ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Cadrene Heslop

Walmart and Walgreens Will Discontinue One Free Service

American states are slowly passing one environment-focused law. Once in effect, it will change how consumers and physical stores do business forever. The ban is slowly gaining traction. Stores are no longer changing the policy per state. Soon all locations will mandate customers follow one specific rule. A new law requires large retailers, like Walmart and Walgreens, to ban plastic bag use in their stores. (source)
COLORADO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Wegmans Bans This Item In All Its Stores

Wegmans pledges to go further by banning one specific item in its stores. The move will see the company going beyond the approach of Walmart. The company is moving in front of state legislation. Many states are slowly disapproving commercial use of a specific item. Wegmans has pledged to ban plastic bags. They aim to aid the environment. The firm is encouraging shoppers to use reusable bags when buying groceries. It is unclear how people will react to the change. It did not go well in New Jersey. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Two Kroger Locations Unexpectedly Closing

Locations set for permanent closures may increase pending merger with Albertsons. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, ABCNews.com, ScrapeHero.com, and AtlantaMagazine.com.
DECATUR, GA
Cadrene Heslop

Kroger Location Will Never Reopen

Kroger gives notice to customers about another location closure. The company says it will lock down several stores in 2022 and 2023. Previously, the brand closed locations without prior notice. Thus, many shoppers did not expect the change and had to revamp their shopping plans last minute. The company does not want to inconvenience consumers further and has announced a closure ahead of its lockdown day.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
CNET

Thanksgiving Store Hours: Which Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving This Year?

With Black Friday just a matter of weeks away, attention is already turning to the various sales stores will be running as well as Black Friday and Thanksgiving store opening hours. Though Black Friday itself will see some extended opening hours, in recent years several major retailers have taken to closing up shop on Thanksgiving to give employees chance to spend time with their loved ones. For those still wanting to shop, we've got the skinny on all of the stores closed on Thanksgiving to help you avoid disappointment.
KPLC TV

Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year. Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers. The grocery store chain will match...
Joel Eisenberg

Kroger Seeks to Compete With Walmart Via a New Mega-Merger With Albertsons

The Kroger chain has announced plans to merge with Albertsons, one of the nation’s largest supermarket chains, in a $20-plus billion deal. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ABCNews.com, Reuters, News.Yahoo.com, and TheKrogerCo.com.
Kiplinger

Aldi, Lidl Cut Inflation-Rocked Prices Ahead of Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping

As inflation worries hover over the holidays, two no-frills, deep-discount grocery chains are cutting prices on Thanksgiving essentials in the weeks before the holiday. Aldi and Lidl, both German owned, are rolling back prices on ingredients their U.S. shoppers buy the most for Thanksgiving entertaining. Both chains are celebrated by fans for their quirkiness. Both are limited-assortment grocers carrying mostly store-brand products.
WWL-AMFM

Business: Supermarkets offering deep Thanksgiving discounts this year

Here’s something you can be thankful for: some major supermarket chains are offering free turkeys or deep Thanksgiving discounts this year. Aldi is celebrating Thanksgiving like it’s 2019, with discounts of up to 30% off on holiday dinner staples such as wine, fresh rolls and apple pie. BJ’s is giving a free Butterball turkey to club members who spend $150 in the same shopping trip. The cash back rewards web and mobile app Ibotta also has a “Free Thanksgiving Dinner Offer.”
Axios

Reports: Kroger may buy Albertsons in grocery megamerger

Kroger reportedly is in talks to buy Albertsons in a deal that would combine two of the nation's largest grocery chains. Driving the news: A deal could be reached as soon as this week, Bloomberg and then CNBC reported Thursday. Kroger and Albertsons representatives did not immediately respond to Axios'...
buckinghamshirelive.com

The 25p kitchen item Wilko, B&M and Tesco shoppers say slashes energy bills

Shoppers are rushing to buy a 25p household item that can help people cut down on their water bill. Fairy has created a washing up liquid that can be used just as effectively with cold water as it can with hot. The cleaning giant confirmed that its new product can...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Three million pensions worth £10,000 forgotten - and they're easy to claim

The majority of UK adults don’t regularly check on their pensions and there are currently three million pension pots which have been forgotten by their owners – worth an average of almost £10,000, according to research for the campaign Pension Attention. Pension savings most commonly get lost when someone changes their address or name but doesn’t tell their pension provider from a previous job.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi launching Ninja air fryer dupe that's £140 cheaper this weekend

A brand new Aldi special buy has bargain-hunters very excited this weekend as the supermarket giant launches a dupe of the incredibly popular Ninja Dual Air Fryer. The fryer has been difficult to find of late in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis and when a £90-off deal went live it crashed the website!

Comments / 0

Community Policy