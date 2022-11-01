Read full article on original website
Community Members Invited to Serve on Silver Spring Downtown Design Advisory Panel
Selected candidates will review new projects in downtown Silver Spring and offer advisory comments on architecture, public spaces and design excellence. Per Montgomery Planning: The Montgomery County Planning Department is seeking members of the community to serve on the new Design Advisory Panel (DAP) for downtown Silver Spring. Selected candidates will serve on the panel with the primary goal of reviewing new projects in downtown Silver Spring and offering advisory comments to improve the quality of architecture, landscape architecture, and public spaces and raise the level of design excellence in the downtown.
Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on November 15 and 29
The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:. Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Deadline to sign up to speak is Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. Supplemental Appropriation #23-22 to the County Government’s FY23 Operating Budget, Department of Health...
Something Earthy Pottery Studio in Laytonsville Celebrates its 20th Anniversary With ‘Holidays on the Farm Market’ on November 12
On November 12 from 12-7, Linda Phillips and Something Earthy Pottery Studio will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a Holidays on the Farm market. Born and raised in Montgomery County, Linda Phillips has been playing a role in her community since the beginning. After taking her first pottery class in 1999, her father turned the detached garage on her farm into a studio and gallery in 2002. Since then, she has expanded twice- including during the height of lockdown in 2020. While her business faced its own challenges during lockdown, she supported her studio members by lending out equipment and supplies to take home.
Rockville Mayor and Council Adopt Vision for RedGate Park’s Future
The Mayor and Council adopted their vision for the future of RedGate Park in October, following months of public input and consideration, with the Reimagining RedGate Park Master Plan. The master plan will map out how the nearly 130-acre park will develop. About 90% of the park will be dedicated to passive recreation — activities such as connected trails for biking, hiking and walking, pathways, areas for picnicking, open spaces and natural habitats.
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich
This has been an incredible week in Montgomery County with several big announcements and openings that demonstrate the progress we are making toward our education, environment, economic development, and equity goals. Montgomery County Builds Nation’s Largest EV Bus Solar Charging Station and Microgrid. On Monday in Silver Spring, we...
Road Closures in Rockville Sunday Morning Due to Rockville 10K/5K
Per Rockville City Police: “Traffic alert! The Rockville 10K will be racing through the streets of King Farm and West Gude Dr on Sunday, Nov 6 starting at 8:00 am. Roads will be closed by RCPD, stay alert and good luck to all the runners!!”. Race Information: The 47th...
Cookout Has Officially Opened its First DC Metro Area Location
Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to MoCo, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park– the first in the DC Metro area. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now open according to a social media post by the fast food chain (seen below).
MoCo’s Oldest Continuing Foot Race Will Take Place on Sunday, November 6
The 47th annual Rockville 10K/5K is still registering runners until Friday, Nov. 4. The oldest continuing foot race in Montgomery County — which includes a 1-mile fun run for kids — will take place the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6. The kids 1-mile fun run begins at...
Relocated Planet Fitness in Rockville to Open in December; Will be Double in Size as Previous Location
Planet Fitness has announced that its new location in the Montrose Shopping Center in Rockville is scheduled to open this December. The gym is moving from its 15,000 sq ft space at 1776 E Jefferson St to the 30,000 sq ft space at 5520 Randolph Rd, which was the previous site of Gold’s Gym. This will also be the first Planet Fitness location in Maryland to feature the new RelaxSpace Wellness Pod, where the gym’s Black Card members can “select between a variety of videos, scents and even temperatures while learning more about diet, nutrition, breathing and the benefits of exercise.” Additional details below per Planet Fitness:
BabyCat Brewery is Now Open in Kensington
Back in March we let you know that MoCo residents Sam Mussomeli and Terry Redmond are bringing BabyCat Brewery to 10241 Kensington Pkwy in Kensington.” Born from a love of nature, pets, family, and beer, BabyCat brewery will forever be dedicated to crafting excellent craft beverages and ensuring you, your family and your friends feel right at home every time you visit us.” The brewery has officially opened and has posted the following weekend hours: Saturday 11:30am-11pm and Sunday 11:30am-9:30pm.
Beyond MoCo: Frederick County Elementary School Teacher Takes 27 Students to Nearby Cafe and Falsely Reports Stabbings at School on Thursday Afternoon
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received a call for “multiple stabbings at Green Valley Elementary School” in Monrovia on Thursday afternoon from a caller who was informed by a school teacher to call police. Law enforcement officials responded immediately and quickly determined that no stabbings occurred. Further...
Over 100 Black Bears Killed in Maryland Annual Hunt
Per the Maryland Department of Natural Resources: Hunters harvested 103 black bears during the state’s 19th annual black bear hunt held Oct. 24-29 in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties. The harvest comprised 41 male and 62 female bears. An additional 10 bears (3 male and 7 female) were harvested from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31 by farmers using their agricultural damage permits.
Nominations Now Open For 2023 Dr. Edward Shirley Award (Principal of the Year)
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Dr. Edward Shirley Award for Excellence in Educational Administration and Supervision. Given annually to recognize an outstanding administrator or supervisor of MCPS, eligible nominees include principals, assistant principals, school business administrators, directors, supervisors and other administrator and supervisory positions within the MCAAP/MCBOA unit.
Hyattsville Man Arrested for Montgomery County Mail Theft
Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department – 3rd District Investigative Section have arrested and charged, 26-year-old Shaheem Jerry Denson of Hyattsville, for the November 3, 2022, mail theft that occurred in the 8100 block of Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. At approximately 5 a.m., 3rd District officers observed Denson standing in front of two USPS mail collection boxes. Officers watched as Denson appeared to reach into the collection box. When officers approached, Denson began to walk away from the scene, discarding mail and a homemade device designed to steal mail from the collection boxes.
Unclaimed $100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold This Week in Gaithersburg; Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.6 Billion
A $100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg) remain unclaimed as of Friday, November 4, according to the Maryland Lottery. The tickets were purchased for the Wednesday, November 2nd drawing. Saturday’s Powerball drawing now has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion, with a c.
Did You Know The Bar That Created The Buffalo Wing Has a Maryland Location?
Did you know the bar that invented the Buffalo wing has a location in Maryland? Located in nearby Frederick, Anchor Bar opened up shop at 5605 Spectrum Drive in 2019. It’s also opening another nearby location at 1610 Village Market Blvd. in Leesburg at some point in 2023. Anchor Bar now has over 50 franchises across the United Stayes. Curious to hear the story of the original Buffalo wings? Check it out below.
Seven Things to Know for Saturday’s $1.5 Billion Powerball Drawing
This Saturday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated jackpot of $1.5 billion, with a c ash value of $745.9 million. The drawing takes place at 10:59pm and will be streamed live on the Powerball website. Could MoCo be home to the next big winner? In the past week a $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket was sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg). Below are seven things to know to get you prepared:
Brews & Barrels (Kentlands) to Open Second Location (Owings Mills)
Brews & Barrels opened its first location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood in February 2020. Just over two and a half years later, a second Brews & Barrels is set to open at 9433 Common Brook Rd at Owings Mills New Town. It will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Artful Gourmet Bistro. Signage has been erected, but a specific opening date is not currently available.
Greek Aroma Mediterranean Grill Now Open in Montgomery Mall
Greek Aroma Grill is now open in the Montgomery Mall food terrace. Menu items include dolma, gyros, kababs, salads, souvlaki, and baklava. Greek Aroma has an additional location at 177 D Thomas Johnson Dr. in Frederick, MD. For a full list of recent openings at Montgomery Mall, see: What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (November 2022 Edition)
Fatal Single Vehicle Collision Early Sunday Morning on Georgia Ave
A single vehicle collision occurred Sunday morning on Georgia Ave. and Kayson St. in Wheaton-Glenmont. According to MCPD, “on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:46 a.m., 4th District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Georgia Ave. and Kayson St. for the report of a single vehicle collision.
