Collider
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
TVLine Items: His Dark Materials Trailer, Dangerous Liaisons Renewed and More
His Dark Materials‘ swan song has arrived in the form of a new trailer for the HBO drama’s third and final season, premiering Monday, Dec. 5 at 9/8c with two back-to-back episodes. The series finale is slated to air on Dec. 26. In the upcoming season — based on The Amber Spyglass, the final novel in Philip Pullman’s trilogy — “Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned,” per the official synopsis. “As her father’s great war against the Authority...
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Trailer Hits And That Book Is Still Causing Trouble
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' is heading to the streamer on Dec. 22 just before the holiday. A teaser trailer dropped late over the weekend to preview the show. The post ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ Trailer Hits And That Book Is Still Causing Trouble appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Digital Trends
Irreverent trailer finds a crook living undercover as a priest
TV Land viewers may recall Impastor, a 2016 series starring Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) as a criminal who adopts the identity of a pastor to hide from the dangerous people who are after him. The upcoming Peacock original series, Irreverent, has a remarkably similar premise that also features a former superhero TV show star in the lead. In this case, Arrow‘s Colin Donnell is portraying the criminal in question, and he’s going a lot further undercover than his predecessor.
'I'm in!': Jimmy Fallon happily agrees to reprise his iconic Almost Famous role in Broadway adaptation of the beloved 2000 cult classic
Jimmy Fallon was officially extended an invitation to reprise his Almost Famous role in the Broadway adaptation of the 2000 classic film, which starred Kate Hudson. The TV personality, 48, welcomed former writer and director of the original movie, Cameron Crowe, onto The Tonight Show earlier Tuesday. Amid the interview...
Kevin Bacon Says His Family Has a 'Horror Tradition' As He Reacts to Daughter Sosie's Smile Role
The Golden Globe winner, 64, who got his start in 1980's Friday the 13th, is now opening up about his daughter Sosie Bacon's latest gig in the horror hit Smile Kevin Bacon thinks his daughter is a "fantastic" horror movie star. The Golden Globe winner, 64, opened up to The Hollywood Reporter this week about what it was like to see his daughter Sosie Bacon, 30, star in Paramount's scary new hit Smile. As he explains, it's a family thing. "When she got this part [in Smile],...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
programminginsider.com
Netflix Launches Drama Thriller ‘Final Score’
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. 9:00 p.m. “The Amazing Race” (time period premiere) 10:00 p.m. “The Equalizer” (R) 8:00 p.m. The World Series (Game 5) CW. 8:00 p.m. “D.C.’s Stargirl”. 9:00 p.m. “Kung Fu”. PBS:. 8:00 p.m. “Nature”...
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Collider
'The Last of Us' Sets January Premiere Date on HBO
Finally, HBO has set a release date for its upcoming video game adaptation series The Last of Us. After having a fantastic year with House of the Dragon and Euphoria the streamer is looking out to start the new year on a high note. Fans will start the post-apocalyptical journey with Joel and Ellie early next year in January 2023, the network has announced. The series is based on Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game with a huge fan base and is highly anticipated.
SFGate
‘The Fabulous Four,’ a Feel-Good Comedy Starring Susan Sarandon and Bette Midler, Sells to Bleecker Street
Bleecker Street has acquired “The Fabulous Four,” a feel-good comedy featuring Susan Sarandon, Bette Midler and Megan Mullally. Sissy Spacek has also newly joined the cast as the final member of the titular fearsome foursome. More from Variety. The film, directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse (“The Dressmaker”) from a...
ComicBook
Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series
Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 2: Teaser Trailer, Release Date, What We Know
Jeremy Renner in your life? Lucky for you, Mayor of Kingstown has marked its return to Paramount+. Created by Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon, the crime thriller follows the McLusky family and their lives as power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan and the “thriving industry” of the local prison. The log line teases that the series features “themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality” as it “provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.” Renner and Dianne Wiest lead the show as son and mother duo, Mike and Miriam McLusky.
ComicBook
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
‘Causeway’ trailer: Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry generate awards buzz in new Apple drama
Following a well-received debut at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and a small limited theatrical release last week, Apple will premiere the new Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry drama “Causeway” on its streaming service this Friday. Here’s the logline for the intimate character study, which has generated awards buzz for both Lawrence in the Best Actress category and Henry for Best Supporting Actor. Directed by Lila Neugebauer, “Causeway” stars Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence as ‘Lynsey,’ a military engineer who has returned to the States from Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion. It’s a painful and slow...
ComicBook
Outer Range Star Lewis Pullman Reveals When Season 2 Begins Filming
After Outer Range fans waited very patiently, Amazon Prime Video finally annoucned last month that the Josh Brolin-starring neo-western would be returning for new episodes and had been renewed for season two. The lengthy wait between the show's premiere and confirmation that it had actually been picked up for more episodes was not only one that fans of the show had felt but also the cast. Speaking with ComicBook.com in a new interview to promote Top Gun: Maverick's recent 4K home media release, Outer Range star Lewis Pullman offered an update on the next episodes and when we might see them.
ABC to Air First Episode of Onyx Collective Streaming Series ‘Reasonable Doubt’
“Reasonable Doubt,” the first Onyx Collective series to debut on Hulu, is getting a special airing of its premiere episode on ABC. The drama series’ first episode will air on ABC on Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. “Alaska Daily,” which normally airs in the Thursday 10 p.m. timeslot, will return with a new episodes on Nov. 17. “Reasonable Doubt” originally debuted on Hulu on Sept. 27 with its first two episodes, with new episodes having dropped weekly thereafter. The series stars Emayatzy Corinealdi as defense attorney Jax Stewart. The character is described as “the most brilliant and fearless...
Netflix Orders Six New Natural History Documentary Shows, Including Morgan Freeman-Narrated ‘Our Universe’ (TV News Roundup)
Netflix has announced six upcoming natural history documentary series, starting with “Our Universe,” narrated by Morgan Freeman, on November 22. The shows all focus on different aspects of the natural world, from an expansive look into the universe’s origins, to life on planet Earth and how its oceans operate and exist. Additional new series include a continuation of 2019’s “Our Planet” with “Our Planet II,” and natural historian David Attenborough is once again slated to narrate the new series. Netflix said that more than 100 million households have watched the original “Our Planet” since it was released in April 2019. The six...
First Wives Club season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the hit series
First Wives Club season 3 premieres on BET Plus this November. Here’s everything we know about the new episodes.
