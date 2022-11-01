The College of Education and Human sciences at the University of New Mexico has six new faculty members this semester. Five of the new hires are women. is an assistant professor in the department of special education. Her research focuses on understanding long-term services and supports available to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families’ experiences with learning about and engaging with these systems. Dr. Carlson is a graduate of Vanderbilt University in Nashville. She holds a master’s degree in education and a Ph.D. in special education from the University of Kansas.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO