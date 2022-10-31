ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
April Purvis Named Chief Operating Officer of Clemson University Foundation

April Purvis has been named chief operating officer of the Clemson University Foundation, effective immediately. Purvis will continue as legal counsel for the organization, while expanding her role within the foundation to include several leadership and strategic functions. In her new role, Purvis will focus on developing and maintaining positive...
Call for nominations: Martin Luther King Jr. Awards for Excellence in Service

The President’s Office will present the Martin Luther King Jr. Awards for Excellence in Service at the 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Three awards are given annually in these categories:. · Clemson University student (Undergraduate or graduate) · Clemson University...
