Man charged with bashing car, stomping child
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 25-year-old Killeen man is being held under $125,000 bond in a case in which a child was stomped and a car was bashed with a baseball bat. Shondarius Jaquon Mincey is held on charges of injury to a child and felony criminal mischief following the Sunday incident.
Overnight helicopter search results in three arrests
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Residents of the downtown and east Waco areas may have noticed a helicopter with search lights flying around overnight. This was part of a search for a suspect involved in multiple shooting investigations around the this area. Waco Police officers were serving an arrest warrant.
Temple Police Continue Investigation in Theft of Church Property
Temple, TEXAS (FOX 44) – Temple Police Department have identified three suspects over the weekend who stole from Corinth Baptist Church. The theft happened one month ago, and the historic congregation is still in disbelief that someone could do this. Corinth Baptist Church Pastor, Dr. Ulysees Barnes, says the...
Waco Hit-and-Run suspect turns herself in
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — UPDATE: The Waco Police Department says the suspect in a hit-and-run crash on Halloween has turned herself in. Officers were called to North 18th and Waco Drive after a 50-year-old man in a wheel chair was hit by a car Monday night around 8:44 p.m.
68-year-old man dead in Temple vehicle accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A 68-year-old man is dead in a Temple vehicle accident. Temple Police Department officers responded to the 3200 block of E Avenue H at around 8:23 a.m. Wednesday in reference to a traffic accident. A Ford Flex SUV was traveling westbound, when the driver swerved into the path of a truck traveling eastbound – resulting in a collision.
Sheriff: Marlin child trampled by loose cow
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A child was trampled by a loose cow near an H-E-B grocery store in Marlin on Monday, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says this was what caused a large police presence at H-E-B. Marlin Police were dispatched to the area.
Temple Police respond to major accident
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department was working a major accident on the 3200 block of East Avenue H. The department said on Wednesday that it closed down the road, and traffic was diverted. Travelers were urged to seek alternate routes. The department posted on social...
Truck boom hits I-14 overpass over Trimmier in Killeen
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on the Trimmier Road turnaround at westbound Central Texas Expressway was closed on Tuesday morning after a truck passing under the bridge struck it. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said they got a call at 7:27 a.m. regarding a City of Killeen truck...
Temple ISD Superintendent nominated for National award
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) — Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott has been nominated for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year. “I’m truly honored and grateful to be nominated for that by the Texas Association of School Administrators,” he told FOX 44 News. Ott took over...
Advocating for MENtal health
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – How are you feeling? A simple question, but difficult to answer for many people, and maybe even more so for men. About 40 percent of men will not talk about their mental health. Furthermore, men are less likely than women to be diagnosed with mental health issues.
Bridge work at Lake Whitney to cause closures
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation has started a project to construct a new Highway 174 bridge near Kimball Bend Park. TxDOT says the new bridge and approaches will enhance safety for bridge traffic, including wider shoulders after construction. The current bridge was constructed in 1950, and is composed of two twelve-foot lanes with three-foot shoulders.
Local artist brings community together with traveling ofrenda
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Local artist Rocio Ramirez has put up a traveling ofrenda for the past twelve years. She dedicates a lot of time building the altar, so that people can enjoy and learn about the history behind Día de los Muertos. “I start to make...
‘Reel Stories’ coming to Art Center Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A free series of three films at Art Center Waco is promising an immersive experience for all who attend. The Deep in the Heart Film Festival is presenting its Reel Stories: A Black Film Showcase on November 2, 3 and 4. Organizers are hoping this event will spark a conversation in the Waco community. The public is invited to come out for food, live performances, art, and guided conversation on the African-American experience.
Friends of the Library book sale returns
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library are bringing their annual book sale back in 2022!. This event will take place from November 3-6 at the BASE at the Extraco Events Center, located at 4401 Bosque Boulevard. Tens of thousands of books, recordings and other materials in numerous genres will be available.
Central Texans Feel Lucky With $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot
Waco, TEXAS (FOX 44) – This Halloween, adults are all about the treats with the Powerball jackpot now reaching one billion dollars. This is the 38th drawing since August 6th for one lucky winner to take home millions of dollars. Now a billion, players are taking notice. “This is...
City of Waco to conduct focus group sessions
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has commissioned MGT Consulting to conduct a disparity study to determine the impact of the City’s purchasing process and how it does business with businesses and vendors in the marketplace. The City says that research gathered will determine if...
Did you win? 2 $1 million winning Powerball tickets sold in Houston & near Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it just keeps on climbing, another Powerball drawing passes with no one in the country winning the $1 billion jackpot. However, that didn’t happen without a couple of Texans becoming millionaires. The Texas Lottery reports there were two $1 million winning Powerball tickets from...
