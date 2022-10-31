Read full article on original website
clemson.edu
April Purvis Named Chief Operating Officer of Clemson University Foundation
April Purvis has been named chief operating officer of the Clemson University Foundation, effective immediately. Purvis will continue as legal counsel for the organization, while expanding her role within the foundation to include several leadership and strategic functions. In her new role, Purvis will focus on developing and maintaining positive...
clemson.edu
South Carolina disability advocate to give keynote address for National Disability Employment Awareness Month
To celebrate the end of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the University’s Accessibility Commission and Office of Access and Equity will present a keynote speech by Kimberly Tissot, CEO of Able SC, which seeks to make South Carolina a national model of equity and inclusion for all people with disabilities.
clemson.edu
Mathematics Ph.D. student Eva Murphy receives Dr. Kenyon Fairey Annual Doctoral Fellowship￼
Eva Murphy, a fifth-year doctoral candidate in the Clemson University School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences, has received the Dr. Kenyon Fairey Annual Doctoral Fellowship for her dissertation research on wind. In her dissertation, Murphy aims to develop a modeling framework for studying the variation of wind speed and direction...
clemson.edu
Call for nominations: Martin Luther King Jr. Awards for Excellence in Service
The President’s Office will present the Martin Luther King Jr. Awards for Excellence in Service at the 41st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Three awards are given annually in these categories:. · Clemson University student (Undergraduate or graduate) · Clemson University...
