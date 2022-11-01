WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A free series of three films at Art Center Waco is promising an immersive experience for all who attend. The Deep in the Heart Film Festival is presenting its Reel Stories: A Black Film Showcase on November 2, 3 and 4. Organizers are hoping this event will spark a conversation in the Waco community. The public is invited to come out for food, live performances, art, and guided conversation on the African-American experience.

