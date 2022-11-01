Read full article on original website
FBI seeking information on 1994 Ohio cold case homicides
The Bureau is looking for information on the death of Sarah Rae Boehm, who was 14 when she disappeared July 14, 1994, from her home in Beaver County.
5 Montgomery County men are sent to prison on federal drug charges involving meth
DAYTON — Five Montgomery County men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking operation federal investigators said was distributing bulk amounts of meth to the greater Dayton region. >> Half of Dollar General stores in Montgomery County fail price check. According to court documents,...
wyso.org
Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies
Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor Announces $3.6 Million in Family Violence Prevention Grants
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 67 local victim service providers have been awarded a total of nearly $3.6 million to safely support victims of crime. Projects in 51 Ohio counties will be funded by grants through the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act...
Part of an Ohio self-defense gun law is blocked, for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A judge in Franklin County issued a preliminary injunction Wednesday blocking — at least for now — part of a 2018 state law that expanded self-defense protections and other gun rights. Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh granted the temporary preliminary injunction more than three years after the […]
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
Ohio Supreme Court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant Ralph...
5 local men sentenced for bulk drug trafficking
The group distributed more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and other narcotics under the alias ‘Jose,’ court documents state. After an investigation, officials searched a property owned by Justus Ruby, who they had caught selling fentanyl to Indiana drug users.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Fourteen Individuals Convicted of Stealing Venison and Poaching Ohio Deer
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned A&E Deer Processing in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
$500 million now available in new state program
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces Wellness Support for Dozens of First Responder Agencies
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that 62 local first responder agencies will receive a total of $9.9 million to help support the wellness and staffing needs of Ohio’s first responders. The grants represent the fourth round of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience...
Attempted murder conviction vacated by Ohio Supreme Court due to statute of limitations
With no authority to rewrite a statute of limitations that the Ohio Supreme Court said “works a grave injustice,” the court was forced to vacate the attempted murder conviction of a Logan County man, even with DNA evidence linking him to the crime. The state’s highest court unanimously vacated the attempted aggravated murder conviction for […] The post Attempted murder conviction vacated by Ohio Supreme Court due to statute of limitations appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
wktn.com
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
Ohio AG settles lawsuit with Goshen farmer over manure spill, animal feed waste
A Goshen dairy farmer must clean up and control manure and animal feed waste on his property or face $300 to $1,000 a day in fines, as part of a consent order.
Coalition of More Than 1,000 Ohio Doctors Calls on Gov. DeWine to Answer Questions About Abortion Laws
Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights asked the governor to state his position on various proposals including one bill “that would declare a fertilized egg to be legally the same as a human being.”
Bodycam shows Ohio police shootout with man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police released body camera footage Thursday from a shootout involving police earlier in the morning. The incident, where both a man and a single Columbus police officer exchanged gunfire, happened near Parsons Avenue in the parking lot of Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant. Responding officers found a […]
How 14 Ohio deer hunters got $70K in fines
One of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, which spanned four counties and two states, is closed.
Gettysburg officials hope to change Norcold decision to leave Darke, Shelby counties
GETTYSBURG, Darke County — UPDATE @ 10:35 p.m. Elected officials in the Village of Gettysburg have asked for a meeting with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, officials in Darke County and those representing Norcold, the RV refrigerator maker that will close its facility in the village and another in Shelby County because of economic conditions and labor constraints.
