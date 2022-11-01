ROCHESTER — United Way is one of the world’s largest privately funded charities, serving 37 countries and territories worldwide and 95% of communities in the U.S., while affecting the lives of 48 million people, according to its website. As impressive as these numbers are, however, they are just that — numbers, cold and abstract until one sees how they are manifested in one’s own backyard.

FULTON COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO