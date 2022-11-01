ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Local women arrested, one accused of threatening to hit, spit on officer

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Boardman women are in custody after police said one of the women threatened to hit and spit at an officer early Monday morning.

Asia Mason, 24, was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, intimidation of a public servant and retaliation against a public servant.

Meechielle Butler, 24, was charged with falsification and obstructing official business.

Officers were called to an apartment on 4900 Brookwood Road after a caller heard Mason and Butler arguing in the hallway and feet stomping on the floor, according to a police report.

The women told police that the neighbors needed to mind their own business and that they were allowed to argue, the report stated.

When police entered the apartment, they noticed Butler hiding under the bathroom sink. Butler was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Officers were able to find Asia Mason in the closet. Police struggled with Mason as she fought to get away with them. Police then stunned her with a stun gun.

Police said both suspects initially gave them fake identities.

When police were taking Mason to the Mahoning County Jail, police say she threatened to punch an officer. She also told the police officer, “I should have spit on you b****,” according to the report.

Both women were to appear in court Tuesday morning.

Comments / 29

Mike Soke
5d ago

I have to be honest they just don't look like the type of ladies that would do something like that 🙄🙄

Reply(4)
12
goldwing11001
5d ago

Each of these are 24 years old, I find that difficult to believe.

Reply(3)
15
Dar Mason
5d ago

Don’t do drugs people if you want to look like that thing

Reply
12
 

