Bristol, CT

City Councilor to further discussions with St. Joseph Cemetery Management, Bristol Veterans Council following removal of flags from veterans' graves

Bristol Press
 5 days ago
Bristol Press

Subcommittee formed to honor DeMonte, Hamzy

BRISTOL – A subcommittee has been formed to memorialize the two Bristol police officers who were killed in the line of duty last month. “Due to the outpouring of support from our local Bristol community we felt that it was important to put together a group of individuals to help us determine the best way to memorialize our fallen police officers,” Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano said.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron, Nancy Serafino

SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Community YMCA will honor Ron and Nancy Serafino, who formerly owned Serafino Pharmacy, with this year's Compass Awards at the annual Forever in Blue Jeans Gala Nov. 18 at The Aqua Turf Club. The gala will be held starting at 6 p.m. at the banquet...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

Dozens rally in Bloomfield to support embattled town manager

BLOOMFIELD — The sun set on a group of residents gathered on the town green Tuesday night. Standing on wet fallen leaves around a picnic table with paper signs and flyers, about 50 people managed to stretch a medium-sized vegetable-topped pizza. One resident came carrying a cane, having had...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford Lt. charged following domestic violence incident in Mass.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford Lieutenant was arrested in Massachusetts in connection to a domestic violence incident that took place in October. Hartford Police say Lt. Luis Ruiz was placed on administrative duty while they launched an internal investigation. “Our Internal Affairs Division has been in touch with the...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Upcoming holistic fair will benefit Plainville Community Food Pantry

PLAINVILLE – A holistic fair Nov. 13 at the VFW will benefit the Plainville Community Food Pantry. The holistic fair will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW at 7 Northwest Drive. There will be 35 to 40 vendors, indoors and outdoors, for a variety of spiritual items such as incense, essential oils and crystals and practices including reflexology, Tai Chi, Reiki, hypnosis, Chiropractors and more.
PLAINVILLE, CT
ctexaminer.com

Hike in Darien Tipping Fees Sparks Loss of Large Customer, Added Charges

DARIEN – The town’s Department of Public Works raised solid waste fees at its transfer station last month leading directly to the loss of one large customer and additional charges for some residents. Keith Pensiero, owner of Darien Disposal, told CT Examiner that he planned to continue to...
DARIEN, CT
valleypressextra.com

Simsbury Police Department welcomes a new breed of officer

SIMSBURY – The Simsbury Police has joined a growing club of law enforcement departments that are redefining what it means to have a police K9 unit. In October, the department welcomed Officer Clifton – age 21 months – as the first ever K9 on the department. But his role is probably not what you think of when someone says police dog. The traditional dogs are usually German Shepard’s trained in detection and apprehension. Clifton is a Labrador retriever trained as a service and wellness dog. He knows more than 40 commands and is used to bring police and the community they serve closer together.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH

Search for West Hartford shooting suspect crosses into Massachusetts

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A search for a West Hartford shooting suspect has crossed over to Massachusetts on Friday afternoon. West Hartford police responded to reports of shots being fired near the University of St. Joseph’s campus on Friday morning before a serious rollover crash. Police said the driver in the crash was the […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Middletown man dies in crash on Route 66

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Middletown man was killed in a crash in front of his apartment complex on Thursday afternoon and another Middletown man was taken to the hospital, according to police. Middletown Police were dispatched to the area of 1189 Washington Street (Route 66) for a serious motor...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police ID pedestrian killed in crash last weekend

BRISTOL – A pedestrian killed last weekend during a car accident has been identified. Police on Friday said the victim has been identified as Steven Charette, who was 59 years old when he was killed last Saturday, around 6:25 p.m., in the area of Pine and Mitchell streets. Police...
BRISTOL, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford P&Z denies proposed regulation change

MILFORD — After a lengthy discussion, Milford's Planning and Zoning board denied a regulation review change that a local attorney had proposed. Curseaden said his proposal would bring the local P&Z into compliance with statutory time frames for action on a site plan. "The site plan needs to be...
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

FRIDAY FICKS: A law firm limo driver

Dressed in my young lawyer uniform (black pinstripe suit, over-starched white shirt, regimental striped tie and way-too-shiny wingtips), I wheeled my Black Crown Vic up to the front door and jumped out. In full Jagger swagger, I walked in and presented myself at the counter of the fixed based operator...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

Person Arrested for Intentionally Ramming New Britain Police Cruiser: Mayor

A person has been arrested after intentionally crashing into a New Britain police cruiser and leading officers on a pursuit to Newington Wednesday, the mayor said. An officer tried to conduct a motor vehicle stop on Ash Street when they backed up and intentionally rammed into a police cruiser. The driver then sped off onto Route 9 North, according to the Office of New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
105.5 The Wolf

Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Display Returning to Connecticut

Here it comes Connecticut, can you smell the tree? Taste the candy canes? Or are you still digesting all the Halloween candy that you picked up at the trunk or treat last weekend? The holiday season is in full swing, and for the second year in a row, a massive drive-thru holiday light display is going to be brought into East Hartford.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

1 injured in downtown Norwich shooting

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is injured after an afternoon shooting in downtown Norwich, according to police. The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to authorities. A business called authorities to say that it heard two gunshots coming from a parking lot, and saw vehicles speeding off. Around the same time, a […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man sentenced to 10 years for dealing fentanyl, cocaine in New Haven

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 36-year-old Waterbury man will spend a decade in prison for dealing drugs in New Haven and Waterbury, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Tyson Quinones was arrested after authorities began an investigation in 2019 into drug trafficking in New Haven and Waterbury, according to […]
WATERBURY, CT

