‘Gobble Up Hunger’ fundraiser for Milford Food Bank held Nov. 5
MILFORD — “Gobble Up Hunger” was held Saturday, Nov. 5 at Milford School and included a haystack supper, a silent auction and a live auction. The event was a fundraiser for Milford Food Bank. Milford Food Bank, located at 111 S. James St., Milford, had a meager...
United Way Fundraising Campaign Is Underway
ROCHESTER — United Way is one of the world’s largest privately funded charities, serving 37 countries and territories worldwide and 95% of communities in the U.S., while affecting the lives of 48 million people, according to its website. As impressive as these numbers are, however, they are just that — numbers, cold and abstract until one sees how they are manifested in one’s own backyard.
Milford Public Library — Puzzles And Cake Pans Available For Checkout
MILFORD — Fall story times are happening now at Milford Public Library. In-person story times take place at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays and are geared for children ages 3-6. This is a great opportunity to expose your children to the joy of reading, plus fun arts and crafts activities and a weekly snack. Story times happen at the Milford Public Library downstairs in the meeting room across from the children’s department.
Glam Gala, Smithstrong Fundraiser Takes Attendees To Disco
WARSAW — Glam proved disco isn’t dead with its annual fashion gala on Thursday night, Nov. 3. The business, which has a Warsaw location at 212 S. Buffalo St., had its 6th Annual Fashion & Smithstrong Fundraiser. The theme for this year was Studio GLAM: An Evening at the Disco, and the event was held at Hansen’s Eastlake Skating Center, 3010 Frontage Road, Warsaw.
Lake City Bank Announces New Hire
WARSAW — Lake City Bank recently announced that Dan L. Beechy has joined the bank as assistant vice president, treasury management sales officer. In this position, Beechy works to provide businesses with treasury management solutions. He has worked in the financial services industry for almost 20 years. Beechy earned...
Fulton County Chamber Announces Small Business Season
ROCHESTER — Fulton County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce Small Business Season, Oct. 31 to Dec. 31. New this year, the chamber is launching a program to support small business. Throughout the holiday shopping season, the chamber is encouraging consumers to “Think Small” and earmark at least part of their holiday spending in support of local small business.
Joseph E. Beeson
Joseph E. Beeson, 92, Winona Lake, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 28, 1930, in Hartford City, the son of Claude and Evelyn (Heighway) Beeson. He was united in marriage to Lois Ann Ford on June 3, 1951. They celebrated 71 years of marriage in 2022.
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
World Missionary Press Dedicates Building Expansion
New Paris — World Missionary Press dedicated its recent building expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Saturday, Nov. 5, at its facility in New Paris. WMP prints Scripture booklets, which are distributed around the world free of charge. From humble beginnings in South Africa in the 1950’s, when missionaries...
Pam Rensberger’s Wonderful World Of Wool-To-Wear
AKRON — For roughly 10 years, Akron’s Pam Rensberger has been deeply involved in the production of wool-to-wear products, starting at the source. At her 20-acre Circle PR Homestead, Rensberger raises Lincoln Longwool sheep and then spins the wool into yarn, which she uses to make a long list of items, most she weaves on one of her looms.
Washington STEM Academy Students Celebrated As Firefighters For A Day
WARSAW — Washington STEM Academy students, sixth-grader Audrey Greene and fifth-grader Holden Owens, had a day to remember when three Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory firefighters pulled up in their firetruck to pick them both up to be Firefighters for a Day. Owens’ grandfather was there to capture this special moment...
Tracie D. Lambert
Tracie D. Lambert, 59, Goshen, died Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her son’s home. She was born Nov. 11, 1962, in Goshen. Tracie is survived by her mother: Belva (Berkey) Belcher, Goshen; her son: William (Samantha) Lambert, Elkhart; two granddaughters; and a brother: Louis (Tamyra) Lambert Jr., Elkhart. She...
Janet Sue Berrier
Janet Sue Berrier, 64, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly while on a walk outside her residence on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. She was born April 6, 1958, in Mishawaka. Janet is survived by her daughters: Laura (Joseph Worley) Sleighter and Donna Sleighter; son: John (Christina Overmeyer) Berrier, Jr.; eight grandchildren; sister: Joan (John Harris) Hostetler; and former husband: John Berrier Sr. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter: Janel Sleighter; and former husband: David Sleighter.
Family Remembers Felix One Year After Her Passing
AKRON — Brelynna “Bre” Felix was “loving, carefree, gentle, goofy” among other things, remembers her aunt, Ali Steyn. Steyn made the comments to InkFreeNews regarding the late Tippecanoe Valley Middle School student who passed away a year ago today. “She loved her family, friends, her...
Flamm Pledges To Remain True To Grace’s Foundation In Inauguration Address
WINONA LAKE — New Grace College and Seminary President Dr. Drew Flamm has pledged to remain true to the institution’s foundation. Flamm made the promise during his inauguration ceremony on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center at Grace in Winona Lake. He started as Grace’s seventh president on July 1.
Warsaw Schools Holding Veterans Day Concert Tuesday
WARSAW — Warsaw Community Schools’ middle schools’ band, choir, and orchestra departments will present their Veterans Day concerts at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, in the Lakeview Middle School gymnasium. The concerts will feature the Edgewood and Lakeview Middle School bands, choirs, and orchestras....
Betty Joyce Morris
Betty Joyce Morris, 78, North Manchester, formerly of Sandy Beach Estates, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Nov. 4, 2022. The last surviving child of six, she was born to Roy and Sadie (Mollett) Skeens on April 28, 1944, in Red Jacket, W.V. On May 21,...
Sheriff’s Race
A wise person once said that “a person is measured by the company that they keep.” Truer words were never spoken. I am not a Kosciusko County native; however, I have lived here since 1996. In the years since 2008, I have had numerous occasions to call the county sheriff department with criminal mischief complaints, specifically in the Rovenstine/Goshert years. The responses from the sheriff’s department during that time were mediocre to non-existent.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, North SR 19, east of West CR 450N, Etna Green. Drivers: Nicolas L. Crider, 27, Cedar Point Drive A13, Crown Point; and Charissa R. Richardson, 21, South SR 19, Mentone. Crider was attempting to turn west onto West CR 450N when he turned in front of Richardson’s vehicle. Richardson was traveling south on North SR 19. No injuries were reported in the accident. Damage up to $25,000.
Parkview Cancer Institute To Be Renamed In Honor Of CEO
FORT WAYNE — The Parkview Cancer Institute will be renamed the Packnett Family Cancer Institute in honor of Parkview Health CEO Mike Packnett and his family, who played an instrumental role in the development of the facility and its comprehensive care model. Mike Packnett, who recently announced his retirement...
