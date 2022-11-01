Read full article on original website
2-story waves on Lake Michigan will ‘swamp piers’
A strong wind burst coupled with a specific wind direction will get Lake Michigan rocking on our Michigan side of the lake. A storm warning in sandwiched between two gale warnings on Lake Michigan Saturday. A storm warning implies a stronger wind and higher waves than a gale warning. The morning starts with a gale warning, transitions to a storm warning in the afternoon and evening and then ends with a gale warning.
Traverse City Shop and Sip with Owner Belinda Belanger
More than 70 vendors will line the streets of Traverse City on Nov. 12 for the 10th anniversary of Traverse City Shop and Sip, with a wide variety of items for every shopper on your list. Belinda Belanger, owner and event coordinator, offers a smorgasbord of some of the merchants...
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Biehl’s Turkey Farm Brings Fresh, Local Flavor to Michigan Tables for Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving dinner could have a local flavor this year, if you’re a fan of fresh, local turkey. A Northern Michigan family farm is going on more than 60 years strong. Biehl’s Turkey Farm near Mancelona is fast-approaching their busiest week of the year. James Biehl has been...
UpNorthLive.com
Highway project in Grand Traverse County on track, lanes reopen
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Construction along a busy stretch of US-31/M-72 in Grand Traverse County is wrapping up on schedule and on budget. A center median was constructed between Holiday Road and Five Mile Road in East Bay and Acme townships. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invested...
Old Mission Gazette
Celebrating Kathy Hardy – Rest in Peace, My Dear Friend
It’s always worrisome when you hear about an accident, but especially when you live in a small community like the Old Mission Peninsula where you know everyone. When I heard about the accident at the corner of Center Road and East Shore Road yesterday, I immediately started praying for the people involved, because that’s what I do.
Tudor Dixon Stops in Traverse City One Week Ahead of Midterm Elections
Tudor Dixon made a stop in Traverse City Tuesday night as she hopes to secure votes from northern Michiganders. Tuesday’s rally in Traverse City brought out local lawmakers and hundreds of northern Michigan voters calling for a change. Many people in attendance Tuesday said Tudor Dixon was the change northern Michigan needs.
A Michigan Lottery Player From Traverse City Is Now $1 Million Richer
One lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 west Front Street. The lack of a winner means the next drawing tomorrow night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot- making it the 4th-largest in U.S. history.
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
Charlevoix Police Chief, On Administrative Leave, Announces Retirement
Charlevoix’s police chief has retired, and his decision comes two weeks after he was put on administrative leave. City Manager Mark Heydlauff confirmed that Chief Gerald Doan announced his retirement Monday, effective Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Chief Doan had a long career working in law enforcement in Charlevoix. He reassured...
foxillinois.com
Father arrested after infant suffers 'numerous' broken bones, authorities say
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) — Michigan State Police said a man from Essexville has been charged with one count of first-degree child abuse. Tristin Green, 25, was arraigned on Thursday in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County. State police said they responded to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey regarding...
Cadillac Traffic Stop Leads to Over 243 Grams of Narcotics and Array of Weapons Seized
Following a traffic stop in Cadillac on Nov. 2, over 243 grams of narcotics were seized from a vehicle traveling for delivery in Northern Michigan. Weapons were also found on the scene, including guns and ammunition, knives and a baton. The driver was identified by state troopers as 42-year-old Allen...
