Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Chase through 4 Wisconsin counties exceeds 85 mph
(WLUK) -- A man will likely face felony charges in multiple counties after leading officers on a chase through four Wisconsin counties Thursday morning. According to Green Lake County sheriff's officials, the chase began in Dane County. By 11 a.m., the driver was in Columbia County and headed toward Green Lake County.
Fox11online.com
Man and vehicle recovered from Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – A man and a vehicle were recovered from the Manitowoc River Saturday morning after witnesses reported it going in Friday night. The Manitowoc Police Department says at about 8 p.m. Friday it received a call that a vehicle drove into the river from the intersection of Maritime Drive and North 10th Street.
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX enjoys the sunshine in the Village of Nichols
NICHOLS (WLUK) -- SKYFOX got outside to enjoy the sunshine Thursday while visiting a small village in Outagamie County. The Village of Nichols is home to 287 people, according to the 2021 U.S. Census. This 0.86-square-mile village is located about 25 miles west of Green Bay and 25 miles north...
spectrumnews1.com
Thousands experiencing power outages across southeast Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — More than 40,000 southeastern Wisconsinites were without power due to strong winds on Saturday. According to We Energies, 11,405 customers are still experiencing power outages as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Those without power can check the outage status or report an outage at https://www.we-energies.com/OutageManagement/Status/CurrentOutage. For more information...
Fox11online.com
All of Northeast Wisconsin listed as 'low' for COVID-19 activity
(WLUK) -- All of Northeast Wisconsin is in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map shows three areas with higher activity: nine counties in the southern part of the state, nine in the central and western parts of the state and three in the northwestern corner of the state. All were in the "medium" level, except Washburn and Burnett counties, which were in the "high" category. At that level, the CDC recommends wearing face masks in public indoor spaces.
Fox11online.com
Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Drivers Be Aware Of New Fluorescent Green Warning Lights On Municipal Vehicles
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) Officials Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin. Robbie Krejci P.E., St....
wtmj.com
Strong winds, storms blow through SE Wisconsin Saturday
A strong line of storms blew into SE Wisconsin on Saturday. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was implemented for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine Kenosha and Walworth Counties until 1pm but has been canceled. Click here for the We Energies Outage Map. A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9PM on Saturday...
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Springs, Bay Port, Kimberly, Freedom, Kaukauna post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was Level 3 of the playoffs and here are the scores from local teams in addition to highlights:. *Bay Port and Kimberly will play at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh in Level 4. DIVISION 2. #3 West De Pere 38 #1 River Falls 6. #6...
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: DNR season harvest outlook includes safety tips
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 is quickly approaching. The season outlook from the Department of Natural Resources includes some tips on safety. For the past couple months, DNR deer experts say signs of the upcoming campaign are all around. The archery season, which started on Sept. 17, is off to a good start.
The Town That Sucks the Most in Wisconsin is Minutes from Rockford
What towns in Wisconsin are the worst places to live? The list you probably don't want to see your town on. The study was based on numbers, not opinions. I should mention that these lists of awful places to live is never about the 'friendly people' that live there or the beauty that may lie within their borders.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin election officials expect a secure, safe election despite voter scrutiny
(WLUK) -- Only four more days, and state election experts are saying they're ready for the midterms. Although, there is some voter scrutiny surrounding the election process. On Wednesday, a judge ordered the city to give election observers proper access to the early voting process. But will the voter distrust...
Packers legend Donald Driver now jointly owns 6 Cousins Subs in Wisconsin
Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer Donald Driver now jointly owns six Cousins Subs restaurants in Wisconsin. The new partnership is the brand's first joint venture agreement in its 50-year history.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim glad to be home while his family learns to care for him
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski has been home from a Milwaukee Burn Center for a few days now. Brzeczkowski was one of several people severely injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County on October 14th. There are still many questions about the explosion.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin COVID cases up slightly after dip
MADISON (WLUK) -- After reaching a six-month low on Wednesday's daily update, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased slightly. The state Department of Health Services reported the seven-day average at 842 cases, with 1,123 new cases being confirmed on Wednesday. Seven-day average test positivity ticked up...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay aims to raise seasonal wages 25 to 30 percent to keep parks amenities open
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is looking to raise the pay for its seasonal workers, but there's debate on how much the increase should be and how to pay for it. For at least the past two years, Green Bay's parks department has had to...
Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit?
Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels has proposed a “flat tax” for Wisconsin if he’s elected. When pressed for details, his only answer has been that after the election he’s “going to sit down with all the smart tax people,” and “figure out how low we can get the tax…” Fortunately the smart people at […] The post Who would Michels’ flat tax plan benefit? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-43 northbound cleared, Leo Frigo Bridge back to normal traffic conditions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports that the vehicle crash on I-43 near the Leo Frigo Bridge is cleared. All lanes appear to be back open to travelers in the area. There is no word on what exactly caused the crash or if there...
Comments / 0