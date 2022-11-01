Read full article on original website
Father grieves 3-year-old son after accidental shooting involving gun from mother’s boyfriend
HOLIDAY, Fla. - A Pasco County father spoke about his grief Friday following the death of his 3-year-old son. The child accidentally shot and killed himself with a gun investigators said never should have been in the room. According to detectives, Elijah Morales was with his mother and her boyfriend,...
2 women shot in New Port Richey while in car with children, police say
New Port Richey police said they are investigating a shooting that injured two women Friday afternoon.
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting outside Bradenton bar, police say
BRADENTON, Fla. - A man was arrested Friday in connection to a deadly shooting outside of bar in Bradenton over the weekend, police said. Officers with the Bradenton Police Department said Mario Alba-Reyes, 26, was arrested on a second-degree murder with a firearm charge. Police responded to reports of a...
Missing Hillsborough County teen dies after being found in pond
A missing 17-year-old died Friday night after being found in a pond, according to Hillsborough County deputies.
Search underway for suspect who shot at 2 people in car in New Port Richey
New Port Richey Police said two people were shot after a gunman opened fire on a car Friday afternoon.
Elderly Man Attacked In Violent Valrico Home Invasion, Suspect In Custody
VALRICO, Fla. – An elderly man is in critical condition after a suspect unlawfully entered his home and attacked him. The suspect fled the scene after stealing two firearms from the home and has since been arrested on an attempted murder charge. According to deputies,
59-year-old cyclist struck, killed by HART bus
Tampa police are at the scene of a deadly accident Friday afternoon involving a pedestrian and a Hillsborough County public transit bus.
17-Year-Old Arrested After Shooting Two Dogs In Tampa, Killing One In Botched Armed Robbery
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a suspect who shot two dogs, killing one, during an attempted armed robbery. Jayden Makell Harris, 17, was arrested on Thursday, November 3, 2022, on multiple felony charges. On October 28, just before 7 PM, an
Man arrested after boy, 3, fatally shoots himself in the head, affidavit says
A man was arrested after a 3-year-old boy fatally shot himself in the head, according to an affidavit.
Bicyclist bludgeoned to death during men’s criminal mischief spree, Clearwater police say
Police will hold a news conference on Thursday to provide an update on their investigation into the violent murder of a bicyclist in Clearwater Beach.
17-year-old arrested for shooting, killing dog during armed robbery attempt
During a press conference on November 3, Tampa Police Chief Mary O'Connor said Tampa Police arrested a 17-year-old male for shooting and killing a dog during an armed robbery attempt in October.
‘A lot of gunfire’: Neighbors heard shots that led to teen’s death at Halloween party
Barry Brinson thought it was celebratory gunfire that rang out in his neighborhood at around 2 a.m. Tuesday.
'It's horrific': Pasco sheriff says man shot, killed woman lying in bed with young kids overnight
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies are searching for a man who they said broke into a home and shot a woman overnight in New Port Richey. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the Menifee Court area, according to the sheriff's office. A woman was...
2nd suspect arrested for beating death of Clearwater man
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.
Mother says Florida man accused of killing her 5-year-old son in DUI crash was her classmate
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspected drunk driver turned himself in on Wednesday after a second arrest warrant for DUI manslaughter was issued following a crash that killed a 5-year-old boy in Lake County. Authorities said Daksh Wadhwa, 30, now faces a manslaughter charge for the death of the 5-year-old...
16-year-old arrested after fatally shooting man in Brandon during argument
A 16-year-old was arrested after fatally shooting a man in Brandon Tuesday night, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Masked man at large after breaking into Pasco home, killing woman in front of kids, officials say
Authorities say a woman died after a man wearing a mask broke into a Pasco County home in the hour after Halloween and shot her in front of two children.
Deadly shooting at Florida Halloween party claims teen girl's life
A deadly shooting at a Halloween party in Thonotosassa, Florida, on Monday left a student from Bloomingdale High School dead and another teen injured.
Transient trick-or-treater charged with battery, Clearwater police say
A 38-year-old transient man from Pinellas County was arrested on battery charges Monday after he attempted to take candy from a store on Halloween, according to authorities.
Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street. The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant...
