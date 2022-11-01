David D. Brenner, 84, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born on May 25, 1938, in Danbury, and was the son of the late Morris and Sadie (Gleason) Brenner. In his later years David enjoyed his time spent as a substitute teacher within the area school systems. He never really retired, as he kept saying “you have to keep going”. He always found things to keep himself busy even if that meant daily trips to the grocery store.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO