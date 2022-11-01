Read full article on original website
4 One-Pot Recipes You Can Cook On Sunday And Eat All Week For Weight Loss
This article has been updated since its initial 10/21/21 publish date to include more recipes and information. For some, cooking is an exciting opportunity to try out new recipes and make healthy eating fun. For others, however, cooking can be stressful and time consuming while also making a mess of the kitchen and creating extensive cleanup with a variety of pots and pans. In order to make cooking more appealing to those living busy, fast paced lives, we gathered four recipes that require very little prep and only one pot in order to streamline your time in the kitchen. These meals are packed with ample protein, healthy carbs and fat, catering to weight loss without compromising flavor. Feeling uninspired by your current menu? We’ve got you covered.
This Easy Hollandaise Sauce Recipe Takes Just 1 Minute To Cook
When it comes to creating amazing dishes in the kitchen, the secret is in the sauce. This is why budding chefs spend so much time at culinary school perfecting the art of creating essential sauces. Food writer Maurice Edmond Sailland (aka Curnonsky), who was dubbed the “Prince of Gastronomy,” once wrote, “Sauces are the orchestration and accompaniment of a fine meal, and enable a good chef or cook to demonstrate his talent.”
Popular Instagram slow cooker recipes made easy
Try these delicious recipes that save on active cooking time so you can prep ingredients, set it in a slow cooker and enjoy.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Meal prep recipes for under $3 a day
The practice of meal prepping has become increasingly popular within the last few years, especially with college students. If you aren’t familiar with it, the essence is to make a certain meal in a high quantity to be heated up later and split between multiple days. This practice helps immensely with saving time throughout the week, especially when each meal can be reheated in a matter of minutes.
Delish
40+ Delicious Garlic Recipes
Garlic is absolutely a MUST-have ingredient in the kitchen. And if you're like us, you probably ALWAYS have a bulb of garlic knocking about. And when you make garlic one of the central ingredients in your dish then you're in for an absolute flavour bomb. Whether you're after the perfect garlic and rosemary roast potatoes, or a go-to garlic spaghetti dish, or just want to know how to make confit garlic, then we've got you covered!
This Pecan Pie Recipe Will Shut Down the Best Thanksgiving Dessert Debate After One Bite
Pecan pie is a classic Thanksgiving dessert. Sure, there's pumpkin pie and apple pie to contend with, but there's something about the sweet, nutty, crunchy flavors of pecan pie that just can't be beat, and PARADE Chef Jon Ashton's recipe has a zesty twist that will leave your family craving more!
Ina Garten’s 15 Best Recipes From Her New Cookbook ‘Go-To Dinners’
Ina Garten’s brand-new book, ‘Go-To Dinners’ is full of so many good recipes, it was hard to choose just 15 of the best to share.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Three quick and easy air fryer recipes
In my kitchen, convenience is key when deciding what I eat. Especially on school nights with minimal time to spare, finding a way to produce a healthy, tasty and, most importantly, quick source of food is crucial. Recently, with the aid of my air fryer, I’ve adapted a few classic...
Parade
Ina Garten Shares the Recipe for Her Favorite Italian Panettone Bread Pudding
Panettone, the iconic Italian sweet bread, stars in this dessert from Ina Garten’s new cookbook, Go-To Dinners. “This would be delicious with either plain panettone with candied fruit or with chocolate panettone,” Garten promises. In the Kitchen With Ina. Go-To Dinners is Garten’s 13th cookbook. We caught...
Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie
Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Homemade Italian Dressing Recipe
Hands up if you can tell a bottled dressing from a fresh, homemade one — we thought so!. Why ruin a good salad with the wrong dressing? Recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe for homemade Italian dressing and remarks, "there is really no reason to buy bottled dressings. They are so easy to make at home!" We're betting that you have all of the ingredients sitting right in your pantry, and this whole recipe takes a whopping 5 minutes.
The 10 Best Instagram Recipes From October 2022
Creamy soups, garlicky noodles, pumpkin cinnamon rolls and more autumnal goodness.
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
aarp.org
A Pie, a Cake, a Pudding: Healthy Holiday Desserts
AARPNY is proud to bring back our virtual Cooking classes with Soul Food Chefs, Chef Jay and Chef Qui as they bring you A Cake, a Pie, a Pudding: Healthy Baking for the Holidays. They will demonstrate how to make some of our favorite holiday desserts with a healthy new twist. Starting with sweet potato pie, then moving on to pound cake, and following with bread pudding.
Caramel Apple Recipes for National Caramel Apple Day
National Caramel Apple Day honors a traditional fall treat. Many of us have fond memories of eating caramel apples with family. We’ve even made them at home on occasion. Taffy apples and candy apples are two other names for caramel apples. They are made by dipping apples skewered on sticks in hot caramel. We wrap them with nuts, chocolate, or other candies to make them more delectable.
This Burger Recipe Calls for Just the Right Amount of Bacon (and Homemade Guac)
At Don Pistos, Chef Pete Mrabe puts his experience in Baja on the menu, with a selection of street food specialties and a buzzy atmosphere in the heart of North Beach. But while the menu is replete with everything from raw bar offerings to carne asada, a major fan favorite is undoubtedly the hamburguesa, a deeply flavorful char-grilled patty topped with a heaping helping of the house guacamole.
akronlife.com
Butternut Squash Ravioli Vaccaro’s Trattoria
Raphael Vaccaro’s mother moved from Italy to the United States when she was 16, and he learned many traditional Italian cooking skills from her, including how to make pasta. He still does that at Vaccaro’s Trattoria, his family’s Italian restaurant featuring from-scratch food with twists. “I learned...
EverydayHealth.com
Is Cabbage Keto?
Cabbage isn’t known as a crave-worthy food, but it stars in side dishes (coleslaw), entrées (like stir-fries), condiments (sauerkraut, kimchi), and social media famous foods (egg roll in a bowl, anyone?) As someone following a keto diet, you may enjoy cabbage as a low-carb veggie that can add...
