ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Report Offers Tactics to Weather Fashion Apparel Challenges

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

AlixPartners and Sourcing Journal teamed up to present the second annual “Fashion in Focus Survey Report.” This year’s edition identifies key shifts that have been triggered by massive disruptions across the fashion apparel and retail industry.

As the industry eyes a potential recession, it has been dealing with inflation, workforce shortages and geopolitical unrest, among other challenges. The authors of the report also note remarkable changes in consumer behavior and demand. Through a survey and in interviews of industry thought leaders, this year’s report touts insights to help decision-makers develop strategies to weather ongoing challenges in fashion, apparel and retail .

More from WWD

[ CLICK HERE to download the report.]

Across 35 pages and including more than two dozen articles and case studies, the Fashion in Focus Survey Report identified four paradigm shifts that retailers and brands need to address as they develop a future-ready mind-set. This includes a digital-first approach to business, a focus on product assortments, developing a productivity focus, and implementing sustainability and stewardship practices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzqZV_0iuThn0y00

The report includes interviews of executives at Gildan, Gelmart, Dagne Dover, Under Armour and more, and features detailed success case studies about Fabletics, American Eagle Outfitters, Pangaia, Selfridges and Shein. The report also includes prescriptive practice management checklists to gauge how a own company is performing.

The report’s survey results included sentiment about the economy, anticipated spending and progress on key digital initiatives, among other topics.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Birchbox Said Weighing Options, Including Bankruptcy

Birchbox is weighing its options, including Chapter 11 bankruptcy, sources have told WWD. In a letter to creditors sent Tuesday, Birchbox’s parent company FemTec Health, which acquired the business last year, said those owed money from Birchbox could opt into shares of FemTec instead. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “We believe, in the best interests of Birchbox and the entire FMTC family of companies spanning the U.S. and Europe, a Chapter 11 or some equivalent structure may be necessary,”...
WWD

ByondXR Helps Brands Take Metaverse Experience to the Next Level

The metaverse is now part of the curriculum. ByondXR, which offers an immersive virtual retail experience, created an exclusive course for the Fashion Institute of Technology, “The Business of Virtual Merchandising.”. In the spring semester, the course, using the company’s software, focused on sustainability and technology in fashion. This...
WWD

Safilo Group’s Proprietary, Licensed Brands Boost Q3 Performance

MILAN — The sales of sunglasses continued to boost growth in Europe and in emerging markets thanks to a buoyant summer season, and a solid prescription frames business in all of Safilo Group’s key markets boosted the Italian eyewear’s performance in the third quarter, improving top-line and profit margins, despite the macro headwinds.
outsidemagazine

The Secret to Modern-Day Wholesale Success

We won’t hold out on you, the secret to a successful wholesale business is simple: it’s people. More specifically, it’s the way suppliers and dealers collaborate to meet consumer demand by implementing a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline. But what is a mutually beneficial wholesale pipeline, and how...
Benzinga

MySize Acquires Naiz Fit To Consolidate Apparel Sizing Solutions And Position Company As A Potential Leader Helping Serve $1 Trillion Global Fashion Industry

The nearly $1 trillion global fashion industry is no stranger to innovation. Thanks to technological advancements in the e-commerce fashion industry, apparel, footwear and accessories sales ballooned in 2021, hitting $180.5 billion in the U.S. alone. The sector is expected to grow by 13% this year, with consumers set to spend $204.9 billion on fashion items online.
WWD

Inside Macy’s Inc.’s Enterprise-wide Transformation

Take another look at Macy’s Inc. After decades of being derided as a slow-moving, overstored retail dinosaur, Macy’s is transforming, regaining relevance, and capturing more shoppers in the process.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage at Macy's Herald Square Hundreds of weaker stores have been closed and more could do so. The corporate hierarchy has been streamlined, leaving fewer senior managers with broader responsibilities and enabling more things to get done faster. About $900 million in annual costs have been cut out. Off-mall, off-price and digital strategies are evolving, reducing the dependence on...
VIRGINIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

How Metaverse Fashion Is Fueling the Future

Want to rock designer clothes, create unique fits, or own exclusive collectibles in the metaverse? Future-leaning innovators are making that possible. Ralph Lauren and Epic Games, the creator and publisher of the globally popular online game Fortnite, partnered to debut a digital apparel and accessories collection launching in the Fortnite Item Shop and a physical apparel capsule—inspired by the digital-first collection. For the first time in Ralph Lauren’s five-decade history, the Polo Pony has been specially redesigned to commemorate the collaboration with Fortnite, a testament to the company’s investment in the metaverse. “Ralph Lauren has always designed dreams and created new worlds, and today,...
voguebusiness.com

Ralph Lauren’s former digital chief launches Web3 fashion platform

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Alice Delahunt, who led digital strategies at fashion brands including Burberry and Ralph Lauren, is going all-in on digital fashion with the launch of her own company. Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is a blockchain-enabled platform that aims to bridge the gap between emerging digital fashion talent, the mainstream fashion industry and consumers. Just as social media gave rise to a new class of independent Web2 talent, Syky hopes to do the same for Web3.
WWD

Global Fashion Agenda and BBC Seeking Tales of Sustainability

The Global Fashion Agenda is developing a film series about social and environmental sustainability in the fashion industry that will be produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. GAF is a nonprofit that fosters industry collaboration for sustainability to encourage action, improved practices and education. Asos, Bestseller, the Global Fashion Group, the H&M Group, Kering, Nike, PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp. and Target are among the GFA’s strategic partners.More from WWDRalph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Arrivals at Ralph Lauren RTW Spring 2023Salma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner Slated to be released next year via a BBC...
WWD

Shein’s Resale Partner Treet Raises $3.5M

On Wednesday, resale provider Treet announced a $3.5 million seed round led by First Round Capital. This brings the start-up’s total funding up to $6.4 million. Treet partners with fashion brands like Shein, Dôen and Boyish, among others to create branded resale experiences.More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Photos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop Collection Cofounder and chief executive officer Jake Disraeli said Treet powers the majority of new branded resale experiences (or 43 of the some 73 launched in 2022, per ThredUp’s latest Recommerce 100 report). While the first...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Direct Seller Monat Expands Into Complexion

Direct seller Monat is riding the hybrid beauty product wave into the complexion category.  Launching Tuesday, the brand’s BB Cream SPF 40 Broad-Spectrum Moisturizer comes in nine shades and is formulated with vitamin E and Monat’s proprietary Rejuveniqe S, a botanical-based oil made with jojoba seed extract, olive oil and other moisturizing ingredients. The BB cream retails for $49.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “During the pandemic, we saw that skin care really grew for us as consumers were wearing...
Woonsocket Call

Stores4Profits Empowers Entrepreneurs With Ready-Made Ecommerce Dropshipping E-stores and Free Gifts

Inspired by trends emerging from the COVID pandemic, ecommerce sales continue to boom with projections showing the market’s continued growth for years to come. One company, Stores4Profits, is helping entrepreneurs take advantage of this trend and launch ecommerce companies. Stores4Profits is committed to helping serial entrepreneurs, parents, and anyone...
WWD

Why Rebecca Minkoff, Fashion and Web3 Magnates Are Getting Behind This NFT Drop

Sustainable brand Katla is dropping its next NFT titled “Wonderful Beings.” Though it marks the brand’s second NFT drop, this is technically Katla’s first collection that is for sale and tradable. The news came at WebSummit Lisbon, where Katla was one of the organizations speaking.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Coinciding with the launch, Katla will also launch a sort-of advisory group comprising 100 female athletes, entrepreneurs and creatives. “Our founding members are powerhouse individuals of diverse expertise: Olympic athletes, ocean conservationists, entrepreneurs and CEOs of companies,” said Katla’s chief executive...
WWD

Harlem’s Fashion Row Hosts Third Annual Virtual Fashion, Tech and Entertainment Summit

Harlem’s Fashion Row will hold its third annual Fashion Tech and Entertainment Summit on Thursday. The event will bring together more than 75 designers, speakers and workshops to discuss the role of NFTs, AR/VR dressing rooms and artificial intelligence in fashion. It seeks to equip Black designers with knowledge, tools and insights to enhance the consumer experience, integrate modern-day technology in order to raise capital, leverage social media. and explore ways to engage in today’s digital age.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: TextureCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksBackstage With the Hosts of "How Long Gone" at Bowery Ballroom Guest speakers will...
WWD

Muse Partners With Every Mother Counts

Muse — the New York based fine jewelry agency and store founded by Jennifer Shanker — is expanding their Have a Heart initiative with Every Mother Counts by launching new charms. The maternal health nonprofit was founded in 2010 by Christy Turlington Burns, with the mission to make pregnancy and childbirth safe, respectful and equitable for every mother, everywhere. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry PresentationsHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This July “’Every Mother Counts’ work to make pregnancy and childbirth safe, equitable and respectful for every mother embodies why I launched Have a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Sophie Turner Dons Little Black Louis Vuitton Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Sophie Turner arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1 wearing a little black dress by Louis Vuitton. Turner wore a crushed velvet long-sleeve black dress that hit right at the thigh. She coordinated the look with a black trunk bag used as a clutch and a pair of knee-high red boots. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More Turner wore the brand to attend the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles...
WWD

MF Brands Group Names Carole de Montgolfier Chief Sustainability Officer

PARIS — MF Brands Group has named Carole de Montgolfier to the new position of chief sustainability officer to lead overall corporate social responsibility strategy. The seasoned CSR executive will be responsible for overseeing sustainability goals at a group level, as well as coordinate between the company’s brands including Aigle, Gant, Lacoste, Tecnifibre and The Kooples.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 “We are delighted to welcome Carole de Montgolfier to the group. With her dual expertise in finance and CSR, we will be able to rely on...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Isamaya Ffrench to Host L.A. Pop-ups, Introduces New Cosmetics Collection, ‘Wild Star’

Isamaya Ffrench is coming to Los Angeles. The British makeup artist, making waves for her innovative creations, is hosting pop-ups around L.A. to preview her new collection, “Wild Star,” as part of her namesake cosmetic brand Isamaya.More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event Held from Friday to Sunday, the first day will be at Rcnstrct Studio on Melrose Avenue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday are at the Silverlake Flea and Animal House in Venice Beach, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 a.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Lee Teams With The Brooklyn Circus on Capsule Collection

Lee is tapping into its Western roots for its latest collaboration. The 133-year-old denim brand is teaming up with Black-owned prep wear brand The Brooklyn Circus on a capsule collection that takes inspiration from the American West and Black cowboys. The collection includes men’s and women’s pieces, such as pants, tops, overalls, jackets and more styles.
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy