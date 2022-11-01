ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terryville, CT

Bristol Press

Upcoming holistic fair will benefit Plainville Community Food Pantry

PLAINVILLE – A holistic fair Nov. 13 at the VFW will benefit the Plainville Community Food Pantry. The holistic fair will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW at 7 Northwest Drive. There will be 35 to 40 vendors, indoors and outdoors, for a variety of spiritual items such as incense, essential oils and crystals and practices including reflexology, Tai Chi, Reiki, hypnosis, Chiropractors and more.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron, Nancy Serafino

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron and Nancy Serafino, who formerly owned Serafino Pharmacy, with this year's Compass Awards at the annual Forever in Blue Jeans Gala Nov. 18 at The Aqua Turf Club. The gala will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the banquet...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

FRIDAY FICKS: A law firm limo driver

Dressed in my young lawyer uniform (black pinstripe suit, over-starched white shirt, regimental striped tie and way-too-shiny wingtips), I wheeled my Black Crown Vic up to the front door and jumped out. In full Jagger swagger, I walked in and presented myself at the counter of the fixed based operator...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Bristol Press

Subcommittee formed to honor DeMonte, Hamzy

BRISTOL – A subcommittee has been formed to memorialize the two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last month. “Due to the outpouring of support from our local Bristol community we felt that it was important to put together a group of individuals to help us determine the best way to memorialize our fallen police officers,” Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano said.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

David D. Brenner

David D. Brenner, 84, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 25, 1938, in Danbury, and was the son of the late Morris and Sadie (Gleason) Brenner. In his later years David enjoyed his time spent as a substitute teacher within the area school systems. He never really retired, as he kept saying “you have to keep going”. He always found things to keep himself busy even if that meant daily trips to the grocery store.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police ID pedestrian killed in crash last weekend

BRISTOL – A pedestrian killed last weekend during a car accident has been identified. Police on Friday said the victim has been identified as Steven Charette, who was 59 years old when he was killed last Saturday, around 6:25 p.m., in the area of Pine and Mitchell streets. Police...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

No. 1 Southington falls in double overtime to Class L No. 2 Maloney 31-28

MERIDEN – A tip drill. That was the difference between a win and a loss. Unfortunately for Southington, the loss fell on them. Needing a successful two-point conversion to stay alive, Maloney’s Donte Kelly reeled in a tipped pass thrown from quarterback Kyle Valentine with a second effort to tie the ball game at 21-all. The Spartans were able to go on to beat Southington 31-28 in double overtime in a sold out Falcon Field.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Rams woes continues; loses to Wethersfield

WETHERSFORD – Bristol Central’s offensive woes continued this week. The Rams dropped a 28-7 decision to Wethersfield for their sixth straight loss to fall to 1-7 on the season. The Rams came roaring out of the gate with a march of 84 yards to open the game but...
BRISTOL, CT

