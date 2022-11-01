(WLUK) -- All of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map shows three areas with higher activity: nine counties in the southern part of the state, nine in the central and western parts of the state and three in the northwestern corner of the state. All were in the "medium" level, except Washburn and Burnett counties, which were in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends wearing face masks in public indoor spaces.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO