Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nbc15.com
Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An older couple lost several thousands of dollars when scammers showed up on the victims’ doorstep after convincing them their daughter was in jail, the Madison Police Department reported Thursday morning. According to MPD’s report, the scam began when the victims received a call from...
nbc15.com
MPD: Two vehicles struck by BB guns on East Washington
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two vehicles believed to be damaged by a BB gun are being investigated by the Madison Police Department. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call that a vehicle had been struck by a BB gun on East Washington Ave. Just a few minutes later, officers received a second call about another vehicle being struck, according to MPD.
nbc15.com
Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect’s vehicle rolls after striking victim’s car multiple times.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect crashed into another person’s car multiple times “in a seemingly intentional way” outside East Towne Mall and ended up rolling her own vehicle, the Madison Police Dept. reported. According to the MPD statement, the two individuals were involved in a physical...
Over a dozen shell casings found after Madison shots fired call
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said more than a dozen shell casings were found after reports of shots fired on the city’s west side. Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Flower Lane just after 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots. No property damage was found at the scene and no injuries were reported. An...
nbc15.com
MPD: ‘Band of theives’ breaking into cars on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘band of thieves’ is plaguing the Madison’s west side right now. That’s the warning from the Madison Police Department, which explained Wednesday that the suspects have been seen on video checking car doors. When they find an unlocked vehicle, the individuals...
nbc15.com
Suspect took own life after Lafayette Co. deputy fired at him during chase
An older couple lost several thousands of dollars when scammers showed up on the victims’ doorstep after convincing them their daughter was in jail. Ten-percent of the U.S. population struggles to put food on the table. Beltline wreck involving two police vehicles causes major delays. Updated: 2 hours ago.
nbc15.com
MPD: Over 12 shell casings located on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police found over a dozen shell casings on Madison’s west side Tuesday night after multiple callers reported that shots were fired. Madison Police Department responded around 7:20 p.m. to the 7100 block of Flower Lane, which is near Vel Phillips Memorial High School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline
MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said...
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at...
nbc15.com
MPD: Beltline wreck between police cruiser, stolen car causes delays
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. According to an MPD statement, another law enforcement agency had tried stopping a stolen vehicle prior to...
Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes. While police said they are patrolling the area at...
nbc15.com
Defense attorney says teenager accused of attempted homicide will receive treatment
FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - The attorney for Dylan Lenz released a statement on Tuesday, saying Lenz will be receiving treatment while he’s out of jail on cash bond. Dylan Lenz is the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam on Oct. 15. His attorney Chris Van Wagner released the statement to remind people of Lenz’s age and saying we have a justice system where the accused are innocent until proven guilty.
nbc15.com
Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to...
WISN
Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
nbc15.com
Middleton PD arrest man suspected of burglary at Scooter’s Coffee
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of breaking into a Middleton coffee shop was arrested last week, police said Monday. The Middleton Police Department stated that police were called just before 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 27 to the Scooter’s Coffee on the 6400 block of University Avenue. An...
Rockford man accused of molesting children for years
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been accused of molesting two children over the course of several years. Rockford Police arrested Michael Paulson, 55, at his residence on Arizona Avenue and charged him with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. According to court documents, […]
32-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
nbc15.com
Madison area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins
Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
Woman arrested in hit and run crash that seriously injured bicyclist in Lodi
LODI, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman Tuesday who they said struck a bicyclist with her vehicle and drove away. Crews were called to Highway J near Koltes Road just after 3 p.m. after a caller reported seeing the crash. The bicyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital. A Lodi police officer...
Comments / 6