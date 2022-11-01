Report Offers Tactics to Weather Fashion Apparel Challenges

AlixPartners and Sourcing Journal teamed up to present the second annual “Fashion in Focus Survey Report.” This year’s edition identifies key shifts that have been triggered by massive disruptions across the fashion apparel and retail industry.

As the industry eyes a potential recession, it has been dealing with inflation, workforce shortages and geopolitical unrest, among other challenges. The authors of the report also note remarkable changes in consumer behavior and demand. Through a survey and in interviews of industry thought leaders, this year’s report touts insights to help decision-makers develop strategies to weather ongoing challenges in fashion, apparel and retail .

[ CLICK HERE to download the report.]

Across 35 pages and including more than two dozen articles and case studies, the Fashion in Focus Survey Report identified four paradigm shifts that retailers and brands need to address as they develop a future-ready mind-set. This includes a digital-first approach to business, a focus on product assortments, developing a productivity focus, and implementing sustainability and stewardship practices.

The report includes interviews of executives at Gildan, Gelmart, Dagne Dover, Under Armour and more, and features detailed success case studies about Fabletics, American Eagle Outfitters, Pangaia, Selfridges and Shein. The report also includes prescriptive practice management checklists to gauge how a own company is performing.

The report’s survey results included sentiment about the economy, anticipated spending and progress on key digital initiatives, among other topics.