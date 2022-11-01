City Councilor to further discussions with St. Joseph Cemetery Management, Bristol Veterans Council following removal of flags from veterans' graves

SIMSBURY – The Simsbury Police has joined a growing club of law enforcement departments that are redefining what it means to have a police K9 unit. In October, the department welcomed Officer Clifton – age 21 months – as the first ever K9 on the department. But his role is probably not what you think of when someone says police dog. The traditional dogs are usually German Shepard’s trained in detection and apprehension. Clifton is a Labrador retriever trained as a service and wellness dog. He knows more than 40 commands and is used to bring police and the community they serve closer together.

