Clayton mother hospitalized after a hit and run while trick-or-treating with her kids

By Colleen Hammond
The News & Observer
 2 days ago

Clayton police have arrested a suspect after a Halloween hit-and-run left a mother of two hospitalized.

Kathryn Turnbull, a 42-year-old mother in Clayton, was out trick-or-treating with her two children around 7 p.m. near Mulberry Banks Drive when she was struck by a car, according to Clayton police.

The crash threw Turnbull into a wooded area off the road where she was found by police and emergency medical crews. She was taken to WakeMed hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police said Turnbull was the only person injured in the crash.

After the incident, police said they received multiple calls regarding a potentially “impaired” driver near U.S. 70 Business and N.C. 42 East driving a tan Chevrolet Tahoe.

Officers found the car in a nearby restaurant parking lot and noticed damage to it. The driver, Cecelia Morales, 60, of Clayton and was charged with felony hit and run as well as driving while intoxicated, police said.

