Portage County, WI

Fox11online.com

Chase through 4 Wisconsin counties exceeds 85 mph

(WLUK) -- A man will likely face felony charges in multiple counties after leading officers on a chase through four Wisconsin counties Thursday morning. According to Green Lake County sheriff's officials, the chase began in Dane County. By 11 a.m., the driver was in Columbia County and headed toward Green Lake County.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man and vehicle recovered from Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man and a vehicle were recovered from the Manitowoc River Saturday morning after witnesses reported it going in Friday night. The Manitowoc Police Department says at about 8 p.m. Friday it received a call that a vehicle drove into the river from the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

SKYFOX enjoys the sunshine in the Village of Nichols

NICHOLS (WLUK) -- SKYFOX got outside to enjoy the sunshine Thursday while visiting a small village in Outagamie County. The Village of Nichols is home to 287 people, according to the 2021 U.S. Census. This 0.86-square-mile village is located about 25 miles west of Green Bay and 25 miles north...
NICHOLS, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 11,405 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Those without power can check the outage status or report an outage at https://www.we-energies.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage. For more information...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

All of Northeast Wisconsin listed as 'low' for COVID-19 activity

(WLUK) -- All of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map shows three areas with higher activity: nine counties in the southern part of the state, nine in the central and western parts of the state and three in the northwestern corner of the state. All were in the "medium" level, except Washburn and Burnett counties, which were in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends wearing face masks in public indoor spaces.
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
MENASHA, WI
wtmj.com

Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday

A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
WAUKESHA, WI
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
MADISON, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: Springs, Bay Port, Kimberly, Freedom, Kaukauna post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was Level 3 of the playoffs and here are the scores from local teams in addition to highlights:. *Bay Port and Kimberly will play at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh in Level 4. DIVISION 2. #3 West De Pere 38 #1 River Falls 6. #6...
KIMBERLY, WI
Fox11online.com

Deer Hunt 2022: DNR season harvest outlook includes safety tips

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 is quickly approaching. The season outlook from the Department of Natural Resources includes some tips on safety. For the past couple months, DNR deer experts say signs of the upcoming campaign are all around. The archery season, which started on Sept. 17, is off to a good start.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID cases up slightly after dip

MADISON (WLUK) -- After reaching a six-month low on Wednesday's daily update, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased slightly. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 842 cases, with 1,123 new cases being confirmed on Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity ticked up...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?

Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…”  Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE

