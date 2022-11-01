ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Madison police searching for suspect after couple scammed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An older couple lost several thousands of dollars when scammers showed up on the victims’ doorstep after convincing them their daughter was in jail, the Madison Police Department reported Thursday morning. According to MPD’s report, the scam began when the victims received a call from...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Two vehicles struck by BB guns on East Washington

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two vehicles believed to be damaged by a BB gun are being investigated by the Madison Police Department. Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers received a call that a vehicle had been struck by a BB gun on East Washington Ave. Just a few minutes later, officers received a second call about another vehicle being struck, according to MPD.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office: Fitchburg man arrested for 7th OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 35-year-old Fitchburg man was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly driving under the influence for the seventh time, according to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office. Rock Co. officials said they pulled the man over for speeding around 11:40 p.m. near West Highway 14 and North...
FITCHBURG, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect took own life after Lafayette Co. deputy fired at him during chase

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Over 12 shell casings located on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police found over a dozen shell casings on Madison’s west side Tuesday night after multiple callers reported that shots were fired. Madison Police Department responded around 7:20 p.m. to the 7100 block of Flower Lane, which is near Vel Phillips Memorial High School and Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle fleeing traffic stop crashed into 2 law enforcement vehicles on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — A driver crashed into two law enforcement vehicles Thursday afternoon while trying to escape during a vehicle chase on the westbound Beltline, causing traffic backups that stretched past Highway 51. Madison Police Department spokesperson Hunter Lisko initially said the vehicle that hit the squad cars was stolen but later clarified it in fact was not. Officials said...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Beltline wreck between police cruiser, stolen car causes delays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash involving a Madison Police Department cruiser and a driver allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop Thursday afternoon caused major delays on the Beltline, the police department reports. According to an MPD statement, another law enforcement agency had tried stopping a stolen vehicle prior to...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police warn of rise in auto thefts on west side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police sounded the alarm Wednesday over what they said was a rise in car thefts and burglaries on the city’s west side. Police said thieves have been caught on video opening unlocked cars to take personal items and guns, entering garages and stealing cars, and entering homes. While police said they are patrolling the area at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Defense attorney says teenager accused of attempted homicide will receive treatment

FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - The attorney for Dylan Lenz released a statement on Tuesday, saying Lenz will be receiving treatment while he’s out of jail on cash bond. Dylan Lenz is the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam on Oct. 15. His attorney Chris Van Wagner released the statement to remind people of Lenz’s age and saying we have a justice system where the accused are innocent until proven guilty.
BEAVER DAM, WI
nbc15.com

Man arrested after alleged vehicle chase through multiple counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 30-year-old man that led officials on a vehicle chase through multiple counties was arrested Thursday morning in Green Lake County, the sheriff’s office stated. The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said it learned that a pursuit happening with a driver, who was believed to...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Search warrants unsealed after Darrell Brooks' conviction

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Newly unsealed search warrants give a glimpse into the minutes after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy that left six dead and dozens injured. The four warrants WISN 12 News obtained Tuesday indicate a quick-paced investigation with immediate help from the community. "We arrested Darrell Brooks within...
WAUKESHA, WI
nbc15.com

Middleton PD arrest man suspected of burglary at Scooter’s Coffee

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of breaking into a Middleton coffee shop was arrested last week, police said Monday. The Middleton Police Department stated that police were called just before 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 27 to the Scooter’s Coffee on the 6400 block of University Avenue. An...
MIDDLETON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man accused of molesting children for years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been accused of molesting two children over the course of several years. Rockford Police arrested Michael Paulson, 55, at his residence on Arizona Avenue and charged him with two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse. According to court documents, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32-year-old shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old man was shot in Rockford Monday night. Winnebago County deputies responded to the 1300 block of N. Johnston Avenue around 7:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting victim, according to the sheriff’s department. They found the victim when they arrived, and he was transported to a local hospital with […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Madison area police departments shed light on recent run of break-ins

Both the boys and girls volleyball teams of Middleton High School play in the state tournament this week in Green Bay. Verona Area High School reached the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Soccer Tournament and will play in Milwaukee on Thursday evening. Patrons evacuated after fire at Fish Tales Restaurant...
MADISON, WI

