, a 29-point win over North Carolina and a 28-point win over Tennessee were signs of a return to Wildcat normalcy. But all of that went out the window on March 17, 2022. Kentucky lost to 15th-seeded St. Peters, in the Wildcats’ biggest upset loss in March Madness history.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale

LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
FRANKFORT, KY
whopam.com

Exhibition Thursday Update

Kentucky Cruises Past Pikeville in Wednesday Exhibition. Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday night in women’s basketball exhibition action at Memorial Coliseum. Ajae Petty led Kentucky with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each added 14. Maddie Scherr had 13 points in the contest for the Cats. Kentucky used a superior size advantage, outscoring Pikeville 76-12 in the paint and outrebounding the Lady Bears 59-37. The Cats also distributed the ball well, dishing out 22 assists on 43 made baskets.
MURRAY, KY
Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
247
Followers
390
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/missouri

Comments / 0

Community Policy