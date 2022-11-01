Read full article on original website
Stolen, sunken vehicle pulled from Sidney boat landing
SIDNEY, Maine — A stolen, submerged truck was pulled from a Sidney boat landing on Friday. Deputies from the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of an "illegally parked vehicle" at the boat landing on Hosta Lane where "only the very top of the cab portion" was visible, according to a Facebook post made by the sheriff's office.
Police make second arrest in connection to Auburn shootings
AUBURN, Maine — A Lewiston teenager has been arrested in connection to two recent shootings in Auburn. Police arrested a 15-year-old male from Lewiston in connection to an Oct. 7 shooting at 72 Whitney Street and an Oct. 9 shooting near Walton School in Auburn, according to a news release from the Auburn Police Department.
Juvenile arrested in shooting investigation
Auburn police charge teen in connection with shooting investigations
5 people arrested after Somerset County drug bust
ANSON, Maine (WABI) - 5 people were arrested after a drug bust in Somerset County. According to Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was issued Tuesday for an apartment in Anson after investigators received information about drug and firearm violations stemming from the residence. The search consisted of...
Bradford Man Caught with 3 Lbs of Fentanyl Sentenced to 2+ Years
A Bradford man who was caught with over 3 pounds of fentanyl received his sentence this week. Kristopher Churchill, 40, was in a Bangor courtroom this week, facing charges connected to a traffic stop in Augusta over a year ago. WGME-TV reports Churchill pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl before receiving his sentence of 2 1/2 years in prison. The judge also ordered 3 years of supervised release, once he gets out.
Police issue warning about group of 'out of control' juveniles in Rockland
ROCKLAND (WGME) -- Police say they are concerned about a group of “out of control” juveniles in Rockland who have been involved in assaults, thefts, public intoxication, and more. Over the past three months, Rockland Police say they have responded to more than 95 calls for issues involving...
Waterville man’s murder sentencing delayed
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville man who killed his girlfriend in 2019 was schedule to be sentenced Friday afternoon, but that hearing was delayed. Nicholas Lovejoy pleaded guilty in May. Lovejoy admitted to shooting Melissa Sousa at their home. Officials say the pair lived at the Gold Street apartment...
Ford cancels contract with sheriff’s department for 2 SUVs
In February, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department received authorization to buy two Ford SUV Interceptors from Quirk Ford. But in late October, the department received notification Ford Motor Co. couldn’t fulfill the order. Sheriff Todd Brackett told county commissioners Nov. 1, the department is searching for replacement vehicles. “This has left us scrambling. I don’t know whether it’s supply chain issues or what. All I know is they told us they couldn’t fill the order,” Brackett said.
2 Pedestrians, 1 Cyclist Killed in Maine in the Past Week
It's been a deadly week on Maine's roads as two pedestrians and one person on a bicycle have been fatally struck by vehicles. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine is cautioning drivers and people sharing the roads with vehicles that this is a dangerous time of year. With the shortening days, everyone is getting used to sharper angles of the sun and low light conditions during their daily commutes. In the past week, BCM officials report three people have died after being struck by vehicles.
Police: 'Philadelphia's most wanted' arrested in Maine traffic stop, drugs seized
AUBURN, Maine — A man wanted on a homicide warrant in Pennsylvania was arrested in Auburn, Maine, on Tuesday. Officials described 43-year-old Earl Hassan as "Philadelphia's most wanted." Hassan was a passenger in a car that had been pulled over for an expired registration on Kittyhawk Avenue around 11 p.m.
Man Facing 30 Years & 2 Million Dollar Fine for Drug Charges in Waterville, Maine
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 1 Thomaston; road reopened between Walmart, Dexter Street
THOMASTON (Nov. 3, 2022) — Crash reconstruction done after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday evening has confirmed preliminary findings that the collision was due to a lack of lighting. A reconstructionist from Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office determined that vehicle speed was not a factor in the...
River Road reopens after two-vehicle collision
ST. GEORGE — Members of the State Police reconstruction team are helping Knox County Sheriff’s deputies to investigate why one vehicle crossed the center line on River Road, near Barter Point Road, resulting in a head-on collision this morning. St. George Fire and EMS, South Thomaston EMS, and...
Waterville man pleads guilty to fentanyl charge
BANGOR, Maine — A Waterville man pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Thursday to possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Patrick Hanson, 31, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $2 million, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee said in a release. She said he also faces a minimum of six years -- and up to life -- of supervised release.
The Color of Maine Fire Hydrants Can Help You Avoid Death
I grew up on the New Hampshire/Massachusetts state line -- more specifically, the Salem, NH/Methuen, MA line. And if you know anything about that area, you know that Methuen turns into Lawrence pretty damn quick. It just so happens that there's a ton of graffiti in parts of Lawrence --...
Woman Killed in Maine Crash, Minutes After Being Involved in Earlier Accident
Gorham woman wants changes to roadway after car hit her house
GORHAM, Maine — Route 202 and Libby Avenue in Gorham is a busy intersection. Jessie Treadwell and her husband know this first-hand because they live around the corner. "We were all inside and we heard a loud crash on this side of the house," Treadwell said. They found a...
Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
Father and Son Die in Maine Fire, Wife Remains Hospitalized
A father and son were killed in a fire in Levant, Maine, earlier this week, officials say. The fire on Avenue Road broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday. Officials initially said that one person died in the fire, with two others hospitalized. Eric Daly, 29, died in the fire,...
