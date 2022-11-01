Read full article on original website
J.P. Morgan Wealth Management rolls out new remote advice business
J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has introduced a new remote advice business, called J.P. Morgan Personal Advisors. The new service allows clients to contact an advisor through video chat or over phone from anywhere in the world. Clients will also get customised financial plans and suggestions as well as gain access...
Can embedded finance change private banking for the better?
Embedded finance is the latest theme taking financial services by storm, offering convenience to customers wherever they need it. How does embedded finance link into the personal world of private banking? Patrick Brusnahan writes. Embedded finance is looking like an incredibly lucrative opportunity. According to Bain & Company, revenue opportunities...
Social Security update: Double SSI checks worth $1,755 to be sent out next month
Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are poised to receive payments totaling $1,755 during the month of December. The beefed-up cash flow is the result of doubled payments set for next month due to a holiday on Jan. 1, 2023. A check of $841 is due on Dec. 1, and a payment of $914 is poised to roll out on Dec. 30, per a schedule from the Social Security Administration.
Private Banking & Wealth Management Switzerland Awards 2022 open for nominations
Nominations for the Private Banking Switzerland Awards 2022 are now open and the competition is set to be tighter than ever. The Private Banking Switzerland Awards 2022 will take place on 15th December in Zurich, Switzerland at the Private Banking Switzerland Conference. Excellence in Customer Experience. Outstanding UHNW Offering in...
Fintech firm Tifin’s wealth arm unveils new AI platform for personalisation
Fintech company Tifin’s wealth unit has introduced a new platform driven by artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate client personalisation. Tifin Wealth will offer the personalised platform to financial intermediaries operating in the wealth industry. According to Tifin, the platform will offer the kind of AI-driven personalisation that are usually...
BNP Paribas wealth and asset management unit registers 10% rise in Q3 revenue
The wealth and asset management unit of BNP Paribas has posted revenue of €974m for the third quarter of 2022, up 10% compared to €885m a year ago. The increase was attributed to higher wealth management revenues in net interest income as well as ‘robust’ growth in principal investments revenues and in real estate revenues.
Morgan Stanley to commence job cuts as amid subdued dealmaking
Morgan Stanley is set to slash headcounts worldwide in the next few weeks amid a slow growth in its dealmaking business in the light of increasing inflation and an economic slump, Reuters has reported. The investment banking giant has already listed the names of employees, who might lose their jobs,...
Julius Baer looking to bolster Hong Kong presence to grow wealth business
Julius Baer is planning to strengthen its presence in Hong Kong over the next few years to grow its wealth management and family office businesses in China and other Asian countries, South China Morning Post has reported. In an interview with the publication, the Swiss bank’s CEO Philipp Rickenbacher said...
Moneythor rolls out new digital engagement tool for wealth sector
Moneythor, which provides personalised solutions for banks and embedded financial services companies, has introduced an upgraded digital engagement tool for the wealth management industry. The new solution is a wealth and portfolio management add-on module to the company’s data-based personalisation and digital engagement offering. It will offer improved investment-related...
Top 10 M&A legal advisers in financial services sector for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal advisers by value and volume in financial services sector for Q1-Q3 2022. A total of 2,615 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $$286.6bn were announced in the sector during Q1-Q3 2022. Top advisers by...
UBS looking to close dealmaking and advisory business in MENA region
Swiss banking giant UBS Group is set to shut down its dealmaking and advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, Bloomberg has reported citing people privy to the development. Recently, the unit’s last senior banker in MENA resigned from his post, told the unnamed people.
Fintech layoffs continue with digital bank Chime cutting 12% of staff
First Chime had to stop calling itself a bank, now it has to axe 12% of its staff. Revolut rival Chime has become the latest fintech to slash its workforce due to market uncertainties. The neobank has laid off 12% of its staff due to “current market dynamics”, according to...
