Ohio State

wyso.org

Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies

Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor Announces $3.6 Million in Family Violence Prevention Grants

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 67 local victim service providers have been awarded a total of nearly $3.6 million to safely support victims of crime. Projects in 51 Ohio counties will be funded by grants through the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

5 local men sentenced for bulk drug trafficking

The group distributed more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics under the alias ‘Jose,’ court documents state. After an investigation, officials searched a property owned by Justus Ruby, who they had caught selling fentanyl to Indiana drug users.
DAYTON, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
Jake Wells

$500 million now available in new state program

hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
OHIO STATE
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces Wellness Support for Dozens of First Responder Agencies

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 62 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $9.9 million to help support the wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders. The grants represent the fourth round of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Attempted murder conviction vacated by Ohio Supreme Court due to statute of limitations

With no authority to rewrite a statute of limitations that the Ohio Supreme Court said “works a grave injustice,” the court was forced to vacate the attempted murder conviction of a Logan County man, even with DNA evidence linking him to the crime. The state’s highest court unanimously vacated the attempted aggravated murder conviction for […] The post Attempted murder conviction vacated by Ohio Supreme Court due to statute of limitations appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Bodycam shows Ohio police shootout with man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
COLUMBUS, OH

