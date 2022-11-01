Read full article on original website
Marine General Appeals for ‘Record-Breaking Year’ for Toys for Tots 75th Anniversary.
Marines Loading Truck with Gifts(via NewsUSA) The Marine Toys for Tots Program began in 1947 at the helm of Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane, who asked Major Hendricks to deliver some handcrafted dolls to an agency that supported children in need. When he could not find such an agency, Diane encouraged her husband to “start one.” That year, Major Hendricks and the Marines in his local Reserve unit collected more than 5,000 toys to deliver to children in need in the Los Angeles area -- conducting the first Toys for Tots campaign.
American Legion informs veterans about PACT Act
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There was an informational meeting Saturday at the Wilmington American Legion that invited veterans to learn about a new law that may change their lives. In August, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan PACT Act, marking the most significant expansion of Veterans Affairs health care in...
His great-grandfather was a prisoner of war. Now, this 9-year-old is walking 100 miles to raise money for veterans
The late William Dewey Freeman Jr. was forced to march 1,000 miles as a prisoner of war during the Korean War in the early 1950s. Today, his 9-year-old great-grandson Evan Murrer is embarking on a trek of his own to honor his memory and raise money for other POWs and veterans.
Veterans Day 2022 discounts
As the nation pauses to honor those who have served and are serving on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, retailers are once again offering discounts and special deals to veterans and their family members.
Blue Wreaths honor veterans
Wreaths have long been a symbol of hospitality and the Blue Wreath project at Lowe’s is a way that you can say thank you to veterans on Nov. 11.
11 Things to Remember This Veterans Day
The date was chosen to coincide with the anniversary of the end of World War I, which occurred at the 11th hour of 11th day of the 11th month.
Freeform offers Christ centered programming during its 25 Days of Christmas
Christmas television programming becomes more secular with each passing year which is disturbing to those who desire to reflect upon the birth of Christ. As a result of Covid, many churches no longer have nativity pageants and school children must say they are on winter break and cannot sing traditional Bible-based carols. This year Freeform will offer a movie and three animated specials during its 25 days of Christmas that are centered on or mention the birth of Christ.
Springville youth baseball team raises money, toys for Toys for Tots
From Staff Reports SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Regulators 10U baseball team has a heart for the community. This fall, the team partnered with the Springville Police Department for Toys for Tots and raised more than $1500 in under a week, filling the Police Mobile Command trailer full of toys for local children this holiday season. […]
Tailored Brands Announces $1 Million Donation Across Multiple Organizations in Honor of U.S. Veterans
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- In honor of Veterans Day, Tailored Brands announces its annual contribution to Veterans organizations in support of individuals and military families who have served our country. Beginning November 1, customers at Men’s Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G store locations will be invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution at checkout. Tailored Brands will match customers’ contributions up to $1M. The combined donation amount will be shared amongst four Veterans’ nonprofits selected by Tailored Brands for providing a range of services that address the different and equally vital needs of the Veteran community. In...
Rob Wilkins Wants His Fellow Veterans to Stay Fit to Serve
You may know the Honorable Rob Wilkins as a member of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition or as the Senior Military Editor for Muscle & Fitness. Aside from those positions, Wilkins is also a proud father, husband, and 26-year veteran of the United States Air Force. While others may separate service to country and personal fitness, Wilkins has found the two to intertwine throughout his life.
