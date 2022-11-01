Read full article on original website
Related
Opinion/Leedom: Values, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder
Values — a word used all the time in American culture. What are values? They are different things depending on where you live, where your ancestors came from and what and who you cherish. We Americans value privacy. If you’ve lived in some Asian or Mideastern countries, you soon discover their cultures don’t respect our right to privacy. Especially if you’re a woman. In the Philippines, where I lived in a small city for two years, I...
wiareport.com
Four Women Who Have Been Appointed to Dean Positions at Universities
Anne Y. F. Lin is the new dean of the College of Pharmacy and Health Science. s at St. John University in Queens, New York. Dr. Lin returns to St. John’s after serving for 14 years as dean and professor of pharmacy at Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore. Dr. Lin served on the faculty at St. John’s from 1987 to 1996.
wiareport.com
Three Women Who Have Been Appointed to Diversity Posts in Higher Education
Was named senior associate dean for diversity and inclusion at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York. Dr. Holden has been a member of the faculty at the College of Medicine since 1996. She is a professor of emergency medicine at Einstein and an attending physician at Montefiore Health System. Dr. Holden is only the fifth African American woman in the United States to be named a full professor of emergency medicine at an academic medical center.
wiareport.com
Yale’s Vanessa Ogle Win the Max Planck-Humboldt Medal
Vanessa Ogle, a new associate professor of history at Yale University, was recently awarded the prestigious Max Planck-Humboldt Medal. Each year, the Max Planck Society and the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation confer the Max Planck-Humboldt Medal, which carries a cash prize of 60,000 euros. Dr. Ogle, a historian of global...
wiareport.com
Linda Darling-Hammond Wins the $3.9 Million Yidan Prize
Linda Darling-Hammond, a professor emeritus at Stanford Graduate School of Education has been awarded the 2022 Yidan Prize for education research. The Yidan Prize was founded by Charles Chen Yidan, a philanthropist and core founder of Tencent, a technology company. The Yidan Prize is the world’s largest prize in education. Dr. Darling-Hammond will receive nearly $4 million in recognition of her work.
wiareport.com
Five Women Join the Faculty of the College of Education & Human Sciences at the University of New Mexico
The College of Education and Human sciences at the University of New Mexico has six new faculty members this semester. Five of the new hires are women. is an assistant professor in the department of special education. Her research focuses on understanding long-term services and supports available to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families’ experiences with learning about and engaging with these systems. Dr. Carlson is a graduate of Vanderbilt University in Nashville. She holds a master’s degree in education and a Ph.D. in special education from the University of Kansas.
Comments / 0