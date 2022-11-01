Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Upcoming holistic fair will benefit Plainville Community Food Pantry
PLAINVILLE – A holistic fair Nov. 13 at the VFW will benefit the Plainville Community Food Pantry. The holistic fair will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW at 7 Northwest Drive. There will be 35 to 40 vendors, indoors and outdoors, for a variety of spiritual items such as incense, essential oils and crystals and practices including reflexology, Tai Chi, Reiki, hypnosis, Chiropractors and more.
Bristol Press
Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron, Nancy Serafino
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron and Nancy Serafino, who formerly owned Serafino Pharmacy, with this year's Compass Awards at the annual Forever in Blue Jeans Gala Nov. 18 at The Aqua Turf Club. The gala will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the banquet...
Bristol Press
FRIDAY FICKS: A law firm limo driver
Dressed in my young lawyer uniform (black pinstripe suit, over-starched white shirt, regimental striped tie and way-too-shiny wingtips), I wheeled my Black Crown Vic up to the front door and jumped out. In full Jagger swagger, I walked in and presented myself at the counter of the fixed based operator...
Bristol Press
Bristol Ordinance Committee debating implementation of public consumption mandates, creation of a public cannabis usage area
BRISTOL – With the September passage of recreational cannabis sales within Bristol, the Ordinance Committee is debating the implementation of public consumption mandates as well as the creation of a public cannabis usage area. “I think in the ordinance meetings, we did hear people were worried about the consumption...
Bristol Press
Committee forming to continue discussions with St. Joseph Cemetery about veteran graves
BRISTOL – David Carello, chair of the Bristol Veterans Council, is forming a committee to continue discussions with St. Joseph Cemetery management after the removal of flags and flag holders from veterans’ graves. Carello has been in discussion with St. Joseph Cemetery management since the issue came to...
Bristol Press
Subcommittee formed to honor DeMonte, Hamzy
BRISTOL – A subcommittee has been formed to memorialize the two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last month. “Due to the outpouring of support from our local Bristol community we felt that it was important to put together a group of individuals to help us determine the best way to memorialize our fallen police officers,” Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano said.
Bristol Press
Bristol police looking for missing teenagers, one of whom never returned home from school
BRISTOL – Police are looking for two young teenagers whose disappearances are not believed to be connected to one another. Silver Alerts have been issued for Hailey Fernandez, 13, and Elijah Bermudez, 14, police said late Thursday. “There is no known connection between Elijah Bermudez and missing juvenile Hailey...
Bristol Press
David D. Brenner
David D. Brenner, 84, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 25, 1938, in Danbury, and was the son of the late Morris and Sadie (Gleason) Brenner. In his later years David enjoyed his time spent as a substitute teacher within the area school systems. He never really retired, as he kept saying “you have to keep going”. He always found things to keep himself busy even if that meant daily trips to the grocery store.
Bristol Press
Bristol has announced another round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES Act funding
BRISTOL – The City has announced that another round of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) CARES Act funding is available. Nonprofits that support low and moderate income residents impacted by the covid-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply by Dec. 2. In response to the economic impact caused by the...
Bristol Press
Bristol police ID pedestrian killed in crash last weekend
BRISTOL – A pedestrian killed last weekend during a car accident has been identified. Police on Friday said the victim has been identified as Steven Charette, who was 59 years old when he was killed last Saturday, around 6:25 p.m., in the area of Pine and Mitchell streets. Police...
Bristol Press
No. 1 Southington falls in double overtime to Class L No. 2 Maloney 31-28
MERIDEN – A tip drill. That was the difference between a win and a loss. Unfortunately for Southington, the loss fell on them. Needing a successful two-point conversion to stay alive, Maloney’s Donte Kelly reeled in a tipped pass thrown from quarterback Kyle Valentine with a second effort to tie the ball game at 21-all. The Spartans were able to go on to beat Southington 31-28 in double overtime in a sold out Falcon Field.
Bristol Press
Rams woes continues; loses to Wethersfield
WETHERSFORD – Bristol Central’s offensive woes continued this week. The Rams dropped a 28-7 decision to Wethersfield for their sixth straight loss to fall to 1-7 on the season. The Rams came roaring out of the gate with a march of 84 yards to open the game but...
